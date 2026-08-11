Obituaries | Aug. 11, 2026

Diane Estes

It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude for a life well-lived that we announce the passing of Mary Diane Estes, who departed this life on Aug. 9, 2026, at the age of 77. Born on Aug. 28, 1948, in Alex City, Alabama, Diane was a beacon of love and kindness whose legacy will be cherished by all who knew her.

Diane was the cherished daughter of Charles and Minnie Buchanan, who preceded her in death, along with her dear brothers, Wayne and Charles Buchanan; her sister, Peggy; brothers-in-law, Eddie Daniel and Freddie Brantley; her great-grandson, Hudson Hamby; and her beloved pet, Dixie. Though she has now joined them, her spirit remains in the hearts of those she loved.

Diane’s life was a testament to the power of family and community. She leaves behind her loving partner, Tenneson Estes, whose steadfast support was a source of great comfort and joy. Diane was a devoted mother to her daughters, Vicky Dykes (Bennie) of Opelika, Marcy Hinley (Tony) of Opelika and Margie Godfrey (Paul) of Salem. Her nurturing spirit extended to her grandchildren: Candy Mackey (Josh), Joe Dykes, Angel Britt (Reid), Mallory Bode (CJ), Michael Veasey (Adrianna), Britney Hamby, Kayla Godfrey, Logan Davis (Hunter) and Brantley Godfrey. They remember her as a guiding light and an endless source of warmth.

Diane’s love and wisdom enriched the lives of her great-grandchildren: Minnie and Jonathan Mackey, Bentley Dykes, Paisley and Kash Britt, Anderson Bode, Riley Mae Veasey, Ayden, Easton, Landon, Hudson, Collin, Adalyn Hamby and Mallie and Brooks Davis. Her legacy continues to inspire them, and her stories and laughter will forever echo in their hearts.

She is also survived by her siblings Carolyn Brantley, Gaynell Daniel, Steve Buchanan and Jimmy Buchanan, who together shared a lifetime of memories and love. Diane also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who were touched by her generosity and unwavering spirit.

Diane’s kindness extended beyond her family, touching her community and everyone fortunate enough to cross her path. Her love for others was only matched by her genuine smile, which could light up any room. Her presence was a gift to all who met her, and she will be dearly missed.

Mary Diane Estes’s life was a testament to the power of love, resilience and faith. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, continuing to inspire and guide them. As we celebrate her life, we take comfort in the knowledge that she is now at peace, embraced by the love of those who have gone before her.

A funeral service will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at noon. A visitation will begin one hour prior.

JOHN ZARNITZ

John Henry Zarnitz, 90, of West Hempstead, New York, and most recently Auburn, Alabama, passed away on July 22, 2026.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Clifford Zarnitz and John Zarnitz; and his beloved sister, Eileen Breen.

He is survived by his wife Mary Cleary Zarnitz; his daughter, Colleen (Emmett Henry); grandchildren, Mary-Kate, Clare, Keegan and Finley; and his siblings: his sister, Mary Patricia White (nee Zarnitz) and his brothers, Joseph (Grethe) and Frank (Maureen).

John was born and raised in Forest Hills, New York, to John and Mary Zarnitz, German and Irish immigrants, respectively. He graduated from Brooklyn Poly Tech and then City College with a degree in chemical engineering. At a young age, he started his love of learning with daily trips to the library, his fascination of all things mechanical with helping his father at the chair factory “The Shop” and his love of singing with his choral group in Forest Hills.

John has always been fascinated with the sky and loved airplanes and flying. He became a flight instructor and loved flying the plane he shared with his brothers. John served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

John was very outgoing and could, and would, talk to anyone. If you had a question about how something worked in the world, John would know the answer, and if he didn’t, he would learn it.

He was an active member of the Long Island Computer Club. He worked at the Department of Environmental Protection in New York City in many capacities. He loved being involved and solving new problems so much so that he hesitantly agreed to finally retire in his late 80s.

John was a loving and supportive father who cultivated a home full of classical music and books. He would open the door with a smile and always be excited to see you. He passed on his love of learning to his four beloved granddaughters. He was so proud of each and every one of their accomplishments. John was always willing to sit and listen, whether it was to a toddler reading a Biscuit book or a teenager struggling with chemistry homework. Some of the many things John taught us are patience, active listening and immense kindness to others.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel, 1100 N College St., Auburn, Alabama. Interment of ashes will be held on the ground of St. Michael the Archangel. John’s family would welcome a donation to your local library in his honor or a remembrance through the website with a living tribute, which plants a tree in someone’s honor at a National Park, in lieu of flowers.

JUANITA “NITA” SMOKE HORNSBY

Juanita Marie Smoke Hornsby, known throughout her life as “Nita,” passed away on Aug. 4, 2026, at the age of 73. She was born in Auburn on March 30, 1953, and lived there with her family her entire life. For more than a year, Nita fought acute myeloid leukemia with strength and determination, and she passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.

Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Longshore of Cherokee County, Alabama; her father, Dr. Herbert Lamar Smoke of Dallas County, Alabama; and her mother, Frances Rebecca Payne Smoke of Shelby County, Alabama.

She leaves behind a family who will forever cherish her memory, including her son, Ross Hornsby; her daughter, Kimberly Recktenwald; her sister, Kay Webster; her stepson, Cody Longshore (Mallory); her stepdaughter, Jill Wardlow (Jeremy); and her grandchildren, Lucy Recktenwald and Ethan Recktenwald. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins, step-grandchildren and many dear friends whose lives were enriched by knowing her.

For more than 35 years, Nita worked at Auburn University in Student Life and Admissions, where she built lasting friendships and was known for her friendly nature and genuine interest in the people she met.

After retiring, Nita devoted herself to caring for her mother. She cherished time with her grandchildren, Lucy and Ethan, her pride and joy, and attended their school and sporting events for as long as she was able. She adored her two miniature Australian shepherds, Sophie and Cookie, whom she called her babies.

Ray kept her laughing and entertained, and the two of them loved gathering with friends, family and neighbors. Nita was an avid Auburn football and Atlanta Braves fan, just like her mother, and she had a deep interest in genealogy and family history.

Nita never hesitated to help someone in need, offer a listening ear or make another person feel cared for. Though she will be deeply missed, her family finds comfort in the memories she created, the laughter she shared and the love with which she surrounded them.

Visitation was held at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika on Friday, Aug. 7. The funeral service was held at Grace United Methodist Church in Auburn on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. The burial followed at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn.

JIM V. LORD

Jim V. Lord, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Aug. 11, 1944, in Andalusia, Alabama, Jim was the son of J.V. and Palis Lord, who preceded him in death.

A dedicated public servant, Jim devoted his entire professional career to law enforcement. He proudly served with the Auburn Police Department before continuing his service with the state of Alabama Department of Probation and Parole, where he worked faithfully until retirement. Jim’s commitment to protecting and serving others earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and community members alike.

Outside of his career, Jim enjoyed the things that brought him joy and peace: cheering on Auburn football, spending time at Lake Martin and making trips to Gulf Shores. However, nothing meant more to him than his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend whose love, wisdom and steady presence will be deeply missed.

Jim leaves behind a cherished legacy through his family, including his beloved wife, Nancy Lord; his brother, Bill Lord (Karen); and his children, Ellen Toma (Cliff), Jeff Lord (Lisa), Lisa Till and Joey Riley (Kelli).

He was a proud grandfather to Eric Till (Blair), Russell Ford (Kortni), Jarred Riley (Aislinn), Ryan Ford, Amanda Riley, Jackson Lord and Barrett Lord.

Jim was also blessed with six great-grandchildren: Adalyn “Chief” Till, Reece Till, Rayleigh Till, Luna Ford, Séarlait Riley and Nora Riley.

He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. The family finds comfort in knowing that Jim’s legacy of love, integrity and devotion will continue through the generations that follow him.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with a graveside service immediately following at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn. The service was officiated by Dr. Andre Harrison.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made in Jim’s memory to the Union Volunteer Fire Department in Dadeville, Alabama.

CARL LAMAR TOLBERT SR.

Carl Lamar Tolbert, Sr., age 92, passed away July 28, 2026, at his residence in Homewood, Alabama.

He was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Jackson, Alabama, and grew up in MacIntosh, Alabama. He was the eldest son of the late Archie Edmond and Lula Mae Tolbert.

Lamar served his country in the United States Army for two years. He showed impeccable timing, as while he was prepared to go to Korea, the war, fortuitously, ended the day before he reported for duty, and he spent his tour mostly in Colorado.

Early in life, Lamar made the decision to use his middle name rather than Carl, his first name. It was also a fortuitous choice, as upon discharge, he returned to Mobile, where he met and married Carolyn Heid, the love of his life. He already had a sister named Carolyn, who had married a man named Carl. Lamar also named his son Carl, and imagine his surprise when it was discovered that Carl was also the middle name of the man one of his daughters married.

He began a 32-year career in communications working for Bell South/AT&T. While living in Opelika, he put his professional experience to use with the Auburn University football program, managing press box and sideline communications for 12 years. His travels with the team and his experiences in the Army provided a trove of stories that Lamar, a master storyteller, loved to relate.

He and Carolyn also traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe, with a visit to the Normandy battlefield the most poignant.

A multisport athlete in high school, he enjoyed watching his son and grandsons in their athletic endeavors. Lamar always put family first, filling the role of the family patriarch for his younger siblings, their families and his own children.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donnie Tolbert (Bonnie) and Reggie Tolbert; and his sisters, Juanita Donald and Virginia Tolbert.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Heid Tolbert; two sisters, Carolyn Kelley (David) and Faye Visser; three daughters, Donna Shepard (Bob), Sharon Smith (Milton) and Krista Gallimore (Tom); one son, Carl Tolbert Jr. (Suzanne); five grandsons, Josh Tolbert, Kyle Tolbert (Ashlyn), Jay Tolbert (Conley), Tyler Gallimore (Taylor) and Clay Gallimore; and six great-grandchildren, along with many family and friends who will sadly miss him.

Visitation and memorial service to celebrate Lamar’s life will be on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Bluff Park Methodist Church in Hoover. Interment will be at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo at 2 p.m.

MARY FRAZIER

Mary Rush Frazier was born to the late Rosa Mea Sampson Rush and the late Mark T. Edwards on April 27, 1966, at John Andrews Hospital in Tuskegee, Alabama. She confessed and accepted Christ at an early age at The Church of Christ in Tuskegee.

Mary, affectionately known as “Granny” and “Mrs. Mary,” attended Lewis Adams Elementary School, Tuskegee Public School and graduated from Tuskegee Institute High School. She attended Southern Vocational Community College where she earned her clerical certification. She attended Southern Union Community College where she earned her certification in cosmetology and studied to become a paralegal. She lastly ventured to Georgia State University, where she continued her studies towards a bachelor of arts in psychology.

She departed on July 30, 2026.

She was preceded in death by brothers: Edward Sampson, Mark J. Rush, Roosevelt Rush, David Rush, Larry Rush, Robert Rush, David Rush and Micheal Rush.

Mary Rush Frazier will be dearly missed in our hearts by all who loved and cherished her and her memories, including two daughters, Tiffany Rush of Beauregard and Tomekia Rush of Auburn; one son, Marcus Rush of Auburn; six grandchildren, DeVonte’ Rush, Ventrel Rush, Jacinta Rush, Azariah M. Rush, Brenzinski Rush and Briaziah Rush; three great-granddaughters, Journi Rush, Azariah “Lil Zari” A. Rush and Ziallynn Rush, all of Tallahassee, Florida; one great-grandson, Levi Rush, of Columbus, Georgia; two brothers, Joe Lewis Rush and Jimmy (Lisa) Rush; two sisters, Marie Rush and Cynthia Rush, both of Tuskegee; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Her favorite quote was “This is the day that Lord has made! Let us rejoice and be glad in it. Amen!”

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. at Harris Farm Event Center, located at 471 Pleasant Springs Drive in Tuskegee.

LOTTIE FRENCH SIDES

Lottie French Sides, age 100, died peacefully at her home in Auburn, Alabama, on Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, 2026.

Lottie was born on Aug. 12, 1925, in Tallassee, Alabama, to Clarence Talmadge French and Pearl Lee Griffith French. She was the fifth of eight children — Dalton, Nancy, Herbert, Morris, Ollie, John Paten “JP” and Peggy — all of whom preceded her in death. She was born prematurely at an estimated 22 weeks during the Great Depression. Her chances of survival were so small that the doctor told her parents she wouldn’t make it and did not print a birth certificate. Lottie credited her survival to the grace of the Lord providing an unusually hot summer. She was raised on a farm, where hard work and shared knowledge provided what was needed to endure the Depression years. Despite those hardships, Lottie became the first person in her family to graduate high school.

On Oct. 10, 1942, during World War II, Lottie met her sweetheart, Dewey Howell Sides. The story became one she told hundreds of times for decades: her best friend Joyce was dating Dewey but wanted to date his friend Wilson, convincing Lottie to go on a double date. Both couples became inseparable for life. Soon after meeting, Dewey was sent to military training and later deployed to Europe, serving in the 949th Field Artillery Battalion and fighting in the Battle of the Bulge. After her junior year of high school, Lottie worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” at the Childersburg Powder Plant — coincidentally producing the same gunpowder Dewey would use overseas. They wrote to one another every day until Dewey’s return in December 1945. When Dewey’s bus arrived at her home, Lottie ran so fast to greet him that her dad said she missed the porch steps. They were married on Feb. 9, 1946.

Lottie is preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Sides, and two of her four children, Connie Sides Pate and Stanley Sides (Lynn). She is survived by her children, Kim Sides (Ellen) and Marsha Peters (William); 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild on the way. The family is deeply grateful for Ms. Dorris Phillips, her caregiver, and to Genitiva Hospice, especially Jay Stowe, Rebecca Morris and Katie Martin Pullen.

As a child, Lottie would pretend to take her paper dolls to church; she pretended they were her family. At age 12, during a revival, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and joined Bethlehem East Baptist Church. In 1960, Lottie and her family joined Lakeview Baptist Church. Her love for Christ shaped the way she loved others, raised her family and lived her life. No one could be around Lottie without being loved and reminded of the gospel. She served others until her passing. For decades, Lottie talked about heaven. It has been her lifelong prayer that her family would know the Lord, so they might one day join her in eternity.

Visitation was Friday, Aug. 7, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika from 5 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life was scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, at Lakeview Baptist Church in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the benevolence fund or food pantry at Lakeview Baptist Church.

Frederick-Dean is assisting the family with arrangements.

NANCY BUCKELEW

Nancy Buckelew passed peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, at her home. She was 71.

Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Pilgram Home Baptist Church in Wicksburg, Alabama, with Searcy Funeral Home & Crematory directing and Allen Singley and Buddy Hood officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. until service time.

Nancy found her greatest joy in spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren, who were the center of her world. She also loved relaxing at the beach, where she found peace and happiness. A devoted member of Pilgrim Home Baptist Church, Nancy faithfully taught Vacation Bible School and Sunday School, touching the lives of many children through her kindness and faith. An avid reader, she rarely went anywhere without a book in hand during her younger years, finding both enjoyment and inspiration in the pages she read. Nancy will be remembered for her loving heart, steadfast faith and the deep love she shared with her family and church community.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Nancy Evelyn Harrison and Warren Trant; brother, John W. Trant; grandparents, Gussie and Coley Harrison; and uncle, Carlos Boutwell.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry Buckelew; two sons, Brad (Kim) Buckelew of Wicksburg and Todd (Jan) Buckelew of Midland City, Alabama; daughter, Emily (Clay) Holland of Dothan; brother, Bill Trant of Opelika; aunt, Pauline Boutwell of Fairhope, Alabama; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

JOHNNY WATKINS

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Johnny Watkins, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Johnny departed this world peacefully on Aug. 6, 2026, surrounded by his loving family in Alabama, where his remarkable journey began on April 21, 1944.

Johnny was born to Estell and Victor Watkins where he grew up alongside his four siblings. From an early age, he exhibited a deep sense of duty and dedication, qualities that would define his life and leave an indelible mark on those he encountered.

In his youth, Johnny answered the call to serve his country with honor and distinction. He joined the United States Marine Corps, where he attained the rank of sergeant. Throughout his military career, he earned numerous accolades including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Navy Unit Commendation and Rifle Marksmanship Badge. Johnny’s service was a testament to his unwavering commitment to protect and defend the nation he loved.

Johnny found joy in bringing happiness to others, particularly during the holiday season. Many in the community will remember him fondly as the cherished Santa Claus at the Auburn Mall where he spread the magic of Christmas to countless children. His warm smile and hearty laughter became a cherished tradition for families, creating memories that will be treasured for generations.

Johnny shared a beautiful life with his devoted wife, Della Watkins. Della and Johnny were married for 58 years. They loved going to yard sales and he enjoyed selling his treasures at the Lee County Flea Market. He also enjoyed the company of his longtime friends, who were also regulars at the flea market. Together, they built a loving family that was the cornerstone of Johnny’s life. He was a proud father to his daughters, Shirley Ford (Darrell) and Sharon Oliver (Tracy), who lovingly supported him throughout his life. His legacy continues through his five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who were the light of his life and the source of immense pride.

Though he faced the sorrow of losing his son, Johnny, and grandson, Joseph Poe, Johnny’s resilience and strength were unwavering. He was also predeceased by his parents, Estell and Victor, and his four siblings who he now joins in eternal rest.

Johnny’s life was a testament to love, service and community. His presence will be profoundly missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him.

As we gather to remember and celebrate the life of Johnny Watkins, we are reminded of the profound impact one life can have on so many. May his legacy of love and kindness continue to inspire us all.

A graveside service was held on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, in Garden Hills Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. CT.

DONINE HUNTER COOPER

A graveside service was held in Town Creek Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 beginning at 4 p.m. CT. A visitation was held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home from at 2 to 3:30 p.m. CT.

JAMES “JIM” BRIGHT JR.

James “Jim” Bright, Jr., 80, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Aug. 5, 2026.

Jim was born on Aug. 14, 1945, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to James R. Bright Sr. and Margaret Dunn Bright.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Don and Tommy; and his sister, Nancy.

Jim is survived by his children, Patrick Bright (Anna) of LaGrange, Georgia; Meegan Newton (Daniel) of Birmingham; and Kathleen Bright (K.C.) of Birmingham. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Sullivan Bright, Harper Bright, Joseph Newton and Harrison Newton, as well as many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Jim dedicated more than 40 years of his life to General Motors. Outside of work, he was known for his quick wit, his easygoing nature and his ability to make friends wherever he went. Jim never met a stranger and always seemed to have a joke ready to share. He loved to travel, enjoyed playing golf and, most of all, cherished the time spent with family and friends. He was married to Maureen Bright for 45 years, and together they raised three children; Patrick, K.C. and Meegan. His humor, warmth and unmistakable personality will be remembered fondly by most who had the pleasure of knowing him — and forgiven by the rest.

Jim will be deeply missed by his family, friends and the many people whose lives he touched throughout his years.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church. A reception will follow.

BARBARA NELL CLARK

Barbara Nell Clark, 88, passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2026, at Bethany House in Auburn, surrounded by the love of her family.

Barbara was born on Nov. 17, 1937, in Chambers County, Alabama, to Maude Hurst Pender and Elrod Pender. She was a longtime employee of MNC Corporation, where she dedicated many years of service.

Barbara shared 63 years of marriage with her husband, Billy L. Clark. Together, they built a life centered around family and created a legacy that continues through their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those who knew Barbara knew she had a personality all her own. She was feisty, strong-willed and never afraid to speak her mind. Beneath that spirited nature was a woman who loved her family deeply. Her presence was unmistakable, and the stories, laughter and memories she leaves behind will be treasured by those who loved her.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Maude Hurst Pender and Elrod Pender; her beloved husband, Billy L. Clark; two sons, John Elrod Clark and Charles Richard Clark; and her grandson, Gregory Wesley Clark Jr.

She is survived by her three children, Gregory Wesley Clark, Sr. (Teresia), Kelly Shannon Conner (Robert) and Kimberly Shawn Montgomery (Richey). grandchildren: Brent Clark, Josh Conner (Heather), Jake Conner (Kayla), Nicole Clark Armstrong (Kyle), Brianne Brown (Hunter), Chase Montgomery and Hunter Montgomery; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Fredrick Dean Funeral Home in Opelika, , on Tuesday, Aug. 11 with interment following at Lafayette City Cemetery in Lafayette, with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating.

Her pallbearers were Kyle Armstrong, Hayes Armstrong, Hunter Montgomery, Jake Conner, Brayden Conner, Hunter Greenhaw and Christopher Goree.

Barbara leaves behind a family whose lives are forever marked by her love, strength and unmistakable spirit. While her absence will be deeply felt, her family finds comfort in knowing that she has been reunited with those she loved who went before her. Her memory will live on through the generations she leaves behind and in the countless stories that will continue to be told about a woman who was truly one of a kind.She will be deeply loved, greatly missed and forever remembered.