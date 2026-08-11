City of Opelika to launch new website, refreshed brand, enhanced resident service

CONTRIBUTED BY

CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — The city of Opelika is excited to announce the launch of a new website, refreshed city brand and enhanced resident communication service as part of its continued commitment to keeping the community informed, engaged and connected.

Led by the Community Relations Department, the new website is designed to make information easier to find, city services easier to access and Opelika’s story easier to share. The updated design will provide residents, businesses and visitors with a more streamlined and engaging online experience.

The brand refresh reflects Opelika’s distinct personality — a city full of character and connected by the people who make it feel like home. Guided by the new tagline, “Opelika. Where Life Feels Connected,” the refreshed identity celebrates the city’s history while embracing the growth and momentum shaping its future.

“Opelika has always been a place where people care about one another and feel a strong sense of belonging,” Mayor Eddie Smith said. “Our refreshed brand and new website reflect that spirit while giving residents better, easier ways to connect with their city. ‘Opelika. Where Life Feels Connected’ is more than a tagline — it represents who we are and the community we will continue building together.”

The city is also introducing Connect with Caboose, the next generation of ConnectOpelika. Caboose is a friendly, AI-powered guide that helps residents find answers, report issues and connect with city staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The service is available in 72 languages, making city information and assistance more accessible to Opelika’s diverse community.

“This launch is about making every interaction with the city of Opelika clearer, more accessible and more welcoming,” said Leigh Krehling, community relations officer. “From our refreshed brand and user-friendly website to Connect with Caboose, we are creating better ways for residents to find information, access services and communicate with city staff. Every element was designed to feel completely Opelika.”

The city is also inviting residents to help tell their Opelika story by sharing what connects them to the community. Whether it is a favorite memory, meaningful place, special tradition or the people who make Opelika feel like home, citizens are encouraged to submit their stories for an opportunity to be featured on the city’s website, social media channels and other communications. Together, these personal stories will celebrate the people, experiences and connections that make Opelika special.

Through these updates, the Community Relations Department continues its work to communicate important information clearly, strengthen the relationship between City Hall and the community, build public trust and share the stories that make Opelika special.

For more information about the new website, refreshed brand and Connect with Caboose, email Leigh Krehling, lkrehlingatopelika-al.gov.