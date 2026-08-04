Written in the Stars Romance Bookstore set to open in Auburn

BY AMANDA MACHAMER

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Haley McCain, founder of Written in the Stars Romance Bookstore, is filling a specific literary gap in Alabama: romance.

McCain’s romance bookstore, just the second of its kind in the state of Alabama, is creating a place for readers to come and find not just a new read, but belonging.

The inspiration for the bookstore stemmed from McCain’s own passion for literature, specifically romance novels. Her passion, combined with a flexible schedule suitable for her daughter, made the decision to open the bookstore clear.

“I wanted to find something in life I loved, that I felt like I was fulfilling something every day,” said McCain. “I wanted to find something that worked with my schedule so I had more time with my daughter.”

Being a mom, McCain said the bookstore not only offers customers the opportunity to connect with fellow customers but also allows her to have something of her own.

“That was a big part of why I wanted to do this,” McCain said. “I wanted to see her mom, have a dream and work herself into the ground if she had to to make it happen. For not only myself, but for her.”

The bookstore will only sell romance genre books, and the goal is for the store to be a judgment free zone, with customers welcome to explore the romance genre.

“I really want to create a space that women and men, anyone who enjoys the genre, can go and feel comfortable walking up to a bookcase and look for what they want without feeling judged,” McCain said. “We’re all there for the same reason.”

Along with day-to-day business, McCain said she wants to expand the bookstore to feature special events as well as a cafe, offering hand-crafted beverages.

“I want to do after hours events and trivia nights,” McCain said. “I just want to find a place for people to go and feel comfortable.”

Written in the Stars Romance Bookstore will be located at the old Ross Coffee House and is currently in the renovation phase. McCain said the store is expected to be ready in September, but is not confirmed as of now.

McCain said she hopes the atmosphere of the store is one that replicates the fantasy worlds customers read about.

“I’m very excited. I really can’t wait for people cause the one thing I’ve done is I was very adamant that it would have a certain feel when you walked in the door,” McCain said. “I want people to feel like a small part of them is walking into these fantasy worlds they love to dream and read about.”

Overall, McCain said love is the most important aspect of her store and one she hopes customers get out of their shopping and reading experience.

“The demographic is love,” McCain said. “The demographic is a hope for love. Whatever that may look like to you in the end, that’s the demographic.”