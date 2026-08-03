Obituaries | Aug. 3, 2026

John Zarnitz Obituary

John Henry Zarnitz, 90, of West Hempstead, NY and most recently Auburn, AL passed away on

July 22nd, 2026.

He was preceded in death’ by his parents Mary Clifford Zarnitz and John Zarnitz and his beloved

sister Eileen Breen.

He is survived by his wife Mary Cleary Zarnitz; his daughter Colleen (Emmett Henry);

grandchildren Mary-Kate, Clare, Keegan and Finley; and his siblings: his sister Mary Patricia

White (nee Zarnitz) and his brothers Joseph (Grethe), and Frank (Maureen).

John was born and raised in Forest Hills, NY to John and Mary Zarnitz, German and Irish

immigrants, respectively. He graduated from Brooklyn Poly Tech and then City College with a

degree in chemical engineering. At a young age, he started his love of learning with daily trips to

the library, his fascination of all things mechanical with helping his father at the chair factory

“The Shop”, and his love of singing with his choral group in Forest Hills.

John has always been fascinated with the sky and loved airplanes and flying. He became a

flight instructor and loved flying the plane he shared with his brothers. John served his country

with the US Army during the Korean War.

John was very outgoing and could (and would) talk to anyone. If you had a question about how

something worked in the world, John would know the answer and if he didn’t, he would learn it.

He was an active member of the Long Island Computer Club. He worked at the Department of

Environmental Protection in NYC in many capacities. He loved being involved and solving new

problems so much so that he hesitantly agreed to finally, retire in his late eighties.

John was a loving and supportive father who cultivated a home full of classical music and

books. He would open the door with a smile and always be excited to see you. He passed on

his love of learning to his four beloved granddaughters. He was so proud each and every one of

their accomplishments. John was always willing to sit and listen whether it was to a toddler

reading a Biscuit book or a teenager struggling with Chemistry homework. Some of the many

things John taught us are patience, active listening and immense kindness to others.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday August 14th, at 11am CT, at St. Michael the Archangel,

1100 N College St, Auburn AL 36830. Interment of ashes will be held on the ground of St.

Michael the Archangel. John’s family would welcome a donation to your local library in his honor

or a remembrance at the website a living tribute (which plants a tree in someone’s honor at a

National Park) in lieu of flowers.

Jerry Wayne Lorren

A graveside service for Jerry Wayne Lorren was held Monday, Aug. 3 in Garden Hills Cemetery.

Nancy Carolyn Yates

July 31, 1925 ~ AuG. 2, 2026 (age 101)

A funeral for Nancy Carolyn Yates will be held Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika.

Paul David Legear, Sr.

Paul David LeGear, Sr. of Auburn, was born July 31, 1956, and passed away May 21, 2026. He was preceded in death by his dad, John A. LeGear; mom, Nina E. Quinn; grandparents, Richard L. and Daisy L. Messer and Earlie and Flossie LeGear; and brother, Joseph S. LeGear.

He is survived by his daughter, Wendy (Jeff) Homan; son, Paul David LeGear Jr.; sisters, Diane Harrison and Debra (Sonny) Chambers; brothers, Thomas A. LeGear and Scott Quinn; grandchildren, Joshua, Chesny (Stephen), Makayla and David Legear III; great-grandchild, Kai; and uncle, Jack LeGear.

Paul was the kind of person who never met a stranger, he loved everyone he met. Paul served as a marine and was proud of it. He got the National Defense Service Medal, along with Marksmanship. He was a hard worker and started driving an 18-wheeler truck at a very young age. He loved truck driving and seeing the United States. He loved playing his guitar and singing gospel music. He loved the Lord.

He loved having get-togethers with family and friends with good music and dancing. He loved shooting pool and going go the race track. Most of all, he loved being at Penton Karting Track to watch his children and grandchildren race and spending time with them.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jerrel “Wade” Jernigan

Jerrel “Wade” Jernigan, 49, passed away on July 27, 2026, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Born on Aug. 24, 1976, in Montgomery, Wade was the beloved son of Leonard and Audie Jernigan. Throughout his life, he was known for his unwavering loyalty, kind heart and the genuine care he showed to everyone around him. Above all else, he cherished his family and will be remembered as an amazing father, son, brother and friend.

Wade found joy in the simple things that brought people together. He loved spending time fishing at Keaton Beach, had a deep appreciation for all things music and held a lifelong interest in law enforcement. He was also proud to serve his community as a volunteer with the Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department, always willing to lend a helping hand wherever needed.

He is survived by his beloved daughter, Emma “Caroline” Jernigan; his mother, Audie Jernigan; his brother, Chuck Jernigan (Nancy); his sisters, Arlene Jernigan and Raina Mayo (Jamie); along with many extended family members and dear friends who will miss him deeply.

Wade was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Jernigan, as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Family and friends were invited to celebrate Wade’s life during a visitation on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home to assist the family.

Though his time with us was far too short, Wade’s compassion, loyalty and love for those around him leave a lasting legacy. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Hsiu-Chu (Hsiu) Yu Chang

Hsiu-Chu (Hsiu) Yu Chang, 69, and a God-loving, kind and gentle lady, passed away on July 27, 2026, at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

Born on May 20, 1957, in Hualien, Taiwan, to Yun-Tong Yu and Mei-Mei Liu, she was the fourth of seven daughters in the family, with the eighth child being a brother. A graduate of Ming Chuan College in Taipei, she worked for three years as a healthcare administrator before joining her husband during his graduate studies at the University of Cincinnati in 1982. They moved to Auburn in 1986 for her husband’s position at Auburn University and called Auburn home ever since.

Hsiu was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. She loved to share the message of Jesus’ salvation with everyone she met, including her experience of God’s grace while overcoming her own health issues. Many were brought to Jesus by her testimony. Over the years, she was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church, First Baptist Church Opelika and Auburn Grace Chinese Christian Church.

Joyful in her approach to life, she loved praise music, singing, gardening, cooking vegetables, enjoying fruit and strolling in the sunshine. She enjoyed traveling to Taiwan to see her family and took frequent visits to Callaway Gardens.

She is survived by her husband, Kai; her daughter, Cynthia; son-in-law, David Karnes; grandchildren, Astrid and Bruce; and her son, Samuel, and his wife, Emily Trinh. She is also survived by six siblings in Taiwan and many loving extended family members around the world.

Her funeral was held Aug. 1 at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home.

J.C. Senn Jr.

J.C. was a simple man who was old fashioned in every way. He loved to sit on his front porch and talk to anyone who happened to come by and enjoyed being a part of Senn Plumbing, the company he built and later gave to his son when he was no longer able to run the business himself. He came from a long line of strong hard working men.

J.C. loved his family most of all. He was the very best “daddy” his two children could ask for and was affectionately know as “Papa” by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he cherished. His grandson Jake said it best, “he was the man, the myth, the legend.”

J.C. was preceeded in death by his parents, J.C. and Flossie Senn; his two wives, Carolyn Pyles Senn and Carolyn Linzey Senn; his great-grandson, Dalton Oglesby; and his sister, Peggy Johnson.

J.C. is survived by his children, Jerry (Jill) Senn and Tracy (Dale) Oglesby; his grandchildren, Amanda Senn, Jake (Samantha) Senn, Gracie Senn, Dylan (Kadence) Oglesby and Jaspher Oglesby; his great-grandchildren Kaylee Frazier, Jaxon Frazier, Bristol Senn and Walker Oglesby; his brother, Bruce (Virginia) Senn; his sister, Gwen (Mike) Stewart; his stepdaughters, Cindy (Dave) Hart and Denise Linzey; and a host of step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Denise Linzey for taking such good care of their “daddy and Papa” who enjoyed her taking care of him and her company.

A funeral service was held 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Angela Michelle Saylor

Angela Michelle Saylor was born to the late Michael and Sue Murphy on Dec. 15, 1968, in Columbus, Georgia. On Feb. 17, 1989, she married Phillip Saylor, who has been the love of her life for 37 years. They raised four beautiful children together: Morgan, Phillip, Jordan and Adam.

Angie lived a life of integrity, compassion and joy. She touched the lives of so many with her kindness and wisdom. Angie was devoted to God and her family. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and teacher of God‘s word. Angie coached volleyball for 20 years at Ballard Christian school, where she won eight state championships.

Angie Saylor leaves behind a legacy of love, resilience and cherished memories that will be carried in the hearts of those she loved.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip Saylor; daughter, Morgan Hammock (Kyle); sons, Phillip Saylor (Brittnee), Jordan Saylor (Kiley) and Adam Saylor (Ana); eight grandchildren, Braxten, Bowen, Saylor, Timber, Kyler, Presley, Blakely and Clide; sisters, Amy Starling (Michael), Allie Howard (Andy); nephews, Dalton Starling (Sarah), Johnathan Howard (Hannah), Lane Starling (Emily), Codi Sturkie, Colton Sturkie (Heather) and James Howard; and niece, Crystal Murphy. She was preceeded in death by her parents and nephew, CJ Murphy.

A funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 3, at Fountain Gate Church.

Cecil Earl Jackson III

Cecil Earl Jackson III, affectionately known by family and friends as “Earl the Pearl,” entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 27, 2026, at the age of 62. After a courageous journey through illness and a lengthy stay at UAB Hospital, Earl was blessed to return home to Auburn, where he passed peacefully surrounded by the family who loved him so deeply.

Earl was a man whose heart knew no boundaries. He never met a stranger and had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel like family. His generosity, loyalty and unwavering friendship touched countless lives over the years. Those fortunate enough to know Earl will forever remember his infectious laughter, his quick wit, his unforgettable sense of humor and his colorful way with words that could brighten even the most difficult day.

More than anything, Earl cherished the people he loved. He was devoted to his family and found his greatest joy in spending time with them, sharing stories, offering encouragement and creating memories that will live on for generations. His legacy is one of love, kindness and genuine friendship.

Earl was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Earl Jackson Jr; his mother, Mary Nell Jackson; his daughter-in-law, Jamie Carter Long; and his sister-in-law, Melissa Jackson.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Mary Jackson; his son, Russ Long and wife, Katie Long; his daughter, Beth Long-Grant and husband, Jason Grant; his brother, Todd Jackson; his nephew, Thomas Jackson; and his cherished fur baby, Ellie Mae. He also leaves behind a host of extended family members and dear friends whom he considered family.

While his family mourns his passing, they find comfort in knowing that Earl’s faith has become sight and that he is now at peace. His memory will continue to inspire laughter, kindness, loyalty and love in all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Earl’s favorite charities, Pilots for Christ or New Hope Rescue, causes that were close to his heart.

ROBERT LEE GREEN

Robert Lee Green, age 72, passed away peacefully in Alabama on July 26, 2026. Born on November 14, 1953, in Columbus, Ohio, Robert was the son of the late Irvin and Norma Green. He spent much of his life living in Florida. During the last eight years of his life, Robert divided his time between Ashland, Alabama, and Haines City, Florida, enjoying the familiarity and friendships he had in both places.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Norma Green.

Robert is survived by his loving companion, Judy Clark; his sister, Barbara (James) Justice; his niece and nephews; and many dear friends who will cherish his memory and carry his spirit with them always.

Known to many as the “Roadman,” Robert was always on the move. He traveled countless miles throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama, never passing up an opportunity to hit the road. Whether visiting friends, exploring back roads or simply enjoying the drive, he was happiest behind the wheel. Robert also had a lifelong passion for automobiles, especially antique and classic cars. A mechanic at heart, he loved working on vehicles and appreciated the craftsmanship and history behind them. No services will be planned. The family is grateful for the love, prayers and support they have received during this difficult time. May Robert’s memory be a blessing and a source of comfort to all who knew and loved him.

DONNA M. CHANDLER

Donna M. Chandler, age 90, of Opelika, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Auburn. She was born on July 26, 1936, in LaSalle, Illinois.

Donna lived a life rooted in faith, love and kindness. She was a devoted member of Living Way Ministry Church, where she faithfully served and cherished the fellowship of her church family. Her relationship with God was the cornerstone of her life, and she found great joy in worship, prayer and encouraging others through her unwavering faith.

Family meant everything to Donna. She was a loving mother whose greatest joy was caring for those she loved. She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Stan) Kistler, Denise (Bill) Caulder and Teresa (Bobby) Beasley; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren who will forever cherish her love, guidance and the many memories they shared together.

Donna was blessed with a creative spirit and a passion for art. She loved drawing and expressing herself through her artwork. She had a warm, gentle heart, a welcoming smile and a way of making everyone she met feel loved and appreciated. Her kindness, generosity and unwavering faith will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. in the Chapel.

Though her presence will be deeply missed, Donna’s legacy of faith, love, compassion and creativity will continue to live on in the hearts of her family, friends and all whose lives she touched.

BRENDA HASTY PELHAM

Brenda Hasty Pelham, age 85, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2026. Born on Dec. 7, 1940, in Columbus, Georgia, and raised in Phenix City, Alabama, she was the cherished daughter of the late Homer and Mildred Hasty.

In 1968, Brenda and her family moved to Auburn, where she spent the rest of her adult life building a loving home, raising her family and embedding herself deeply into the heart of the community.

Brenda dedicated her life to her family, her friends and her neighbors. Known for her signature kindness, grace and unwavering devotion to those she loved, she left a lasting, positive impact on everyone she met. She retired from Auburn University after years of dedicated service.

Devout in her faith, she was a longtime member of Parkway Baptist Church and a treasured participant in the Agape Sunday School Class.

An unmatched sports enthusiast, Brenda possessed an unwavering dedication to local athletics. She fiercely supported Auburn High School and was a proud, lifelong season ticket holder for Auburn University athletics. Win or lose, Brenda could always be found cheering on her beloved Tigers — a passion that brought immense joy to her life and created countless cherished memories with fellow fans, friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Mildred Hasty; her beloved husband, Bob Pelham; her daughter, Barbara Pelham Espy; her grandson, Russ Parten; and her brother, Charles Hasty.

Her beautiful memory will be kept alive by her surviving family, including her children, Steve Pelham of Auburn, and Karen (Tommy) Parten of Auburn; her sister, Cynthia Wilson of Covington, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Courtney Pelham Maddox (Evan) of Elba, Alabama, Halley (Kenny) Kropa of Washington, D.C., Trey (Nicole) Espy of Cumming, Georgia, Matthew Parten of Birmingham, and Jonathan Parten of Auburn; and her great-grandchildren, Collins and Sutton Espy, Ellis Kropa and twins Emmeline and Otto Kropa.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, with visitation an hour prior to the service. Brenda will be laid to rest at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Brenda’s honor to Parkway Baptist Church.

WANDA BRANDENBURG KILPATRICK

Wanda Brandenburg Kilpatrick, 74, of Northport, passed away on July 31, 2026, at Hospice of West Alabama. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 07, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home Chapel, with the Rev. Michael Miller officiating. She will be laid to rest at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.

Wanda is survived by her husband Hugh; daughter Julie Kilpatrick Hall (Blake), of Petal, Mississippi; and grandsons Brooks, Case and Asher; sister Becky Pruitt (Steve) of Auburn; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daymon and Margaret Brandenburg, who had lived in Opelika.

Born in LaGrange, Georgia, Wanda and her family moved to Opelika where she graduated from Opelika High School in 1970. She attended Auburn University, where she met her dear husband Hugh. The two were married in August 1972. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida, in Pensacola, Florida, and later received her master’s degree in social work from Florida State University.

Ms. Kilpatrick worked with several social service agencies in Pensacola, and spent her last 16 years with family counseling services in Tuscaloosa. She was a member of several community service organizations in Pensacola and Tuscaloosa. She was also an active member of Saint Mark Methodist Church, Northport, Alabama, as well as Church of the Highlands in Tuscaloosa. Her favorite interests were being outdoors, primarily maintaining the natural areas in her yard, watching Auburn and Alabama football and basketball and reading books, The Bible and the newspaper.

Memorial donations, in Wanda’s honor, may be made to Manderson Cancer Center, Samaritan’s Purse or Hospice of West Alabama.