Opelika City Council revises school zone times

BY MICHELLE KEY
PUBLISHER
OPELIKA — The council suspended the rules and approved an ordinance amending Section 16-188 of the city’s code of ordinances regarding school-zone speed-limit times for Opelika City Schools. The action allowed the ordinance to be approved and published before the start of school.
School-zone speed limits and enforcement times are as follows:
- Opelika High School: 25 mph, 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 2:55 to 4 p.m.
- Opelika Middle School: 20 mph, 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 2:55 to 4 p.m.
- Morris Avenue Intermediate School: 25 mph, 6:45 to 8 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m.
- Northside Intermediate School: 20 mph, 6:45 to 8 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m.
- West Forest Intermediate School: 20 mph, 6:45 to 8 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m.
- Carver Primary School: 20 mph, 6:45 to 8 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m.
- Jeter Primary School: 20 mph, 6:45 to 8 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m.
- Southview Primary School: 25 mph, 6:45 to 8 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m.
- Opelika Learning Center: 20 mph, 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 2:55 to 4 p.m.
- Fox Run School: 25 mph, 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m.
The revised ordinance is also published in the public notices section of this issue and on the Observer’s website.
During its Aug. 4 meeting, the council also approved several street closures, infrastructure measures and Community Development Block Grant items and held public hearings on six weed-abatement assessments.
Consent agenda
The council approved the following items:
- A downtown street closure for the Workout Anytime Family Field Day on Oct. 3. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- A downtown street closure for the annual On The Tracks event on Oct. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.
- A downtown street closure for the Railyard Concert and Villain’s Ball on Oct. 31. The event will be from 7 to 11 p.m.
- A nearly $560,000 bid to Pac-Tech Manufacturing for two automated side-loading garbage trucks with chassis for Opelika Environmental Services.
- Expense reports from various city departments.
- Acceptance of public infrastructure and utilities for Cannon Gate Subdivision, phases 3A and 3B.
- Adoption of a transportation plan pursuant to the Rebuild Alabama Act.
- Annual authorization to levy property taxes within Opelika.
- An amendment to the Community Development Block Grant Program Year 2025 Action Plan.
- The Community Development Block Grant Program Year 2026 budget and annual action plan.
- A special-use permit for Verizon Wireless at 900 Reeder Ave.
- Setting a public hearing on a petition to revoke certain business licenses at 3040 Capps Way. The hearing will be held Aug. 18.
- The appointment of Jeff Neely to the Lee-Russell Council of Governments Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizen Advisory Committee. The existing term expires Nov. 5.
In other business
Following public hearings, the council approved weed-abatement assessments for the following properties:
- 505 S. Fourth St.
- 901 S. Fourth St.
- 814 Donald Ave.
- 710 Elizabeth St.
- 1801 S. Long St.
- 202 Raintree St.
Ordinances
- The council introduced an ordinance to rename JoAnn Drive as Faith Way. A vote is scheduled for Aug. 18.