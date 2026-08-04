Opelika City Council revises school zone times

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The council suspended the rules and approved an ordinance amending Section 16-188 of the city’s code of ordinances regarding school-zone speed-limit times for Opelika City Schools. The action allowed the ordinance to be approved and published before the start of school.

School-zone speed limits and enforcement times are as follows:

Opelika High School: 25 mph, 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 2:55 to 4 p.m.

Opelika Middle School: 20 mph, 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 2:55 to 4 p.m.

Morris Avenue Intermediate School: 25 mph, 6:45 to 8 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m.

Northside Intermediate School: 20 mph, 6:45 to 8 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m.

West Forest Intermediate School: 20 mph, 6:45 to 8 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m.

Carver Primary School: 20 mph, 6:45 to 8 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m.

Jeter Primary School: 20 mph, 6:45 to 8 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m.

Southview Primary School: 25 mph, 6:45 to 8 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m.

Opelika Learning Center: 20 mph, 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 2:55 to 4 p.m.

Fox Run School: 25 mph, 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m.

The revised ordinance is also published in the public notices section of this issue and on the Observer’s website.



During its Aug. 4 meeting, the council also approved several street closures, infrastructure measures and Community Development Block Grant items and held public hearings on six weed-abatement assessments.

Consent agenda

The council approved the following items:

A downtown street closure for the Workout Anytime Family Field Day on Oct. 3. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A downtown street closure for the annual On The Tracks event on Oct. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.

A downtown street closure for the Railyard Concert and Villain’s Ball on Oct. 31. The event will be from 7 to 11 p.m.

A nearly $560,000 bid to Pac-Tech Manufacturing for two automated side-loading garbage trucks with chassis for Opelika Environmental Services.

Expense reports from various city departments.

Acceptance of public infrastructure and utilities for Cannon Gate Subdivision, phases 3A and 3B.

Adoption of a transportation plan pursuant to the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Annual authorization to levy property taxes within Opelika.

An amendment to the Community Development Block Grant Program Year 2025 Action Plan.

The Community Development Block Grant Program Year 2026 budget and annual action plan.

A special-use permit for Verizon Wireless at 900 Reeder Ave.

Setting a public hearing on a petition to revoke certain business licenses at 3040 Capps Way. The hearing will be held Aug. 18.

The appointment of Jeff Neely to the Lee-Russell Council of Governments Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizen Advisory Committee. The existing term expires Nov. 5.

In other business

Following public hearings, the council approved weed-abatement assessments for the following properties:

505 S. Fourth St.

901 S. Fourth St.

814 Donald Ave.

710 Elizabeth St.

1801 S. Long St.

202 Raintree St.

Ordinances