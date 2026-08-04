Public notices | Week of Aug. 6, 2026

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

GUSTAVO DIAZ

43-CV-2026-900187

Plaintiff,

v. Parcels of Real Property identified as:

PARCEL 1 – 21-01-01-0-000-005.000

ALSO LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS, COM NW COR SEC; S 440’ S; SELY 280’ S TO POB; SELY 30’ S; S 399’; WLY 100’ S; NELY 390’ S, (460D) TO POB SEC 1, T17N R26E

And PARCEL 2 – 21-01-01-0-000-004.006

ALSO LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS, COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE SOUTH 405.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE CENTERLINE OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 44, THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 71 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST 122.08 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE

SOUTH 60 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 32 SECONDS EAST 4.00 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 23.36 FEET TO A HALF INCH DIAMETER REBAR W/CAP SET ON THE SOUTH R.O.W. LINE OF LEE ROAD 044 AND HEREIN CALLED THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SURVEY; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 720.84 FEET TO POINT, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 126.13 FEET TO A

POINT; THENCE NORTH 268.85 FEET TO A FOUND HALF INCH DIAMETER IRON PIPE; THENCE SOUTH 63 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 106.86 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 08 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 25 SECONDS EAST 445.79 FEET TO A HALF INCH DIAMETER REBAR W/CAP SET ON THE SOUTHERLY R.O.W. OF LEE ROAD 044; THENCE ALONG SAID R.O.W. NORTH 58 DEGREES 52

MINUTES 57 SECONDS WEST 113.54 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 1.40 AC.+/- LYING IN THE ABOVE REFERENCED

SECTION, TOWNSHIP, AND RANGE.

And

SAID COMBINED PARCELS ONE AND TWO ALSO LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE SOUTH 405.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE CENTERLINE OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 44, THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 71 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST 122.08 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE

SOUTH 60 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 32 SECONDS EAST 4.00 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 23.36 FEET TO A HALF INCH DIAMETER REBAR W/CAP SET ON THE SOUTH R.O.W. LINE OF LEE ROAD 044 AND HEREIN CALLED THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SURVEY, THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 720.84 FEET TO POINT, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 54

MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 126.13 FEET TO A POINT THENCE DUE NORTH 642.48 FEET TO A FOUND IRON PIN ON THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY THEN NORTH WESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERN BOUNDARY OF SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 44 APROXIMATELY 150 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

And Thomas Dallas and/or the unknown heirs of Thomas Dallas. And Mary Dallas and/or the unknown heirs of Mary Dallas.

And Alma Patterson and /or the unknown heirs of Alma Patterson And

John Dennis Dallas and /or the unknown heirs of John Dennis Dallas And Mary Dallas Fields and /or the unknown heirs of Mary Dallas Fields And Elizabeth Dallas Brazier and /or the unknown heirs of Elizabeth Dallas Brazier

And Selma Dallas Graves and /or the unknown heirs of Selma Dallas Graves And Louis Dallas Wilson and /or the unknown heirs of Louis Dallas Wilson And Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D, E, F & G, Being Persons, Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations or other Entities, Whose names are otherwise unknown to the Plaintiff, but who claims interest in and to the above-captioned parcel of land, and whose correct names and legal identities will be added by Amendment when ascertained,

Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 17th day of March, 2026, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: as Plaintiff, Gustavo Diaz; as Defendants, Thomas Dallas and/or the unknown heirs of Thomas Dallas; and, Mary Dallas and/or the unknown heirs of Mary Dallas; and, Alma Patterson and /or the unknown heirs of Alma Patterson; and, John Dennis Dallas and /or the unknown heirs of John Dennis Dallas; and, Mary Dallas Fields and /or the unknown heirs of Mary Dallas Fields; and, Elizabeth Dallas Brazier and /or the unknown heirs of Elizabeth Dallas Brazier; and, Selma Dallas Graves and /or the unknown heirs of Selma Dallas Graves; and, Louis Dallas Wilson and /or the unknown heirs of Louis Dallas Wilson; and unknown/fictitious parties, whose names, identities, additional heirs, executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows:

Parcels of Real Property identified as:

PARCEL 1 – 21-01-01-0-000-005.000, ALSO LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS,

SAID COMBINED PARCELS ONE AND TWO ALSO LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE SOUTH 405.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE CENTERLINE OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 44, THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 71 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST 122.08 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 60 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 32 SECONDS EAST 4.00 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 23.36 FEET TO A HALF INCH DIAMETER REBAR W/CAP SET ON THE SOUTH R.O.W. LINE OF LEE ROAD 044 AND HEREIN CALLED THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SURVEY, THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 720.84 FEET TO POINT, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 126.13 FEET TO A POINT THENCE DUE NORTH 642.48 FEET TO A

FOUND IRON PIN ON THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY THEN NORTH EASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERN BOUNDARY OF SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 44 APROXIMATELY 150 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 9th day of July,

/s/ Mary Roberson

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

J. Brandon Rice

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C.

724 North Dean Road, Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830

Legal Run 07/16/26, 07/23/26, 07/30/26 & 08/06/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WALTER C. DORSEY, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No:

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 19th day of March, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

WALTER C. DORSEY, JR. Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 07/23/26, 07/30/26 & 08/06/26

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Re: ESTATE OF KIMBERLY ANN PULLIAM, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to CHRIS ALAN PULLIAM as Executor for the Estate of KIMBERLY ANN PULLIAM, deceased, on June 29, 2026 by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Joseph A. Sillitto, Esq.

Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker & Ford, P.C.

P.O. Box 1199

Columbus, GA 31902-1199

LEGAL RUN 07/23/26, 07/30/26 & 08/06/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MAE ELIZA MOORE, Deceased

Case No.: 2026- 298

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to SHAWN A.

MOORE, Personal Representative on the 14th day of July, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Shawn A. Moore

Legal Run 07/23/26, 07/30/26 & 08/06/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BOBBY R. PARKER

Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-364

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to BOBBY RAY PARKER, JR., Personal Representative on the 20th day of July, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bobby Ray Parker, Jr.

Legal run 07/23/26, 07/30/26 & 08/06/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The estate of Eddie Richmond, III Deceased.

Case No. 2023-386

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Eddie Richmond, Jr. as Administrator of the Estate of Eddie Richmond, III, deceased, on the 31st day of January, 2024.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Eddie Richmond Jr., Administrator of the Estate of Eddie Richmond, III, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 07/23/26, 07/30/26 & 08/06/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The estate of FRANCES CAROLYN CAMPBELL

Case No. 2023-346

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of FRANCES CAROLYN CAMPBELL, deceased, having been granted to George Walker on the 16th day of July, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate of hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY

Legal Run 07/30/26, 08/06/26 & 08/13/26

L341:

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Friday the 17th of July 2026 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 501 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801:

1059: Sherquetta Ingram: Totes, Furniture, Appliances, Household Goods

3083: Albert Hill: Boxes, Totes, Furniture, Household goods, Tire and Rims

Legal Run 08/06/2026

L340:

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Friday the 17th of July 2026 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 3806 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL, 36801-6024:

166: Tony Astin: Boxes, Totes, Furniture, Electronics, Appliances, Household Goods

Legal Run 08/06/2026

McInnis Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. IMF-CHBP-I085(362) in Lee County. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on July 30, 2026 and ending on August 13, 2026. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 730, Summerdale, AL 36580 during this period.

McInnis Construction, LLC

Legal Run 07/30/2026, 08/06/2026 & 08/13/2026

McInnis Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. IM-I085(366) in Lee County. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on July 30, 2026 and ending on August 13, 2026. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 730, Summerdale, AL 36580 during this period.

McInnis Construction, LLC

Legal Run 07/30/2026, 08/06/2026 & 08/13/2026

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Integra Group Home Addition 1708 Corporate Dr., Opelika, AL 36804 for the State of Alabama and Lanett, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Donofro Architects, 137 North St Andrews Street., Suite 1, Dothan, AL 36303

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice. Legal Run 07/30/26, 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26

INVITATION TO BID

26026

Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received by the City of Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, Monday, August 24, 2026, and then publicly opened and read aloud at the City of Opelika Information Technology Training Room at 204 S. 7th St, Opelika, Alabama for furnishing all labor, materials, and equipment necessary to provide:

Right-of-Way Vegetation Management

within the city limits of Opelika, Alabama. This project consists principally of the following items:

The bidder is required to attend the Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting to be held at 10:00 a.m., local time, Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at Opelika Power Services Building on 600 Fox Run Pkwy. No bids will be accepted by a company or vendor that does not attend the meeting.

All Contracts are to be signed and returned to the City of Opelika Purchasing Department within ten (10) days of the contract being awarded by City Council. A Contractor’s ability to perform all of the work within the required time shall be a primary consideration in the awarding of the bid.

Plans, specifications, addenda, and other related documents may be obtained from the City of Purchasing Department located at 204 S 7th St., Opelika, Alabama, Monday through Friday from 8:30 A.M. until 4:00 P.M., or downloaded from the City’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx. Technical questions regarding the bid may be directed to Mark Ennis, Power Services Assistant Director, City of Opelika, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama 36803. Phone: (334) 705-5591.

A bid bond is required in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika or certified check (not exceeding $10,000). A Con¬tract Bond and Labor and Material Bond shall be required when the Contract is awarded. A copy of the State of Alabama General Contractor license for ADM: NEW ADMINISTRATIVE, HS: HIGHWAYS AND STREETS, MU: MUNICIPAL AND UTILITY is required. If the business is licensed as a full Municipal and Utility or Municipal Right Way Contractor, no sub classification is required.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in bids received.

The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted. All bidders must submit with their bid, their contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license must be documented on the outside of the envelope of the sealed bid.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: City of Opelika, Purchasing Department, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Ope¬li¬ka, Alabama, 36803. Attn.: Right-of-Way Vegetation Management

CITY OF OPELIKA

COURTNEY ROSS – PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5158

Legal Run 08/06/2026

CITY OF OPELIKA

ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

August 11, 2026

TIME: 9:00 AM

A. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

B. VARIANCE

Kevin Lyons, authorized representative for Harlow Conci LLC, property owner, 609 Geneva Street, C-2, GC-S zoning district, Requesting a 2’3” side yard variance from the minimum 10-foot side yard setback.

“In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Opelika will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. If you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334)705-5130.”

Legal run 08/06/2026

STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2026-344

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF SHELDRA DEAL TUBBS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Sheldra Deal Tubbs, deceased, having been granted to Drue Lenore Tubbs this 14th day of July 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Drue Lenore Tubbs, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

LEGAL RUN 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26

STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2026-381

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF LOIS MARIE DUNN, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Lois Marie Dunn, deceased, having been granted to Lisa Marie Dunn Meloy this 27th day of July 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Lisa Marie Dunn Meloy, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

LEGAL RUN 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26

STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2026-382

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF GERALDINE C. JACKSON, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Geraldine C. Jackson, deceased, having been granted to Brenda Jackson Vann and Linda Jackson Stinson this 27th day of July 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Brenda Jackson Vann and Linda Jackson Stinson, Personal Representatives

LEGAL RUN 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

LESLIE EARL DIGMAN, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-394

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of July, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARYJO DEGRAFFENRIED

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26

ORDINANCE NO. 024-26

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SUBSECTIONS (a)(1), (a)(2), (a)(3), (a)(4), (a)(5), (a)(6), (a)(7), (a)(8), (a)(9) and (a)(11) OF SECTION 16-188 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA BY MODIFYING THE TIMES OF REDUCED SPEEDS

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. Amendment. That subsections (a)(1), (a)2, (a)(3), (a)(4), (a)(5), (a)(6), (a)(7), (a)(8), (a)(9) and (a)(11) of Section 16-188 of the Code of Ordinances (the “Code”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama, are hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 16-188 School Speed Zones

(a) School Speed Zones — Designated.

(1) Opelika High School. Lafayette Parkway from approximately three hundred fifty (350) feet north of Samford Avenue to approximately eight hundred thirty (830) feet north of Lake Condy Road. Twenty-five (25) mph speed limit during the hours of 7:00 a.m.—8:30 a.m. and 2:55 p.m.—4:00 p.m.

(2) Opelika Middle School. McLure Avenue from Gwen Mill Drive to Claire Street and Denson Drive from approximately one hundred forty (140) feet north of McLure Avenue to 8th Avenue. Twenty (20) mph speed limit during the hours of 7:00 a.m.—8:30 a.m. and 2:55 p.m.—4:00 p.m.

(3) Morris Avenue Intermediate School. Morris Avenue from Lafayette Parkway to approximately one thousand one hundred (1,100) feet from Lafayette Parkway and Lafayette Parkway from approximately eight hundred eighty (880) feet north of Morris Avenue to three hundred (300) feet south of Morris Avenue. Twenty-five (25) mph speed limit during the hours of 6:45 a.m.—8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.—3:15 p.m.

(4) Northside Intermediate School. North 5th Street from 7th Avenue to approximately halfway between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue from North 5th Street to approximately halfway between North 3rd Street and North 4th Street. Twenty (20) mph speed limit during the hours of 6:45 a.m.—8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.—3:15 p.m.

(5) West Forest Intermediate School. Waverly Parkway from approximately one thousand twenty (1,020) feet west of the West Forest Intermediate School driveway to approximately four hundred seventy-five (475) feet east of the West Forest Intermediate School driveway. Twenty (20) mph speed limit during the hours of 6:45 a.m.—8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.—3:15 p.m.

(6) Carver Primary School. Toomer Street from Elm Street to Cherry Avenue and Carver Avenue from Toomer Street to Harper Street. Twenty (20) mph speed limit during the hours of 6:45 a.m.—8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.—3:15 p.m.

(7) Jeter Primary School. Jeter Avenue from approximately one hundred fifty (150) feet west of Fox Run Parkway to approximately one thousand two hundred (1,200) feet west of Fox Run Parkway. Twenty (20) mph speed limit during the hours of 6:45 a.m.—8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.—3:15 p.m.

(8) Southview Primary School. Marvyn Parkway from approximately one hundred fifteen (115) feet north of Hall Avenue to approximately one hundred fifty (150) feet south of Gateway Drive and Gateway Drive from Marvyn Parkway to approximately one thousand one hundred fifty (1,150) feet from Marvyn Parkway. Twenty-five (25) mph speed limit during the hours of 6:45 a.m.—8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.—3:15 p.m.

(9) Opelika Learning Center. Easy Street from Plum Avenue to Jeter Avenue and Jeter Avenue from Easy Street to approximately fifty (50) feet east of Hamer Place. Twenty (20) mph speed limit during the hours of 7:00 a.m.—8:30 a.m. and 2:55 p.m.—4:00 p.m.

(11) Fox Run School. Fox Run Parkway (AL-1/U.S. 431) from Mile Post 138.405 North and extending to Mile Post 138-801. Twenty-five (25) mph speed limit during the hours of 7:00 a.m.—8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.—3:15 p.m.

Except as expressly modified or amended herein, all other subsections and provisions of Section 16-188 shall remain in full force and effect.

Section 2. Severability Clause. If any section, sentence or phrase of this ordinance is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, said holding shall not affect the remaining portions of this ordinance.

Section 3. Repealer Clause. All former ordinances or parts thereof conflicting or inconsistent with this ordinance are repealed.

Section 4. Effective Date. This ordinance shall become effective and enforced immediately upon its passage and publication as required by law.

Section 5. Publication. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika, Alabama is hereby authorized and directed to cause this Ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 4th day of August, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 5th day of August, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 5th day of August, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

LEGAL RUN 08/06/2026

The below mentioned vehicles on SEPTEMBER 3, 2026. This Auction will be held at 2509 LAFAYETTE PARKWAY, OPELIKA, ALABAMA, 36801 at 10:00 a.m. If you have any questions in regards to either of the vehicles please give call at 334-705-0000.

2008 GMC SIERRA (VIN) # 3GTEC13J98G225533

1984 BUICK REGAL (VIN) # 1G4AM47A9EH530048

1994 CHEV GMT-400 (VIN) # 2GCEC19H0R1253851

2010 GMC YUKON (VIN) # 1GKUCMEF6AR287519

LEGAL RUN 08/06/26 & 08/13/26

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Game Day Athletic Surfaces, Inc., Contractor, has completed the contract for the Track Improvements For Beauregard High School LAA #24-109, Lee County Board of Education, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, P.C. 300 Chase Park South Suite 200 Hoover, Al 35244. Game Day Athletic Surfaces, Inc., 1509 U.S. 11, Trussville, Al 35173.

Legal Run 07/30/26, 08/06/26 & 08/13/26

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

2007 TOYOTA RAV 4 – VIN JTMZD33V176025954

2016 KIA OPTIMA – VIN 5XXGT4L35GG025813

SALE DATE 9/4/2026

contact Maddox Automotive

1162 Lee Road 1 Notasulga AL 36866

Phone 334-319-1823

LEGAL RUN 08/6/26 & 08/13/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EDDIE LEE MORGAN, DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-359

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of EDDIE LEE MORGAN, deceased, having been granted to ADDIE PEARL MORGAN, on the 27th day ofJuly, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Lee County Alabama

Legal Run 08/6/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JEAN MARGUERITE WERNER, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2026-390

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to ROBERT NELSON as Executor for the estate of JEAN MARGUERITE WERNER, deceased, on July 27, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 27th day of July, 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Notice 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26