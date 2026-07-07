PUBLIC NOTICES | JULY 9, 2026

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Central Alabama Community College Renovation of the Library at 1675 Cherokee Road, Alexander City, AL 35010, for the State of Alabama and Alexander City Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify GMC – Architect / Engineer at 2660 East Chase Lane, Suite 200, Montgomery, AL 36117

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice. Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26, 07/02/26 & 07/09/26

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Central Alabama Community College Renovation of the Auditorium (Theater) 1675 Cherokee Road, Alexander City, AL 35010, for the State of Alabama and Alexander City Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates – Architect / Engineer at 631 S Hull St., Montgomery, AL 36104.

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26, 07/02/26 & 07/09/26

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Leigh Anne Clark to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Flagstar Bank, FSB, its successors and assigns, dated September 14, 2022 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 4904, Page 571 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on August 6, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 25 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE S01DEGREES 08’00” E, 2126.80 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY R/W LINE OF LEE COUNTY, ROAD #270; THENCE S89 DEGREES 57’00” W ALONG SAID R/W LINE, 305.32 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PARCEL OF LAND HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE LEAVING SAID R/W LINE, S04 DEGREES18’36”W, 69.60 FEET; THENCE N 86 DEGREES 55’06”W, 100.61 FEET THENCE N01DEGREES 42’02”E 68.80 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY R/W LINE OF SAID LEE COUNTY ROAD #270; THENCE S87 DEGREES 21’36”E, ALONG SAID R/W LINE, 103.76 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 28 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA AND CONTAINING 0.162 ACRE.

ALSO: THAT CERTAIN EASEMENT GRANTED AT DEED BOOK 2175, PAGE 306, LEE COUNTY ALABAMA RECORDS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 28 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE RUN NORTH 74 DEGREES 32’ 43” WEST FOR 447.20 FEET; THENCE NORTH 1 DEGREES 49’ 20” EAST FOR 47.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 1 DEGREES 49’ 20” EAST FOR 270 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY MARGIN OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 270; THENCE ALONG SAID MARGIN OF SAID ROAD, NORTH 84 DEGREES 58’ 03” WEST FOR 30 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID ROAD, SOUTH 1 DEGREES 49’ 20” WEST FOR 270 FEET; THENCE 84 DEGREES 58’ 03” EAST FOR 30 FEET, MORE ORE LESS , TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SUBJECT TO THAT CERTAIN EASEMENT RESERVED AT DEED BOOK 2172, PAGE 184, LEE COUNTY ALABAMA RECORDS, ON AND ACROSS THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THIS DEED FOR THE PURPOSES OF MAINTAINING AND OPERATING A WATER LINE WHICH IS FOR THE BENEFIT OF ADJACENT PROPERTY.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 5100 Lee Rd 270 Valley AL 36854

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Please be advised that the foreclosing mortgagee or its authorized agent will require any entity or trust bidder at this foreclosure sale to provide beneficial ownership information, documentation, and written certification as required under FinCEN’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulations for Residential Real Estate Transfers, effective for transfers to covered transferees closing on or after March 1, 2026. This requirement applies where the purchaser is a legal entity (including an LLC, corporation, or partnership) or a trust, and the transfer is not financed by an institutional lender subject to existing anti-money laundering requirements. The required information and certification must be provided prior to issuance of the foreclosure deed upon sale. No foreclosure deed will be issued for a covered transfer until all required FinCEN information has been received and certified. Additional information regarding these regulations and required transferee disclosures can be found at:

https://www.fincen.gov/rre and https://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

26-000417

LEGAL RUN 06/25/26, 07/2/26 & 07/09/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES STEPHEN LEE, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-309

TO:ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES STEPHEN LEE

NOTICE: On the 8th day of June, 2026, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of JAMES STEPHEN LEE was filed in my office for Probate by CHERYL PRON and the 27th day of July, 2026, at 10 o’clock a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 17th day of June, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 06/25/26, 07/02/26, 07/09/26

IN THE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF PLUNKETT DAMON 43-JU-2025-000470.02

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENILE -JU 2025-470.02

D.E.P.-Born 11/11/2025

NOTICE TO: Mother, Jessica Plunkett. and any alleged, legal, or unknown father of D.E.P. born on 11/11/2025 while Mother was a resident of Tutwiler Prison. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 11/14/2025. Jessica Plunkett along with any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801 and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family

Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal run 06/25/26, 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/2026

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PATSY F.

VINCENT, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2022-676

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of PATSY F. VINCENT are hereby granted to Donna Lynn Heaton and Craig D. Vincent as Co-Personal Representatives on the 31st day of January, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English,

Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Donna Lynn Heaton

Craig D. Vincent

Legal Run 06/25/26, 07/02/26 & 07/09/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF KIMBERLEY ANNE HARKER, DECEASED

ESTATE NO: 2026-238

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of KIMBERLEY ANNE HARKER, deceased, having been granted to David Harker on the 16th day of June, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

Legal Run 06/25/26, 07/02/26, 07/09/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ESTATE NO.: 2026-184

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JEFFERY LYN DOWDY DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of JEFFERY LYN DOWDY, deceased, having been granted to Donna Scott, on the 15th day of June, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

LEGAL RUN 06/25/26, 07/02/26, 07/09/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF JOHN MALCOLM RILEY, I, deceased

CASE NO. 2019-B-142

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 23rd day of June, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JENNIFER JILL BOWLES

MICHAEL GLENN RILEY

Co-Administrators

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HAROLD DONALD MCVEY, JR.,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-255

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 23rd day of June, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County,

Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MIRLITA NORCA MCVEY

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/26

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-173

ESTATE OF SANDRA W. GANAS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Sandra W. Ganas, deceased, having been granted to Tracy Ann Barker this 23rd day of June 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Tracy Ann Barker, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABMA

In the Matter of Angela Steele, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: James and Toby Coe and any relatives or interested parties: Lee County DHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of Angela Steele. It is ordered that the 3rd day of August, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Done this the 29 day of June, 2026.

Jere Colley

Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for Lee County DHR

Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal Run 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/26

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHERRIE LYNN DIXON Deceased

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Eugene Dixon on the 14th day of July, 2021, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE

LEGAL RUN 07/02/26, 07/09/26, 07/16/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

MARCUS JACQUEZ STRICKLAND,

Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-299

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration ofsaid deceased having been granted to BENJAMIN H. PARR, Personal Representative on the 26th day of June, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

LEGAL RUN 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/26

In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am , August 7, 2026 at Opelika Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 801 Columbus Highway, Opelika, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2010 Dodge Journey

VIN# 3D4PG6FV3AT120673

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

VIN# 1D7RB1CT8BS614871

2012 Dodge Challenger

VIN# 2C3CDYBTXCH285205

2012 Dodge Challenger

VIN# 2C3CDYAGXCH246408

2015 Chrysler 200

VIN# 1C3CCCAB1FN598539

Legal run 07/02/26, 07/09/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Civil Action File No.

43-CV-2026-900169.00

KIMBERLY NOEL, Plaintiff,

v.

WILLIAM BRUCE GASSER, OTTO GASSER A/K/A OTTO HUNTER GASSER, O. HUNTER GASSER, AND HUNTER GASSER, NATIONWIDE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, PROGRESSIVE PREMIER INSURANCE COMPANY OF ILLINOIS, AND FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS 1-10,

Defendants.

AMENDED NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Defendants William Bruce Gasser and Otto Gasser (also known as Otto Hunter Gasser, O. Hunter Gasser, and Hunter Gasser), whose last known address and present whereabouts are unknown.

Please take notice that the above-styled civil action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Plaintiff Kimberly Noel is seeking monetary damages from you related to the personal injuries and damages she allegedly sustained in an automobile wreck that occurred on March 15, 2024 in Lee County, Alabama.

Plaintiff alleges that you negligently or wantonly or otherwise wrongfully caused an automobile collision occurring on March 15, 2024, in Lee County, Alabama, resulting in personal injuries and damages to Plaintiff. Plaintiff seeks all damages recoverable under Alabama law, including compensatory damages, punitive damages where authorized by law, costs of court, trial by jury, and such other relief as the Court deems just and proper.

You are hereby required to file an Answer to Plaintiff’s Complaint with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and serve a copy thereof on Plaintiff’s counsel, David T. Rohwedder, Litner + Deganian, P.C., 1776 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, on or before September 2, 2026, which date is thirty (30) days after the last publication of this Notice. If you fail to do so, a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This Notice of Publication will be published at least once a week for four consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Lee County, Alabama and Shelby County, Alabama, specifically the Opelika Observer and Shelby County Reporter. Service shall be complete at the date of the last publication.

This 2nd day of July, 2026.

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama

Prepared by:

David T. Rohwedder

Litner + Deganian, P.C.

1776 Briarcliff Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

Attorney for Plaintiff

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

MERRI JO RENFROE, DECEASED.

Case No: 2026-336

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of June, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. CATHY L. WALDEN Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26 & 07/23/26

TWIN OAKS PROPERTIES, INC.

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

Notice is hereby given that Twin Oaks Properties, Inc. (an Alabama corporation) was dissolved on June 30, 2026, with said Articles of Dissolution filed in the Office of the Alabama Secretary of State. Persons with claims against Twin Oaks Properties, Inc. are requested to present such claims to Twin Oaks Properties, Inc., c/o Jobie Watson, III, 8342 Oceola Court, Auburn, Alabama 36830. Included in such claim should be any and all documentation to determine the amount of and the validity of the claim. A claim against Twin Oaks Properties, Inc. will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after the publication of this notice pursuant to 1975 Code of Alabama § 10A-1-9.22.

Legal run 07/09/2026

WATSON LANDS, LLC

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

Notice is hereby given that Watson Lands, LLC (an Alabama corporation) was dissolved on June 30, 2026, with said Articles of Dissolution filed in the Office of the Alabama Secretary of State. Persons with claims against Watson Lands, LLC are requested to present such claims to Watson Lands, LLC, c/o Jobie Watson, III, 8342 Oceola Court, Auburn, Alabama 36830. Included in such claim should be any and all documentation to determine the amount of and the validity of the claim. A claim against Watson Lands, LLC will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after the publication of this notice pursuant to 1975 Code of Alabama § 10A-1-9.22.

Legal Run 07/09/2026

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA, TO APPROVE TAX ABATEMENTS FOR CHANNING STREET COPPER COMPANY

NOTICE is hereby given that the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama, (the “City”) will meet in public session at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, for the purpose of considering the transaction of business that may properly come before the Council, such business to include, but not be limited to, the authorization by the Council, pursuant to Amendment No. 772 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, of a resolution (the “Resolution”) approving certain tax abatements and exemptions (the “Abatements” for Channing Street Copper Company (the “Company”).

The Company has announced plans for a major addition (the “Project”) to the existing Facility located at 175 Orr Avenue, Opelika, Alabama, 36804 within the corporate limits of the City. The Project, involving New Manufacturing Equipment for Channing Street Copper Company Induction Range, will require a total capital investment of approximately Nine hundred forty-two thousand three hundred forty-four dollars ($942,344.00). The Project is estimated to be placed in service by July 24, 2027. The Project is expected to result in the creation of approximately 15 new jobs.

Pursuant to the Tax Incentive Reform Act of 1992 (Section 40-9B-1, et seq, Code of Alabama, 1975) (the “Act”), the Company has requested from the City the abatement of (a) all state and local non-education ad valorem taxes (property taxes); and (b) all construction related transaction taxes (sales and use taxes), except those construction related transaction taxes levied for educational purposes or for capital improvements for education. The abatements granted by the resolution shall not include the portion of any ad valorem taxes or sales taxes or use taxes that are assessed, imposed or specifically designated for the benefit of East Alabama Medical Center, any children’s homes operated by Lee County or Opelika City Public Schools.

The City represents and warrants to the Company that it has the power under the Constitution and the laws of the State of Alabama to carry out the provisions of the Tax Abatement Agreement. The City wishes to secure the significant benefits to the City, its business community and residents that will likely result from the expanded use of the Facility due to the building expansion and the installation of new manufacturing machinery.

The business entity to whom or for whose benefit the City proposes to lend its credit or grant of public funds or thing of value is Channing Street Copper Company.

All interested persons may examine and review the Resolution and all relevant documents and make copies thereof at personal expense at the offices of the City Clerk and City Council during normal business hours, before and after the meeting referenced herein.

Further information concerning the information in this Notice can be obtained from the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodation due to any disability.

DATED this the 9th day of July, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 07/09/2026

Form of advertisement for completion. Legal notice.

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Page Properties and Construction, LLC, DBA Bama Roofing, Contractor, has completed the contract for the renovation of the Re-roofing the Dallas B. Smith Armory Building, 600 7th Avenue, Opelika, Alabama 36801, for the State of Alabama and the City of Opelika. Owner(s) have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the City of Opelika, (334)705-5420, or the architect, Roof Asset Management, Inc., (800)683-0825. Page Properties and Construction, LLC, doing business as Bama Roofing, Contractor, 2501 Gary Fitch Street, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401.

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

CITY OF OPELIKA

ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

July 14, 2026

TIME: 9:00 AM

A. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

B. VARIANCE

Lee Tharp, Kadre Engineering, authorized representative for The Palmer Group, LLC property owner, 300 S 7th Street, C-2 zoning district, (R-5 standards apply for residential developments in commercial zones). Requesting three setback variances: (1) Requesting a 15’ front yard setback variance from the minimum 25’ front yard setback requirement, (2) requesting a 10’ side yard on street setback variance from the minimum 20’ side yard on street setback requirement (3) requesting a 3’ side yard setback variance from the minimum 10’ side yard setback requirement. (Item carried over from June meeting due to lack of quorum.) Richard Hayley, Hayley Investments LLC, property owner, 500 Avenue A, C-2 zoning district (R-5 standards apply for residential developments in commercial zones). Requesting three variances: (1) requesting a 53 square foot lot size variance from the minimum 7,500 sf lot size requirement, (2) requesting a 15 foot front yard setback variance from the minimum 30-foot front yard setback, (3) requesting a 10 foot side yard on street setback variance from the minimum 20’ side yard on street setback. (Item carried over from June meeting due to lack of quorum.)

“In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Opelika will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. If you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334)705-5130.”

Legal Run 07/09/2026

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA SMARTBANK, PLAINTIFF.

VS.

Case No.: 43-CV-2026-900286.00

MONREKO J. SHUFFORD,

DEFENDANT.

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

MONREKO J. SHUFFORD, whose whereabouts are unknown to the Plaintiff, must answer the Complaint of SmartBank against Defendant, Monreko J. Shufford, for a judgment upon money under Count One in the principal sum of $13,506.44, an attorney’s fee in the amount of Two Thousand Twenty-Five and 97/100 ($2,025.97) Dollars, and subsequent interest and costs, and for a judgment upon money under Count Two in the principal sum of $9,671.17, an attorney’s fee in the amount of One Thousand Four Hundred Fifty and 68/100 sum of ($1,450.68) Dollars, and subsequent interest and costs, no later than thirty (30) days after the last publication, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. 43-CV-2026-900286.00, Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Done on this the 1st day of July 2026.

/s/ Mary B. Roberson

MARY B. ROBERSON

Clerk of the Circuit Court, Lee County

Publication Date 1: July 9, 2026

Publication Date 2: July 16, 2026

Publication Date 3: July 23, 2026

Publication Date 4: July 30, 2026

W. Marcus Brakefield (BRA050)

Hubbard, McIlwain & Brakefield, P.C.

Attorney for Plaintiff

Post Office Box 2427

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403

Telephone: (205) 345-6789

File No. 37135.0276

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

In accordance with Code of Alabama, section 10A-1-9.22, notice is hereby given that Friends of Auburn, LLC, an Alabama limited liability company (the “Company”), has filed articles of dissolution effective June 30, 2026. The Company’s registered office was last located in Jefferson County, Alabama. Any person with a claim against the Company should present the claim in accordance with this Notice. A claim must include the following information: (a) name of claimant; (b) street address of claimant; (c) mailing address of claimant; (d) name of person to contact regarding claim; (e) telephone number of person to contact regarding claim; (f) amount of claim; (g) date of claim; (h) nature and brief description of claim; and (i) copy of the most recent invoice regarding the claim or other written evidence of the claim, if any. A claim should be sent to the following address: 100 N. Gay Street, Suite 120-139, Auburn, Alabama 36830, Attn: President. A claim against the Company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after the publication of this Notice, if not sooner barred.

Legal Run 07-09-2026

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of 25-369 Cambridge Residence Hall Building Demolition – 132 East Thach Ave Auburn, AL 36830 for the State of Alabama and Auburn, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Williams Blackstock Architects, 2204 1st Ave South, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35233

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Renovations to Lanett Junior High School Auxiliary Gym – 1301 South 8th Ave. Lanett, AL 36863for the State of Alabama and Lanett, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates, 631 South Hall Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Renovations to Beauregard High School – 7343 AL Hwy 51Opelika, AL 36804 for the State of Alabama and Lanett, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, 300 Chase Park South, Suite 200, Hoover, AL 35224.

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26