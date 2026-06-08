Player of the Year | Carter Judah

BY NOAH GRIFFITH

FOR THE OBSERVER

SMITHS STATION — Carter Judah, 18-year-old third baseman for the Glenwood Gators, is the Opelika Observer’s pick for All-Area Player of the Year for Lee County schools after a remarkable senior season.

As leadoff hitter for the Class 3A state champions, Judah displayed a multi-tool skillset by leading a stacked lineup in several stat categories. His .615 on-base percentage, 58 base hits, 58 runs scored, 34 walks, 110 total bases and 50 RBI were all team-highs for Glenwood.

“He’s always been such a fierce competitor on the field, but the growth I saw out of him this year from a leadership standpoint is what said stands out to me tremendously,” said Glenwood head coach Tim Fanning. “He was vital in us coming together as a team, especially the last six weeks of the season.”

Reigning from Smiths Station, Alabama, Judah was a member of three consecutive state championship teams at Glenwood. While he was a key contributor as a junior, his performance in the playoffs as a senior was unmatched. The speedy right-hander went 20-for-39 across 12 postseason games, including driving in 14 runs while scoring 20.

His biggest moment from the Gators’ title series against Gordo High School was a leadoff triple to kickstart his team’s 8-2 victory to take home the championship trophy early in two games on May 20 at Jacksonville State University.

“That was a big part of [our postseason success], not being selfish and letting it all be about the team,” Judah said. “Since last year, I really learned how to take pitches and work counts, understanding that I don’t have to hit every single pitch.”

A running back on the football team, Judah’s game on the diamond also comes with plenty of speed. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound third baseman stole 15 bases this season and legged out 11 extra-base hits.

After coming up to the Glenwood varsity squad his sophomore year, Judah earned a leadership role for the Gators through his hard work and effort – on and off the field. The biggest area of growth he has noticed throughout his high school career is physical, through the consistent effort he puts into lifting weights and the attention he pays to nutrition.

He also thanked Fanning and the Glenwood baseball program for helping him build character and grow as an individual. Judah was involved with Fanning’s nonprofit, Serve to Lead, and attended one of their mission trips to the Dominican Republic a year ago.

“This program has meant a lot to me,” Judah said. “Coach Fanning has taught me a lot about baseball, but he’s also showed me more about being a better man and how to be a better person.”

Judah, who’s been a student at Glenwood since the eighth grade, is committed to play college ball alongside teammate Hudson Campbell at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Alabama, where he will focus solely on baseball. His goal is to stand out at LBW and eventually transfer to a Division 1 program.

“There’s a lot of emotion [after graduating high school],” Judah said. “A lot of happiness, a lot of sadness that I’m not going to be with the same people that I’ve spent most of my life with. It’s going to be sad, but it’s also exciting to go on to new beginnings.”