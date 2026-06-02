Southern Hospitality | Heritage Cooking Contest features chicken salad recipes

BY ANN CIPPERLY

Chicken Salad was the theme of the 49th annual Heritage Cooking Contest held recently at the Lee County Extension Office. The contest was sponsored by the Lee County Women’s Leadership Committee, a division of Alabama Farmers Federation. Every year a different category is selected, which highlights Alabama commodities and agricultural products. Contests were also held for photography and quilts.

Winners in the chicken salad contest were Carole Clements, first place; Barbara Vining, second place; and Laurabeth Gamache, third place. Jackie Henderson received first place in the Alabama Quilting Contest and the Alabama Cotton Sewing Contest.

The Photography Contest included three categories. Winners in the Farm Animals category were Hayley Walters, first place; Jackie Henderson, second place; Cynthia Atkinsons, third place; Elizabeth Ham, fourth place; and Carole Clements, fifth place. In the Farm Landscape category winners were Cynthia Atkinson, first place; and Hayley Walters, second place.

The third photography category was Everyday Farm Life. Cynthia Atkinson received first place; Oline Price, second place; Elizabeth Ham, third place; and Mary Richburg, fourth place.

As the first place winner in the chicken salad contest, Carole, a former Mrs. Alabama, will compete in the state contest in the fall. She has enjoyed cooking for her family over the years. Her husband, Bill, was a veterinarian, and they had horses at their War Eagle Farm. When their daughters, Cheryl and Cynthia, were growing up, they rode show horses and received many awards.

After the girls were grown, Carole and Bill began racing thoroughbred horses. Their horses raced in Texas, Chicago, Baltimore, New York, Florida and at Churchill Downs in Louisville, but not in the Kentucky Derby.

The horse that won the most races was named Totally Crafty. “One year she had more frequent flyer miles than I did,” said Carole. “The horses flew on thoroughbred transport planes.” The Clements hired trainers to work with the horses until they were two years old. The trainers then hired a jockey and started racing.

Carole worked at Auburn University in the animal science department for 36 years. She has been active in the Lee County Women’s Leadership Committee and at Farmville Baptist Church.

She has volunteered at East Alabama Medical Center for 22 years. As a breast cancer survivor, Carole volunteers at the cancer infusion center.

“I like to help others any way I can,” she said. “I think that God leaves us here to help others. I have been in that chair and can relate to what they are going through.”

Carole has four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Cheryl, who resides in Birmingham, has two children, Robin and Mitch, and one granddaughter, Cordelia, while Cynthia, who resides in Auburn, has two children, Joy and Captain William Josh Atkinson.

Along with her winning recipe, Carole is also sharing other favorite recipes. Her Chicken Salad Filled Popovers have been popular for teas and showers. She bakes small popovers, then cuts them in half, and removes any doughy filling before stuffing with chicken salad. The popovers can be prepared a couple of days ahead and then filled an hour or two before serving.

“For the past 49 years the Women’s Leadership Division of the Alabama Farmers Federation has spotlighted Alabama commodities and agricultural products through the annual Heritage Cooking Contest and local farmer’s markets,” said Mary Richburg, chair of the Lee County Women’s Leadership Committee.

“Members encourage buying local fruits, vegetables and agricultural products to provide healthy, nutritious foods for our communities. We like to use locally-grown ingredients in our daily family meals and in our cooking contest entries.

“We encourage buying local for the nutrition of using fresh ingredients and promoting local farmers,” Mary said. “Each member focuses on promoting a commodity produced in Lee County or Alabama, fruits, vegetables, hay and forage, peanuts, soybeans, wheat, corn, grain, cattle, poultry, sheep, goat and wildlife.

Members also partner with local agencies, such as The Big House Foundation, Nourish Foundation, veterans’ homes and hospitals, Ronald McDonald House, local food pantries/banks, nursing homes and schools.

“We believe the community is stronger when we work together to meet needs,” Mary stated.

“The Lee County Women’s Leadership Committee is composed of active Farmers Federation women members. New members are welcome.”

The Alabama Farmers Federation was formed in 1921, and it is the largest farm organization in the state with more than 350,000 members. The federation is actively involved in educational programs.

Clip and save the chicken salad recipes and other recipes featured to serve your family. The chicken salads can be served in a variety of ways, including on lettuce and tomatoes and as sandwiches on rolls and assorted breads.

CLASSIC CHICKEN SALAD

First Place

Carole Clements

4 chicken thighs, bone-in, skin removed

1 cup hand chopped sweet pickles

1 cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped parsley

1 tsp. ground Greek spices

1 pkg. dry ranch dressing

1 cup mayonnaise

Boil chicken in water until tender. Remove from broth, cool and debone, then shred. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

CHICKEN SALAD

Second Place

Barbara Vining

4 cups diced cooked chicken

4 Tbsp. chicken broth

1 cup Kraft mayonnaise

Sea salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup chopped apples

1 cup chopped pecans

Place diced chicken in medium size mixing bowl and add broth, mayonnaise, salt, black pepper and mix well to combine. Fold in apples and pecans. If chicken salad appears to be dry, add a little mayonnaise.

Place on a platter with lettuce leaves and sliced tomatoes. Serve chilled or at room temperature on your favorite sandwich bread, croissant or crackers. Enjoy.

Note: You can use broiled, boiled, canned or rotisserie chicken. I like to use both white and dark meat, for better taste.

JALAPEÑO BACON CHICKEN SALAD

Third Place

Laurabeth Gamache

3 lbs. cooked chicken breasts

4 oz. one-third less fat cream cheese. softened

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup pickled jalapeños

1 Tbsp. jalapeño juice

1/2 red onion, diced

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. salt

4 pieces bacon, chopped

Chop the cooked chicken breasts and place them in a large bowl.

In a separate bowl, combine the softened cream cheese, Greek yogurt, onion powder and garlic powder. Mix until completely smooth with no clumps.

Add mixture to chicken along with the remaining ingredients. Stir well until fully combined. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

BRUNCH CHICKEN SALAD

This recipe is a favorite Mary makes for her family. It was not part of the contest.

Mary Richburg, chair of the Lee County Women’s Leadership Committee

1 lb. (4 cups) cooked chicken breast meat, diced

2 cups seedless red grapes, halved

1 cup chopped celery, (from 2-3 sticks celery)

½ cup Vidalia onion, finely chopped, optional

1 cup pecans, toasted and coarsely chopped

Dressing:

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 Tbsp. dill, finely chopped

½ tsp. salt, or to taste

½ tsp. black pepper

Toast pecans in a dry skillet over medium/low heat for 3 to 5 minutes, tossing frequently until golden and fragrant. Then transfer pecans to a cutting board and coarsely chop and set aside to cool.

Combine salad ingredients. In a large mixing bowl, combine diced chicken, halved grapes, chopped celery, chopped onion and cooled pecans.

Make the dressing. In a small bowl, add mayonnaise, Greek yogurt or sour cream, lemon juice, chopped dill, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.

Add the dressing to the chicken to taste and stir until the salad is evenly coated with dressing.

Serve now or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 to 4 days.

Here are other favorite recipes from Carole Clements.

CHICKEN SALAD FILLED POPOVERS

Carole Clements

1 cup water

1 stick butter

½ tsp. salt

1 cup water

4 eggs

Homemade or purchased chicken salad

Combine water and butter in a saucepan. Bring to a boil; add flour and salt together at once. Reduce heat; stir well with a wooden spoon until it forms a ball. Remove from heat. Cool 5 minutes.

Add eggs one at a time, stirring well until smooth.

Drop batter by spoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Slice off tops and remove any soft dough. Fill with chicken salad. Can prepare popovers a couple of days ahead. Can also fill with custard or whipped cream.

KEY LIME CUPCAKES

Carole Clements

1 box lemon cake mix

3 oz. box lime gelatin

½ cup orange juice

¼ cup fresh squeezed lime juice

¾ cup vegetable oil

5 eggs

6 Tbsp. zest of lime

Combine orange and lime juice. Beat cake mix, gelatin, combined juices, oil and eggs in a large bowl on low speed for 30 seconds, then on medium speed for 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Fold in zest.

Pour into cupcake baking cups. Bake at 325 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool, then frost. Makes 24 cupcakes.

Frosting

½ cup butter, softened

8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

3 Tbsp. fresh key lime juice (regular lime juice may be substituted)

5 cups confectioners’ sugar

6 Tbsp. lime zest

2 drops green food coloring

Garnish with lime zest, optional

In a large bowl, beat butter and cream cheese until light and fluffy. Add lime juice and confectioners’ sugar. Fold in zest and food coloring. Frost cupcakes and garnish.

TOFFEE GRAHAM COOKIES

Carole Clements

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

1 box graham crackers

1 cup chopped pecans

1 stick margarine (no substitution)

1 stick butter (no substitution)

½ cup sugar

On a 9 by 13-inch jellyroll pan, lay out the crackers with as many as you can fit. Sprinkle with pecans.

In a pot, melt margarine and butter. Add sugar to margarine and butter mixture. Boil 2 minutes. Pour over crackers.

Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes. Allow to cool completely and then break into pieces.

SALMON LOG

Carole Clements

1 large can salmon, bones removed

2 Tbsp. minced onions

8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 cup chopped parsley

1 cup chopped pecans

Crackers

Blend salmon, onions and cream cheese. Shape into a log. Refrigerate until firm.

Roll in parsley and pecans. Serve with crackers.

BACON WRAPPED CHEESE STRAWS

Carole Clements

1 pkg. frozen puff pastry, thawed

1/2 cup honey Dijon mustard

1 cup grated sharp white cheddar cheese, divided

1 Tbsp. sweet paprika, divided

2 Tbsp. finely chopped thyme leaves, divided

2 Tbsp. finely chopped chives, divided

12 slices bacon, cut in half lengthwise

1/4 cup all-purpose flour for dusting

Dijonnaise:

1/2 cup honey Dijon mustard

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and grease with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

Using a pastry brush, spread 1/4 cup of Dijon mustard onto one of the puff pastry sheets. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of sharp white cheddar cheese on top and, using a lightly floured rolling pin, press the cheese lightly into the puff pastry.

Sprinkle half of the paprika and half of the thyme evenly over the cheese and cut the sheet of pastry into 12 even strips. Repeat with remaining sheet of puff pastry so you end up with 24 strips.

Top each strip with a bacon half and twist each strip 3 to 4 times. Remove the twists to the prepared baking sheets. Bake until bacon is cooked through, and the puff pastry is golden brown, about 15 to 18 minutes. Cool slightly and serve with Dijonnaise for dipping.

For Dijonnaise:

In a medium bowl, whisk together the honey Dijon mustard and mayonnaise and remove to a serving bowl.

Tip: Use your favorite cheese and spice mixture to make this recipe your own.

CORNED BEEF AND SWISS CHEESE SLIDERS

Carole Clements

½ lb. very thinly sliced corned beef

¼ lb. thin sliced baby Swiss cheese

18 Hawaiian slider rolls

12 oz. jar sauerkraut, drained

12 oz. jar thousand island dressing

Sweet pickles, optional

Slice rolls into halves. Spread both sides with dressing. Layer corned beef, Swiss cheese and optional ingredients.

Close rolls.

Place rolls on baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 2 to 4 minutes to warm. Serve and enjoy.

Last year’s winning state recipe

CHANTILLY CAKE

Last year’s contest featured layer cakes. The state winner was Lori Mosley of St. Clair County.

You will need 4 to 5 cups of mixed, fresh berries. Your choice of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries.

Vanilla/Almond cake:

2 1/2 cups cake flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 1/2 sticks softened butter

1/2 cup sour cream

1 3/4 cups white sugar

4 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. almond extract

1 cup whole milk

Sift together dry ingredients, set aside. With an electric mixer cream together butter, sugar, sour cream, vanilla and almond extracts. Beat until well combined. Beat in eggs one at a

time until creamy. Alternately add flour mixture and milk a little at a time, beating on medium speed until fluffy. Pour into greased 9×13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden and toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean. Let cake cool. Can freeze for 1 hour for easier assembly when adding frosting.

Orange/berry simple syrup:

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 cup white sugar

1/4 cup mixed berries

Stir together in saucepan and simmer for five minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Set aside to cool.

Chantilly Frosting:

8 oz. mascarpone cheese, softened

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. almond extract

2 cups heavy cream

With electric mixer, cream together mascarpone cheese, cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla and almond extracts. Set aside. In a separate bowl, beat heavy cream using wire whisk attachments of mixer until stiff peaks form. Gently fold into mascarpone cheese mixture using a rubber spatula.

Remove cake from pan and place on tray or cutting board. Slice into two layers using a bread knife. Place bottom layer back into pan. Drizzle half of simple syrup over top. Frost with half of frosting. Top with half of fresh berries. Don’t slice berries unless strawberries are very large. Place second layer of cake into pan on top of berries. Drizzle remaining simple syrup over top cake layer. Frost with remaining frosting. Decorate cake with remaining fresh berries. Chill until ready to serve.