Smith outlines growth priorities in first State of the City address

Mayor highlights schools, development, public safety, infrastructure and the need to protect Opelika’s character

BY MICHELLE KEY AND GATOR KINCAID

OPELIKA — Mayor Eddie Smith used his first State of the City address to outline Opelika’s investments in education, economic development, public safety and infrastructure while emphasizing that continued growth must be balanced with the protection of neighborhoods, schools and the city’s character.

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Opelika hosted the event Wednesday, July 29, at the Opelika High School Performing Arts Auditorium. Chamber President and CEO Ali Rauch welcomed the crowd and introduced Smith.

“The strength of Opelika is found in our people,” Smith said, describing the address as more than a report on projects and numbers. “Growth is not just about what we build. Growth is also about what we protect.”

Smith said the city remains financially healthy and that city leaders are focused on being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.

Growth and the moratorium

Smith said the city is taking a more deliberate approach to development and described the residential development moratorium as an opportunity to review ordinances, infrastructure and the effects of growth.

He said the pause is intended to give the city time to ask whether roads, utilities and schoolswith the city of Opelika are prepared for the pace of development and whether new construction protects residents’ quality of life.

Smith said the city must “grow with intention, wisdom and commitment” while connecting new development to the needs of existing residents.

He said the city will continue reviewing zoning ordinances, infrastructure needs and development policies and will seek public input as the process moves forward.

Education investments

Smith identified education as one of the city’s most important investments. He said the city has committed $20 million toward the expansion of Fox Run School and is partnering with Opelika City Schools on the construction of a new middle school.

He thanked Superintendent Dr. Kevin Davis, the Opelika City Schools Board of Education, educators and others involved in moving the projects forward.

“The city and the school system are closely connected, and our future depends on keeping that relationship strong,” Smith said.

Economic development and workforce

Smith said businesses continue to choose Opelika and pointed to major industrial investments, expansions and job creation as signs of the city’s economic strength.

He noted that Miele had reached a major production milestone by assembling its 10,000th range a little more than a year after production began. He also referenced additional industrial projects and expansions expected to bring new jobs and investment to the city.

Smith said workforce development remains a priority and described efforts to connect residents with jobs, schools with industry and employers with the workers they need. He said the city’s workforce-readiness efforts will continue building pathways from local schools to Southern Union State Community College, universities and employers.

He also emphasized the role of small businesses, including downtown restaurants, shops, offices and service providers.

Public safety

Smith recognized the service of former Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey and highlighted the appointment of John Clifton as police chief. He said Clifton brings proven leadership and a commitment to community policing, professionalism and public safety.

Smith said enforcement alone cannot create a safe community.

“Safety is built in trust, prevention and relationships,” he said.

He cited community programs including RAD self-defense classes, the Special Needs Registry, a safe-exchange location and the Citizens Police Academy.

Smith also said the Opelika Fire Department has modernized its fleet and added a Battalion 1 command unit and the city’s first quint apparatus, a 75-foot aerial ladder truck that improves rescue and fire-suppression capabilities.

He said the city is also finalizing plans to replace the aging Fire Station 2 and beginning long-term planning for a future Station 6 to serve growth near the Northeast Industrial Park.

Parks, library and community services

Smith highlighted several projects intended to improve residents’ everyday quality of life. He said work has been completed on facilities at Spring Villa and that repairs are underway on the bridges at Municipal Park so the Rocky Brook Rocket can operate again.

He also cited continuing playground, shade, landscaping and park improvements and said the Opelika Public Library continues to experience strong attendance, circulation and use of community resources.

Smith said the Opelika Book Festival has drawn hundreds of attendees and featured bestselling authors, workshops and more than 40 regional authors. He said the festival is expected to expand in the future.

The Opelika Public Library will celebrate five years in its current building in October.

The city also plans to launch a redesigned website and brand refresh intended to make information and services easier to access. Smith introduced “Connect with Caboose,” an AI-powered guide designed to help residents locate services, report issues and contact city staff around the clock in multiple languages.

Infrastructure and transportation

Smith said continued growth requires investment in the infrastructure residents may not always see, particularly sewer systems, lift stations, treatment facilities and streets.

He said Public Works has continued rehabilitation and maintenance work on lift stations and sewer infrastructure while planning improvements to serve industrial and residential growth.

The Thompson Drive extension is nearing completion and is expected to provide an additional route around congested areas. Smith also cited planned traffic signals, turn lanes, intersection improvements, roundabouts and road projects connected to the new middle school and other development.

The city will also continue improving sidewalks and working toward compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“A connected city must be accessible to everyone,” Smith said.

People and service

Throughout the address, Smith repeatedly returned to the role of city employees, volunteers and residents. He recognized employees whose work often takes place outside the spotlight, including those who collect trash, maintain vehicles, repair roads and keep city systems operating.

He said Opelika’s future will not be built by government alone, but by residents, businesses, volunteers and employees choosing to care for one another and the community.

Smith acknowledged that the city has challenges as well as opportunities.

“We have challenges, but we also have each other,” he said.

Smith closed by saying Opelika is more than a place experiencing growth and momentum.

“It is a city where life feels connected,” he said.