Infielder of the Year | McCall Clayton

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Oftentimes, the sound of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” evokes feelings of troubled relationships or times when one’s skin had fewer wrinkles.

At West Ridge Park’s softball field, however, it announces the arrival of one of East Alabama’s most feared hitters: Opelika High School’s McCall Clayton.

And as the music fades, the sound that usually comes next isn’t the wind blowing, but a softball rocketing off her bat over a pitcher who would never love her now or ever again.

A natural talent since she began playing the sport as a small child, Clayton said her hard work has been more than worth it.

“It really shows that my hard work pays off, and that, of course, this is only the beginning,” Clayton while accepting the award. “I have so much more room to grow, and I know I can always get better, but this just shows that what I’ve done has really paid off.”

Clayton’s road to being named both The Observer’s Infielder of the Year was nothing short of spectacular.

In 38 games and 105 at-bats, the star freshman shortstop tallied 51 hits while putting up a .486 batting average, 15 home runs, 45 runs and 50 RBIs.

Defensively, she was nearly as good with a 93.5% fielding percentage and just 10 errors on 155 chances.

Ordinarily, those stat lines are reserved for upperclassmen playing at a high level. Doing it as a 14-year-old in Class 7A is an eyebrow-raising achievement.

This year’s performance also set a new bar after she batted .356 with seven home runs, 30 runs and 27 RBIs last year as an eighth-grader.

“I knew that it’d be hard to come off of a good year and have an even better year,” Clayton said. “At the beginning [of this season], I had goals. I wanted to try to double my stats this year, or something crazy like that.”

Clayton’s softball career began the way many do: a mom, a sign-up sheet and a 5-year-old who did not know what to expect.

Her mother initially compelled her to play because her dad was a coach, despite suspecting she wouldn’t take to it.

On the field, Clayton’s dad found ways to introduce her to the sport, and any hesitancy quickly faded.

Clayton was sold after she was selected to her league’s All-Star team during her first season and getting to travel.

The clincher came years later when her 8U All-Star team traveled to Louisiana and brought home a World Series title.

She loved winning, and she wanted to keep chasing that high.

While her talent was evident at the Little League level, high school softball required something extra.

The biggest jump in Clayton’s game this season didn’t start in the batter’s box, but the weight room.

She wasn’t yet able to lift with the rest of the varsity players last year as an eighth grader, and her power only showed up in spurts.

That changed this year under the supervision of OHS strength coach Kade McGee, and she was noticeably stronger entering the 2025/26 season.

The numbers backed it up. Clayton tied for the area lead in home runs with 15, doing so in 41 fewer at-bats than Beauregard’s senior shortstop and Player of the Year, Lindsey Moulton.

The other shift was a familiar face in the coaches’ box: her dad, who finally got to coach her at the high school level after years of running her Little League teams.

While the arrangement came with the occasional father-daughter bicker, the familiarity only helped Clayton.

OHS head softball coach Jessica Thornton said Clayton’s improved numbers are the byproduct of her dedication on the practice field.

“There’s a big picture goal of her wanting to go on and play college at the highest level, and she’s going to do those things to get there,” said Thornton. “She’s been a great example of dedication to the sport. It’s good for players to see someone who just loves the sport wholly and truly, works at her craft, does the little things and puts in the extra time and effort.”

With preparations for travel ball and next season already underway, Clayton has set new goals — among them hitting 20-plus home runs and notching her 100th varsity hit.

She is also looking to continue growing as both a vocal and demonstrative leader.

“I’m capable of doing the bigger things, even when I feel small, but I can also do the little things,” Clayton said.