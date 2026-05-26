Letter to the editor: Waverly Parkway needs upgrades, not sidewalks

OPINION —

More than six years, ago I contacted Eddie Smith, Scott Parker and Mike Hilyer on several occasions about making repairs to Waverly Parkway. I specifically asked if some immediate repairs could be made as well as a long term plan for improvements.

At that time, Eddie Smith was my city council member and president of the city council, Scott Parker was the city engineer and Mike Hilyer was director of public works.

Mike Hilyer has since retired. Eddie Smith is now the mayor, and Scott Parker is still the city engincer.

Each one of them said he would get back with me, and let me know what could be done. None of them ever got back with me, and the only thing that was ever done is asphalt was put on the low dise of uneven expansion joints. The asphalt did not mitigate the terrible bump of hitting the uneven expansion joint nor does it last.

The following things are obvious and have not been addressed concerning the deplorable condition of Waverly Parkway.

Waverly Parkway is one of the heaviest-traveled streets in Opelika.

The number and severity of uneven expansion joints is a safety issue as well as a vehicle maintenance issue. Also to be considered is the trash and construction debris that falls into the road when trucks and trailers hit these uneven joint. When I mentioned this to Scott Parker, he made the asinine remark that the concrete is old and hard, and that the bumps keep people from speeding. Of course the concrete is harder than woodpecker lips, but there are machines that can grind it down even with the road.

When it rains hard, the standing water makes it unsafe to drive because the drainage is almost non-existent. The sediment that has built up through the years on the shoulders, and in the drains, has not been removed in the 23 years I have lived on Waverly Parkway.

The reflectors and lines in the middle of the road are almost nonexistent and are nonexistent in some places.

In 2023, when the speed limit was lowered to 35 miles per hour on Waverly Parkway, it was touted that this was being done for our safety. There was no mention that then, transportation secretary, Pete Butigieg’s “Vision Zero” was spreading money to local governments throughout the country to lower speed limits, put up more stop signs and write more tickets. During this time, new stop signs appeared throughout the city, some in the dumbest places, speed limits were reduced as on Waverly Parkway, and possibly more tickets were written.

Now instead of getting improvements to the road, we are getting sidewalks on Waverly Parkway. I believe that has been in the works for several years, and that a grant was probably received to build the sidewalks. I can also believe that I contacted Eddie Smith, Scott Parker and Mike Hilyer well before the grant-request for the sidewalks was written. Why not write a grant request to improve Waverly Parkway.

It is also a big question as to why the sidewalks are being built on the north side of Waverly Parkway where a bridge was built to span a ravine, and a greater number of driveways exist than on the south side. If repairs or improvements are ever made to the parkway undoubtedly the sidewalks will be heavily damaged or destroyed in some places.

Other streets have been paved and improved in the last six years. South Long Street, Auburn Avenue, Jeter Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard come to mind. But on Waverly Parkway we are getting sidewalks.

The question I have for Mayor Eddie Smith, Scott Parker and the members of the city council is this:

“Are the sidewalks supposed to make me feel safer when I drive on Waverly Parkway?”

Thomas Hilyer

Opelika