Public notices | Week of May 26, 2026

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2026-900152.00

KAAM Enterprises, LLC,

Plaintiff,

v.

A Parcel of Real Property described as: COM INT WLY R/W LONG ST & NLY R/W ALA ST TH W 378’S ALONG SAID NLY R/W TO POB N 150’ W 65’ S (60’d S 150’ TO NLY R/W ALA ST E 60’ ALONG SAID R/W TO POB IN S 13 T 19 N R 26 E OPELIKA, also

described as Lee County, Alabama Tax

Parcel 43-09-06-13-4-001-019.000

And Julia E. Martin, and/or the unknown heirs Of Julia E. Martin, And Patricia M. Felton, and/or the unknown heirs of Patricia M. Felton, And

Chantis P. Martin, and/or the unknown heirs of Chantis P. Martin, And Evelyn Martin, and/or the unknown heirs of Evelyn Martin And Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D & E, Being Persons, Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations or other Entities, Whose names are otherwise unknown to the Plaintiffs, but who may otherwise have interest in this action, and whose correct names and legal identities will be added by Amendment if and

when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of March, 2026, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: KAAM Enterprises, LLC, as Plaintiff; Julia Martin, and/or the unknown heirs of Julia Martin; and, Patricia Felton, and/or the unknown heirs of Patricia Felton; and, Chantis P. Martin, and/or the unknown heirs of Chantis P. Martin; and, Evelyn Martin, and/or the unknown heirs of Evelyn Martin, as Defendants, whose names, identities, additional heirs, executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows:

COM INT WLY R/W LONG ST & NLY R/W ALA ST TH W 378’S ALONG SAID NLY R/W TO POB N 150’ W 65’ S (60’d S 150’ TO NLY R/W ALA ST E 60’ ALONG SAID R/W

TO POB IN S 13 T 19 N R 26 E OPELIKA, also described as Lee County, Alabama Tax Parcel 43-09-06-13-4-001-019.000

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint. DONE THIS THE 28TH DAY OF APRIL, 2026.

Mary Roberson, Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Brandon F. Poticny

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C. 724 North Dean Road, Suite 100 Auburn, AL 36830

LEGAL RUN 05/07/26, 05/14/26 & 05/21/26 & 05/28/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2026-900183.00

KAAM Enterprises, LLC,

Plaintiff,

v.

A Parcel of Real Property described as: PART SE4 SEC 13 T19N R26E; BEG INT N ROW ALABAMA ST & SE ROW MLK BLVD; NW & NE 120’ SON ROW; SE, 120’ SON CREEK TO ALA ST. W 90’ SON ROW TO POB, also described as Lee County, Alabama Tax Parcel 43-09-06-13-4-001-021.000

And Jeanette H. Jones, And Melvin Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs Of Melvin Brooks, And Tabbitha Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs

Of Tabbitha Brooks, And Roy Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs Of Roy Brooks, And Wayne Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs Of Wayne Brooks,

And Melinda Thomas, and/or the unknown heirs Of Melinda Thomas, And Robert Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs Of Robert Brooks, And Jessie Brooks Strong, and/or the unknown heirs Of Jessie Brooks Strong, And Lovell Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs of Lovell Brooks

And Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D & E, Being Persons, Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations or other Entities,Whose names are otherwise unknown to the

Plaintiffs, but who may otherwise have interest in this action, and whose correct names and legal identities will be added by Amendment if and when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of March, 2026, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: KAAM Enterprises, LLC, as Plaintiff; Jeanette H. Jones, and/or the unknown heirs of Jeanette H. Jones; and, Melvin Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs of Melvin Brooks; and, Tabbitha Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs of Tabbitha Brooks; and, Roy Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs of Roy Brooks; and, Wayne Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs of Wayne Brooks; and, Melinda Thomas, and/or the unknown heirs of Melinda Thomas; and, Robert Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs of Robert Brooks; and, Jessie Brooks Strong, and/or the unknown heirs of Jessie Brooks Strong; and, Lovell Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs of Lovell Brooks, as Defendants, whose names, identities, additional heirs executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows:

PART SE4 SEC 13 T19N R26E; BEG INT N ROW ALABAMA ST & SE ROW MLK BLVD; NW & NE 120’ SON ROW; SE, 120’ SON CREEK TO ALA ST. W 90’ SON ROW TO POB, also described as Lee County, Alabama Tax Parcel 43-09-06-13-4-001-021.000

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

DONE THIS THE 28TH DAY OF APRIL, 2026.

Mary Roberson, Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Brandon F. Poticny

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C. 724 North Dean Road, Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830

LEGAL RUN 05/07/26, 05/14/26 & 05/21/26 & 05/28/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2026-900110.00

ANDREW P. WILSON, and LINDA P. WILSON, Plaintiffs,

v.

A Parcel of Land Lying in Lee County, Alabama, More Particularly Described as:

Lot Number Twenty-Five (25) of Motts Estates, in Section 9, Township 18 North, Range 29 East, in Lee County, Alabama, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of said Subdivision recorded in Town Plat Book 9, Page 164-165, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Also known as Lee County Tax Parcel

43-15-02-09-0-000-081.008 and commonly known as: 645 Lee Road 439, Salem, Alabama 36874.

MARY E. SMITH, or her heirs, if deceased, and

Any unknown person who may claim an interest in said lands,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence. You are hereby notified that on the 17th day of February 2026, a Bill to Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, Case No. CV-2026-900110.00, regarding the following described real property:

Lot Number Twenty-Five (25) of Motts Estates, in Section 9, Township 18 North, Range 29 East, in Lee County, Alabama, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of said Subdivision recorded in Town Plat Book 9, Page 164-165, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama. Also known as Lee County Tax Parcel 43-15-02-09-0-000-081.008 and commonly known as: 645 Lee Road 439, Salem, Alabama 36874. Together with the 1991 Class C 2100 SQFT Manufactured Home affixed to the land and the improvements thereon.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 1st day of May 2026.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin II. Meade 830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999

Fax: 334-203-1875 bhm@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 05/7/26, 05/14/26, 05/21/26 & 05/28/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: ESTATE OF AUBREY RANDALL LAKE, DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 2026-014

PETITION TO PROBATE WILL

NOTICE

Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of AUBREY RANDALL LAKE, deceased, having been granted to BRANDON LAKE, on the 23rd day of April, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Raymond L. Jackson, Jr.

Attorney for BRANDON LAKE

Executor of the Estate of AUBREY LAKE

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Raymond L. Jackson, Jr.

Attorney

1957 Kirkland Drive

Auburn, AL 36832

Telephone: (334) 524-3793

e-mail address: ray@rayjackson.law

Legal Run 05/14/26, 05/21/26 & 05/28/26

NOTICE OF RULE NISI AND MODIFICATION ACTION

ANDRE J. JACKSON, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer ALECIA C. DOUGLAS’ petition for Rule Nisi and Modification and other relief by July 17, 2026, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-2018-900278.01, in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

DONE the 6th day of May, 2026.

MARY B. ROBERSON, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Jennifer M. Chambliss

Samford & Denson, LLP

P. O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803 2345

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Legal Run 05/14/26, 05/21/26, 05/28/26 & 06/04/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA ‘

In the Matter of: Sharon Carrion, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: Timothy Carrion and any relatives or interested parties: Lee County DHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of Sharon Carrion It is ordered that the 22nd day of June, 2026, at 10 a.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper.

Done this the 11th day of May, 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield Attorney for Lee County DHR Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal run 05/14/2026, 05/21/2026 & 05/28/2026

Auburn Collision Center, LLC

Will be holding an auction for the vehicles listed below

The auction will be held at Auburn Collision Center, LLC

at 823B Opelika Rd., Auburn, Alabama 36830 on June 27,2026 at 7 o’clock a.m. Phone No. is 3(34) 821-0006

VIN # 3N1AB7AP0KY322992

2019 NISSAN SENTRY

VIN # 2C3CDZJG2MH660449

2021 DODGE CHALLENGER

VIN # 3N1CP5DVXRL558890

2024 NISSAN KICKS

Legal run 05/21/26 & 05/28/26

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James R. Marshall, Sarah P. Marshall and Jean B. Hendrix to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., dated January 31, 2012 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 3853, Page 723 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on June 16, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 51, THE VILLAGES AT BEAUREGARD, PHASE 2, ACCORDING TO AND AS SHOWN BY THAT CERTAIN MAP OR PLAT THEREOF OF RECORD IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 33, AT PAGE 114, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 80 Lee Road 2199, Opelika, Alabama 36804

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Please be advised that the foreclosing mortgagee or its authorized agent will require any entity or trust bidder at this foreclosure sale to provide beneficial ownership information, documentation, and written certification as required under FinCEN’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulations for Residential Real Estate Transfers, effective for transfers to covered transferees closing on or after March 1, 2026. This requirement applies where the purchaser is a legal entity (including an LLC, corporation, or partnership) or a trust, and the transfer is not financed by an institutional lender subject to existing anti-money laundering requirements. The required information and certification must be provided prior to issuance of the foreclosure deed upon sale. No foreclosure deed will be issued for a covered transfer until all required FinCEN information has been received and certified. Additional information regarding these regulations and required transferee disclosures can be found at:

https://www.fincen.gov/rre and https://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

26-005678

Legal Run 05/21/26, 05/28/26 & 06/04/26

Form of Advertisement of Completion

Legal Notice: In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that Toland Construction LLC, License # 51788, has completed, substantially, the contract for construction of A New Events Pavilion for Chewacla State Park located at 124 Shell Toomer Parkway for the State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, 64 N. Union Street, Suite 538, Montgomery, AL. 36104, located in the State of Alabama, County of Lee. The owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify JMR+H Architecture, PC., 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, AL. 36104.

Legal Run: 5/21/2026, 5/28/2026, 6/4/2026, & 6/11/2026

STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY CASE NO. 2026-242

RE: ESTATE OF RANDALL CRAIG GIBSON, Deceased:

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the

11th day of May, 2026 by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Steven Douglas Gibson

Steven Douglas Gibson, Executor

Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr., Esq.

Attorney for Executor

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171 Telephone

Legal Run 05/21/26, 05/28/26 & 06/04/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

LEE ROY KELLEY, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2026-240

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed of said deceased having been granted to KAREN W. INGRAM, Personal Representative, on the 12th day of May, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Karen W. Ingram

LEGAL RUN 05/21/26, 05/28/26 & 06/04/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF AMELIA H. NORRIS, DECEASED

ESTATE NO,: 2026-216

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration of the Estate of AMELA H. NORRIS, deceased having been granted to Christie Brewer, on the 21st day of April, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 05/21/26, 05/28/26 & 06/04/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DORIS GAIL SQUIRE, DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 2026-181

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of DORIS GAIL SQUIRE, deceased, having been granted to Charlene M. Walker, on the 6th day of May, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 05/21/26, 05/28/26, 06/04/26

INVITATION TO BID

26021

Sealed bids for the construction of the

Grade, Drain, Base & Pave Hi-Pack Drive

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall IT Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, and then publicly opened and read aloud.

All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the office of Three Notch Group, Inc., 100 N Gay St, Suite #350, Auburn, AL 36830, (334) 466-9431 at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attachment or electronic drop box.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Contractor will be required to provide two (2) Owner’s Protective Liability Policies. Named Insured shall be as follows:

City of Opelika Three Notch Group, Inc.

See Section 00700 – General Conditions for full details

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Grade, Drain, Base & Pave Hi-Pack Drive

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

LEGAL RUN 05/28/2026

SEIZURE AND PROPOSED FORFEITURE NOTICE

Lee County, Alabama District Attorney commenced forfeiture against property listed below. The property was seized by Auburn Police Department (APD), Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), and Opelika Police Department (OPD) during the course of their official duties and has never been claimed.

CV-2026-900141: Firearms. A complete listing is available at www.leecountyda.org.

To claim a firearm, contact the recovering agency directly. Claimant must provide proof of ownership, under oath, subject to penalty of perjury. Contest to the forfeiture of the listed property may be made by filing a claim no later than 11:59PM CST 30 days after final publication of this notice, or, thereafter, a default judgement may be rendered.

LEGAL RUN 05/21/26, 05/28/26, 06/04/26 & 06/11/26

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

JUVENILE -JU-2024-64.02

M.R.P.-Born 11-15-2012

NOTICE TO: Mara Phillips and any alleged, legal, or unknown father of M.R.P. born on November 15, 2012, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan Alabama. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 5/20, 2025. The mother, Mara Phillips, and any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801, and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 3683, or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption. Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal Run 05/28/26, 06/4/26, 06/11/26 & 06/18/26

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

JUVENILE -JU-2022-452.03 and JU-2022-453.03

B.S.-Born 04/16/2010 or B.M.S. Born 9/22/2011

NOTICE TO: Any alleged, legal, or unknown father of B.S. born on 4/16/2010, or B.M.S. born on 09/22/2011 to Stephanie Steerman in Muscogee, Georgia. Custody of each minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 12/8/2023. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 3683 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal Run 05/28/26, 06/4/26, 06/11/26 & 06/18/26

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

JUVENILE -JU-2024-334.02

J.Z.S.E.-Born 3/15/2020

NOTICE TO: Any alleged, legal, or unknown father of J.Z.S.E. born on 3/15/2020 to Lauren Yvette Craven at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, FL. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 8/1/2024. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal Run 05/28/26, 06/4/26, 06/11/26 & 06/18/26

ORDINANCE NO. 021-26

ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE A REAL PROPERTY EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH THE EAST ALABAMA HEALTH CARE AUTHORITY TO CONVEY CERTAIN MUNICIPAL PROPERTY IN EXCHANGE FOR CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY NEEDED TO BUILD A NEW FIRE STATION #2

WHEREAS, the City of Opelika, Alabama, (the “City”) desires to build a more modern and updated fire station to replace Fire Station #2 currently located at 1990 Pepperell Parkway (the “Project”); and

WHEREAS, a certain portion of real property owned by The East Alabama Health Care Authority (“EAHCA”) containing approximately 2.25 acres (commonly known as the “Masonic Lodge Subdivision”), as described in Exhibit “B” and an outparcel containing approximately 0.12 acres (commonly known as the “IMA Outparcel”) as described in Exhibit “C” (together, called the “EAHCA Parcels”); and

WHEREAS, as consideration for EAHCA’s conveyance to the City of the EAHCA Parcels, the City desires to convey to EAHCA the property containing 1.7 acres, more or less, (the “Fire Station Two Parcel”), as described in Exhibit “A”; and

WHEREAS, at Closing, the City shall transfer and convey title of the Fire Station Two Parcel as described in Exhibit “A” by Statutory Warranty Deed to EAHCA, and pay to EAHCA the sum of $20,000 to acquire by Statutory Warranty Deed the titles of the EAHCA Parcels, as described in Exhibits “B” and “C”; and

WHEREAS, at Closing, the City and EAHCA shall enter into a lease agreement for the City to lease the Fire Station Two Parcel from EAHCA in accordance with the terms of that certain lease agreement attached hereto as Exhibit “D” (the “Lease”).

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “Council”) as the governing body of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. The Council upon evidence presented to and considered by it has found and determined and does hereby find, determine, and declare as follows:

(a) The Council has determined that it is desirable and in the best interest of the City to acquire that certain real property, commonly known as “Masonic Lodge Subdivision” located at 1991 Pepperell Parkway in the City of Opelika, Alabama, and that certain real property, commonly known as the “IMA Outparcel” generally located at 1995 Pepperell Parkway (collectively, the “EAHCA Parcels”), which are described in Exhibits “B” and “C”.

(b) The Council has determined that it is in the best interest of the City to convey to The East Alabama Health Care Authority that certain real property, commonly known as “Fire Station Two Parcel” located at 1990 Pepperell Parkway, which is described in Exhibit “A”, and further determines that upon completion of construction of the new fire station, the Fire Station Two Parcel will no longer be needed by the City.

(c) The Council has determined that it is in the best interest of the City to lease back the Fire Station Two Parcel from EAHCA in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Lease during construction.

(d) The Council has determined that a public purpose exists for the City to exchange the Fire Station Two Parcel with the two EAHCA Parcels.

(e) The public purpose for exchanging the Parcels is for building a more efficient and updated Fire Station #2 with additional roadway access and EAHCA will benefit from the exchange by acquisition of the property located at 1900 Pepperell Parkway, which provides an additional direct access point to Pepperell Parkway and increases the hospital campus size thereby enhancing the availability of emergency medical services and providing additional access to both the existing air-ambulance helipad, and to Pepperell Parkway.

(f) The Council has determined that a public purpose in fact exists for the City to lease the Fire Station Two Parcel in accordance with the Lease.

(g) The public purpose for leasing the Fire Station Two Parcel in accordance with the Lease is to ensure continued fire services while the new Fire Station #2 is being constructed and to provide improved real property alongside EAHCA’s existing campus thereby enhancing the provision of quality health care to the City.

(h) In addition to the property exchange, the City will pay EAHCA the sum of $20,000, which funds shall come from the Unassigned Fund Balance.

(i) A Real Property Exchange Agreement (the “Agreement”) has been prepared and submitted to the Council, and the Council finds and declares that it is in the best interest of the City and its citizens to approve said Agreement.

(j) The Lease has been prepared and submitted to the Council, and the Council finds and declares that it is in the best interest of the City and its citizens to approve said agreement.

Section 2. The City is hereby authorized to accept conveyance of the EAHCA Parcels described in Exhibits “B” and “C” in exchange for the Fire Station Two Parcel described in Exhibit “A”, to make the cash payment described therein, and to lease back the Fire Station Two Parcel in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Lease.

Section 3. The Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute for and in the name and on behalf of the City, a Real Property Exchange Agreement and Lease, each between the City and The East Alabama Health Care Authority, and the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to affix the seal of the City to said agreements and to attest the same. Said agreements shall be substantially in the form attached as Exhibit “A” and Exhibit “D” to this Ordinance, which form is hereby adopted in all respects as if set out in full in this ordinance, with such changes as may be approved by the Mayor.

Section 4. The Mayor, City Clerk and officers of the City are hereby authorized, directed and empowered to execute for and on behalf of the City and in its name any and all documents required in connection with the exchange of the Property including execution of any and all closing documents, settlement statements, deeds, corrective deeds and certificates as such officers may deem necessary or advisable.

Section 5. The $20,000 payment as specified in the Real Property Exchange Agreement shall be paid from the Unassigned Fund Balance. The Mayor and the Controller are hereby authorized and directed to make the appropriate budget adjustments and accounting entries necessary to carry out the transactions contemplated by this ordinance and the attached Real Property Exchange Agreement.

Section 6. This ordinance shall become effective immediately upon its adoption and publication as required by law.

Section 7. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to cause this ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper published in and of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 19th day of May, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR this the 20th day of May, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 20th day of May, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 05/28/2026

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From a R-4 District (Medium Density Residential District) to a C-2, GC-P District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor Primary District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commencing at the southeast corner of Section 10, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, said point being the true point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence North 89 degrees 33 minutes 13 seconds West, 1287.10 feet; thence North 89 degrees 34 minutes 35 seconds West, 1130.53 feet; thence North 17 degrees 21 minutes 00 seconds East, 174.07 feet; thence South 72 degrees 39 minutes 00 seconds East, 300.00 feet; thence North 17 degrees 21 minutes 00 seconds East, 600.00 feet to the southwesterly right-of-way line of U.S. Highway No. 280; thence, along said right-of-way line, South 72 degrees 45 minutes 23 seconds East, 1989.23 feet; thence, leaving said right-of-way line, South 0 degrees 24 minutes 51 seconds East, 78.10 feet to the true point of beginning. Containing 18.35 acres; Being further shown as Parcel F.

The above-described property contains 18.34 acres, more or less, and is located in the 3400 Birmingham Highway (approximately 1500 feet from the Veterans Parkway and U.S. Highway 280 Intersection), Opelika, Lee County, Alabama

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on May 21, 2026, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to §11-52-77 Code of Alabama (1975).

At said public hearing, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to said ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 28th day of May, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA Legal Run 05/28/2026

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-173

NOTICE OF PETITION TO PROBATE WILL

TO: Dustin Nickolas Simms

You are hereby notified that on May 14, 2026, Tracy Ann Barker filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama a petition for the probate of record in this Court of a certain paper writing dated May 21, 2019, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Sandra W. Ganas, deceased, and on that day, said Will was filed in said Probate Court. Said petition states that you are an heir at law of the deceased. The 23rd day of June 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT has been set and appointed as the day for the hearing of said petition, and the taking of testimony in support thereof, at which time you can appear and contest the same if you see proper.

Given under my hand on May 14, 2026.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate LEGAL RUN 05/28/26, 06/04/26 & 06/11/26

STATE OF ALABAMA CASE NO. 2026-174

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF JOHN W. HARRIS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said John W. Harris, deceased, having been granted to William G. Harris this 14th day of May 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

William G. Harris, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030 LEGAL RUN 05/28/26, 06/04/26 & 06/11/26