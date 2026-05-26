On the Mark | Opelika Diamond Youth announces all-stars

OPINION —
Opelika Diamond Youth Baseball league (formerly Dixie youth) announced all-stars for all leagues. It is a huge honor to be on an all-star team, congrats to all that made it and to those playing.
Pee Wee rookie all-stars will play in the state tournament June 4 in Montgomery.
- Beau Burroughs
- Banks Grantham
- Emmett Haddock
- Legend Hall
- Austin Jackson
- Karter Johnson
- Dontavian Kyles
- Crew Peters
- Bryce Ross
- Jack Simms
- Colby Thornton
- Mac Watts
- Ben Simmons, head coach
Pee Wee league Traditional All-Stars (8U) will play June 17 in Montgomery.
- Roman Bryan
- Milton Burke
- Bennett Haefner
- Bryson Holloway
- Wyatt Lashley
- Case Peters
- Beckham Pilate
- Evan Ross
- Justin Smith
- Brooks White
- Landon White
- Marley Wimberly
- Andrew Bryan, head coach
Congratulations to our 2026 Opelika Diamond Youth Minor League Rookie (9U) All-Stars. We look forward to you representing Opelika Diamond Youth in Montgomery, at the Rookie State Tournament beginning June 4.
- RJ Carlisle
- Hampton Davis
- Cayson Fellows
- Braxton Kolb-Cutolo
- Bryson Lockhart
- Tripp Ramirez
- CJ Ross
- Jax Thomas
- CR Thomaston
- Alan Velasquez
- Kolton Ware
- Lawson Young
- Matt Thomas, head coach
Congratulations to the 2026 Opelika Diamond Youth Minor League Traditional (10U) All-Stars. We look forward to you representing Opelika Diamond Youth in Montgomery, at the State Tournament beginning June 17.
- Gavin Bradshaw
- Quinten Burks
- John Cates
- Eli Chandler
- Tiger Click
- Kayson Coleman
- Amir Dunn
- Tucker Edwards
- James Fenn
- Finn Mason
- Walker St. Clair
- Tripp White
- Jesse Edwards, head coach
Congratulations to the 2026 Opelika Diamond Youth Ozone League Rookie (11U) All-Stars. We look forward to you representing Opelika Diamond Youth in Montgomery at the Rookie State Tournament beginning June 4.
- Baylor Anglin
- Easton Butler
- Wyatt Clark
- Samuel Collier
- DeShawn David
- Jonathan Guy
- Hudson Hughes
- John Michael Manasco
- Matthew McGraw
- Kayden Moss
- Chip Nicholson
- Redd Taylor
- Casey Anglin, head coach
Congratulations to the 2026 Opelika Diamond Youth Ozone League Traditional (12U) All-Stars. We look forward to you representing Opelika Diamond Youth in Montgomery at the State Tournament beginning June 17.
- Stephen Cates
- Wesley Earle
- Brayden Jones
- Paxton Margeson
- Walker Rice
- Caden Skinner
- Austin Smith
- Hudson Smith
- LJ Spence
- Kiyan Webb
- David White
- Walker Wright
- Danny Earle, head coach
All all-star tournaments are double elimination, with the winner advancing to their respective age group. Kurt Branch, President of Opelika DYB, said all all-star ballots were completed in private and counted by the board.
Congrats to all players named to the all-star teams and best of luck in the tournament. Stay tuned for game results as they play.
Area Roundup
Congrats to the Glenwood Gator baseball team for winning the 3A State Championship and for Auburn High finishing second in the 7A baseball playoffs.
D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.