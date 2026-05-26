On the Mark | Opelika Diamond Youth announces all-stars

OPINION —

Opelika Diamond Youth Baseball league (formerly Dixie youth) announced all-stars for all leagues. It is a huge honor to be on an all-star team, congrats to all that made it and to those playing.

Pee Wee rookie all-stars will play in the state tournament June 4 in Montgomery.

Beau Burroughs

Banks Grantham

Emmett Haddock

Legend Hall

Austin Jackson

Karter Johnson

Dontavian Kyles

Crew Peters

Bryce Ross

Jack Simms

Colby Thornton

Mac Watts

Ben Simmons, head coach

Pee Wee league Traditional All-Stars (8U) will play June 17 in Montgomery.

Pee Wee league Traditional All-Stars (8U) will play June 17 in Montgomery. Roman Bryan

Milton Burke

Bennett Haefner

Bryson Holloway

Wyatt Lashley

Case Peters

Beckham Pilate

Evan Ross

Justin Smith

Brooks White

Landon White

Marley Wimberly

Andrew Bryan, head coach

Congratulations to our 2026 Opelika Diamond Youth Minor League Rookie (9U) All-Stars. We look forward to you representing Opelika Diamond Youth in Montgomery, at the Rookie State Tournament beginning June 4.

Congratulations to our 2026 Opelika Diamond Youth Minor League Rookie (9U) All-Stars. We look forward to you representing Opelika Diamond Youth in Montgomery, at the Rookie State Tournament beginning June 4. RJ Carlisle

Hampton Davis

Cayson Fellows

Braxton Kolb-Cutolo

Bryson Lockhart

Tripp Ramirez

CJ Ross

Jax Thomas

CR Thomaston

Alan Velasquez

Kolton Ware

Lawson Young

Matt Thomas, head coach

Congratulations to the 2026 Opelika Diamond Youth Minor League Traditional (10U) All-Stars. We look forward to you representing Opelika Diamond Youth in Montgomery, at the State Tournament beginning June 17.

Congratulations to the 2026 Opelika Diamond Youth Minor League Traditional (10U) All-Stars. We look forward to you representing Opelika Diamond Youth in Montgomery, at the State Tournament beginning June 17. Gavin Bradshaw

Quinten Burks

John Cates

Eli Chandler

Tiger Click

Kayson Coleman

Amir Dunn

Tucker Edwards

James Fenn

Finn Mason

Walker St. Clair

Tripp White

Jesse Edwards, head coach

Congratulations to the 2026 Opelika Diamond Youth Ozone League Rookie (11U) All-Stars. We look forward to you representing Opelika Diamond Youth in Montgomery at the Rookie State Tournament beginning June 4.

Congratulations to the 2026 Opelika Diamond Youth Ozone League Rookie (11U) All-Stars. We look forward to you representing Opelika Diamond Youth in Montgomery at the Rookie State Tournament beginning June 4. Baylor Anglin

Easton Butler

Wyatt Clark

Samuel Collier

DeShawn David

Jonathan Guy

Hudson Hughes

John Michael Manasco

Matthew McGraw

Kayden Moss

Chip Nicholson

Redd Taylor

Casey Anglin, head coach

Congratulations to the 2026 Opelika Diamond Youth Ozone League Traditional (12U) All-Stars. We look forward to you representing Opelika Diamond Youth in Montgomery at the State Tournament beginning June 17.

Congratulations to the 2026 Opelika Diamond Youth Ozone League Traditional (12U) All-Stars. We look forward to you representing Opelika Diamond Youth in Montgomery at the State Tournament beginning June 17. Stephen Cates

Wesley Earle

Brayden Jones

Paxton Margeson

Walker Rice

Caden Skinner

Austin Smith

Hudson Smith

LJ Spence

Kiyan Webb

David White

Walker Wright

Danny Earle, head coach

All all-star tournaments are double elimination, with the winner advancing to their respective age group. Kurt Branch, President of Opelika DYB, said all all-star ballots were completed in private and counted by the board.

Congrats to all players named to the all-star teams and best of luck in the tournament. Stay tuned for game results as they play.

Area Roundup

Congrats to the Glenwood Gator baseball team for winning the 3A State Championship and for Auburn High finishing second in the 7A baseball playoffs.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.