Opelika honors students for biliteracy achievement

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council’s May 5 meeting was highlighted by a series of mayoral recognitions honoring local students and community efforts, along with proclamations raising awareness for children’s mental health and ALS.

Opelika High School ESL teacher Brenna Flowers oversaw recognition of Alabama Seal of Biliteracy students alongside Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Davis and OHS Principal Kelli Fischer.

“These are all graduating seniors who have proven proficiency in English as well as a world language,” Flowers said. “All of the students recognized are proficient in both English and Spanish. This enables them to work as translators in the future to step in the world as our cosmopolitan citizens. They can also receive credit at academic institutions.”

Other recognitions:

A proclamation declaring May 7 as Children’s Mental Health Day was presented to Madison Belk, a Miss Alabama candidate and founder of The P.E.A.C.E. Project, an initiative centered on mental health support.

“While the public education system supported me academically, I struggled with anxiety and depression, experiences that often go unnoticed,” Belk said. “Through The PEACE Project, I’ve been able to speak to more than 12,000 students about mental health and personal growth. Seeing these students and their bright futures ahead of them is incredibly inspiring, and it’s an honor to stand here today in a community I’ve grown to love.”

“While the public education system supported me academically, I struggled with anxiety and depression, experiences that often go unnoticed,” Belk said. “Through The PEACE Project, I’ve been able to speak to more than 12,000 students about mental health and personal growth. Seeing these students and their bright futures ahead of them is incredibly inspiring, and it’s an honor to stand here today in a community I’ve grown to love.” A proclamation recognizing May as ALS Awareness Month in memory of former Opelika City Council Member Dr. Robert Lofton was presented to his family.

Consent Agenda:

Approved downtown street closure for Pride on the Plains Parade on May 29

Approved downtown street closure for Touch-A-Truck event on June 6

Approved a street closure for Heritage House Midsummer Market and Northside Classic Car Show on June 6

Awarded contract for city-wide on-call hardscape projects to AGX Siteworx (as needed basis)

Approved purchase of meter testing equipment for Opelika Power Services ($25,341.79)

Approved expense reports from various departments

Approved purchase of one Coltri compressor for the Opelika Fire Department ($37,889.33)

Approved purchase of one 2026 Ford F-350 Super Crew 4×4 pickup for Opelika Power Services ($60,215)

Approved contract addendum with Citibot

Approved $2,000 special appropriation to Greater Peace Community Development Corporation

Ordinances: