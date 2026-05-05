Obituaries | Week of May 4, 2026

ANITA MILLS “NITA” GUTHRIE

Anita Mills Guthrie “Nita,” was born on April 22, 1935, in Mobile, Alabama. Nita was the daughter of Harry Toulmin Mills and Martha Rebecca Collins Mills. She spent her early years in Mobile before moving to Birmingham during high school, where she attended Shades Valley High School and was a cheerleader.

She went on to attend Auburn University (then Alabama Polytechnic Institute), where she was an active member of Alpha Gamma Delta. Nita then moved to Tampa, Florida, where she worked for Tampa Electric and met her husband. They had three daughters.

The family later settled in Winter Park, Florida, where Nita built a successful career in real estate and co-owned a prestigious children’s clothing boutique. In 1988, she returned to Alabama and reopened Martha’s Vineyard in Opelika — a beloved shop originally founded by her mother in 1968.

Nita’s store was more than a place of business; it was a gathering space filled with warmth, beauty and creativity. She helped many brides who still remember her to this day, and helped decorate many beautiful homes in the area — many still remember her touch and kindness today.

Nita was known for her openness, generosity of spirit and the gift of never meeting a stranger.

Locals often shopped or stopped by just to visit, knowing they would leave feeling better — it was an experience to know her.

A 30-year breast cancer survivor, Nita faced her illness with remarkable strength and unwavering faith. When cancer returned 15 months ago, she fought again with grace and determination. Cancer did not win — it was simply time for her journey here to come to a close.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is lovingly survived by her daughters Kathryn Guthrie, Kellie Guthrie and Kerry Guthrie Ledbetter (Carleton); and her cherished grandchildren Jackson Ledbetter, Walker Ledbetter and Rebekah-Grace Guthrie.

A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, May 3 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to celebrate Nita’s life by spending time with loved ones or performing acts of kindness.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

JOHNNIE MERLE KELLEY

HARRELSON

Johnnie Merle Kelley Harrelson, 94, passed away on April 26, 2026, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident (because nothing else could have taken her out.)

“Granny,” as she was known to friends and family alike, was born on Dec. 28, 1931, to Velma Frazier Kelley and Walter S. Kelley in Covington County, Alabama. She graduated from Opp High School in 1950 as valedictorian and went on to attend Florida State University and Troy State Teachers College (now Troy University) where she graduated with honors. She has now been reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Charles Hollis Harrelson, Jr. whom she married in 1955 after he returned from serving in the Korean War, because according to her, “he might not have come back.” They had three children: Rose Anne Johnston (Ken), Rachel Alice Harrelson and Charles “Mandy” Hollis Harrelson III.

Granny taught middle school math for 36 years which qualified her for sainthood in the eyes of many and was remembered for bossing her students around despite her very small stature. Granny loved all sports, particularly basketball, and could always be found cheering for any professional team intelligent enough to draft players from Auburn University. She was lifelong member of the church of Christ and most recently a beloved member of the Richmond church of Christ where she not only faithfully attended but also assisted with the art class at Little Hands Preschool until this current year. Her granddaughters, Lee Pence (Christopher), Lindsey Harrelson, Jessica Madden (Michael), Hannah Harrelson and Rebekah Harrelson remember her with overwhelming love, especially for her dramatic readings of “There’s a Monster at the End of this Book” and for the day when they were finally taller than her. While she loved her children and adored her grandchildren, Granny was completely enamored with her great grandchildren who have never done anything wrong in their entire lives and obviously deserved a little something sweet no matter the time of day or proximity to dinner. Ainsley, Kodi, Ella, Elsie and Kennley, Cameron, Joel, Emmett, Tyler, Kellie, Logan and Emory were privileged to have been fed, read to, played with and most importantly spoiled by the very best (great) Granny in the whole world.

In addition to her husband and son, Granny was proceeded in death by siblings Joel Kelley, Evelyn Kelley Maddox (Fred), Clara Kelley Taylor (James), Arva Nell Sandars (Red), Carl Kelley (Linda) and her special cousin, Florine Kelley. She is survived by her brother Reginald Kelley (Betty) of Opp, Alabama.

Visitation was held at Combs, Parson & Collins Funeral Home in Richmond, Kentucky on Wednesday, April 29.

Funeral services were held at the Richmond church of Christ on Thursday, April 30.

A graveside service was held in Auburn, on Saturday, May 2 at Memorial Park Cemetery.

BRENDA “NANA” MCCARTY HALTER

Brenda “Nana” McCarty Halter, 75, of Opelika, passed away April 28, 2026. She was born Sept.11, 1950, in Odessa, Texas. Brenda met Gerald “Jerry” Stanley Halter in 1970. They were married in July 1971 in Abilene, Texas. Together they raised Christy, Sherry, Derek and Kristin.

Brenda was preceded in death by her husband Jerry and her parents, RL McCarty and Millie Clark Thorpe. She is survived by her children: Christy Halter McCoy (David), Sherry Halter Cox and Matthew Derek Halter. Grandchildren: Kristin Halter Harrison (Zack), Robert “Robby” Cox II, Nathan “Taylor” Cox, Jerry Matthew Halter, Annabelle Kay Halter and Carson Dale Hardy. Great-grandchildren Jeffery Huey Harrison, Huck Finn Harrison, Annsley Kayte Harrison, Lily Noelle Cox and Paul Henry Thomas Cox. Also surviving are her siblings Charlie McCarty (Jill), Sandy McCarty Bradley and Janet Agnew Bell.

Nana had a host of friends that were as close as family. She never met a stranger and loved every child she met as her own. Her favorite times were centered around family and friends playing games, especially poker. She loved nothing more than to have everyone at the kitchen table while she cooked. Her house was always filled with the neighborhood children. Nobody ever worried where their kids were… they were at Nana’s.

Visitation was held Saturday, May 2, with the chapel service following. David Crouch officiated the ceremony. Burial was Monday, May 4, attended by close family in Fort Mitchell, Alabama.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

RAY LONGSHORE

Ray Allen Longshore, 66, of Auburn, passed away April 30, 2026.

Ray was born March 26, 1960 in Hamilton County, Tennessee to parents Charles and Frances Longshore.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles “Buddy” and Frances Longshore; and a host of cousins, aunts and uncles.

Ray is survived by his wife Nita Longshore; son Cody Longshore (Mallory); daughter Jill Wardlow (Jeremy); step-daughter Kim Recktenwald; and step-son Ross Hornsby; grandchildren Annaliah, BJ, Tyler, Hunter, Caiden, Kailey, Ivan, Lucy and Ethan; great-grandchildren Ellis, Emmett, Kohen, Ava, Axel, Noa and a host of cousins.

A visitation was held Sunday, May 2, at The Tabernacle in Little Texas, Alabama. A brief visitation was held Monday, May 4, at the Longshore Cemetery, in Collinsville, Alabama followed by a graveside service.

PRISCILLA ANN FRALISH

It is with loving hearts that the life of Priscilla Ann Fralish, who passed away on April 29, 2026, is celebrated.

Born in Mobile, Alabama on Aug. 1, 1943, Priscilla was a devoted, God-fearing woman who loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a faithful member of Union Grove Baptist Church for over 20 years, where she was known as the loudest ‘Amen’ every Sunday and for always inviting others to join her in worship.

She worked as a hairdresser for over 50 years, touching countless lives not only through her work but through her kindness, warm spirit and prayers for others. She loved reading, spending time at the library, solving crossword puzzles, singing, dancing and watching her favorite 70s and 80s TV mysteries.

Her greatest joy was her family. She never missed an opportunity to remind her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that Jesus loves them. She was the family caretaker, someone everyone could lean on and count on.

She is preceded in death by her son Tifton Eisenhardt; her mother Mae Abrams; and her sister Brenda Bumby.

She is survived by her daughter Tonya Eisenhardt; grandchildren Tristan Mull (Allison) and Kali Sanders; great-grandchildren Nolan Mull, Keegan Sanders and unborn Evie Mull; sisters Nancy Escoe (James) and Janet Parker.