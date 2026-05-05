Letter to the editor: Jay Jones is on the ballot twice

OPINION —

During the sheriff candidate forum [last month], Jay Jones stated more than once that the sheriff’s most important job is keeping the county safe. [On April 15], there was an illegal, previously arrested, criminal alien from Guatemala running around our county kidnapping, raping and shooting deputies with an AK-47 rifle. However, Jay Jones thinks he needs to be more involved in politics, so he is running for Republican committee position. I am not sure how that will make Lee County safer. It appears that he likes the prestige of titles but not the work. Maybe that’s why he won’t participate in the 287(g) program that is a tool to help rid our county of aliens that commit crimes. Participating in [the] 287(g) program would only require a small amount of effort by the sheriff and make us safer. It’s obviously time for some more youthful and energetic leadership. I want a lawman, not a politician. Vote Cam Hunt for Sheriff on May 19.

Robert Dudley, Opelika

Local businessman, timberspecialist and podcaster