Lee County Commission honors students, first responders

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission approved a series of routine and new business items during its April 27 meeting following a work session that included updates on the Integra Mental Health Facility expansion and future funding for the Twin Cedars Children’s Advocacy Center.

District Two Commissioner Ross Morris recognized the Alabama Children’s Justice Academy and its event that was to be held May 5.

The commission recognized Lee County Special Olympian Kentravious Dowdell, a 2026 senior at Loachapoka High School, who won first place in the Lee County Schools bowling event and placed second in the 100-meter event. Janay Shealey, who achieved second place in her event, was recognized but was not present.

The commission also recognized Smiths Station Junior High student Libby Gore, who auditioned for the Alabama All-State Treble Choir. She worked very hard to learn music, not only in English, but also in Swahili and Italian. Following her audition, Gore was selected for the All-State Treble Choir. She spent two very long and intense days of rehearsal with 200 girls from all over Alabama. Gore participated in the Alabama All-State Treble Choir March 12 through 14 at Samford University in Birmingham.

In other business the

commission: