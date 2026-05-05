Lee County Commission honors students, first responders

BY MICHELLE KEY
PUBLISHER
LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission approved a series of routine and new business items during its April 27 meeting following a work session that included updates on the Integra Mental Health Facility expansion and future funding for the Twin Cedars Children’s Advocacy Center.
District Two Commissioner Ross Morris recognized the Alabama Children’s Justice Academy and its event that was to be held May 5.
The commission recognized Lee County Special Olympian Kentravious Dowdell, a 2026 senior at Loachapoka High School, who won first place in the Lee County Schools bowling event and placed second in the 100-meter event. Janay Shealey, who achieved second place in her event, was recognized but was not present.
The commission also recognized Smiths Station Junior High student Libby Gore, who auditioned for the Alabama All-State Treble Choir. She worked very hard to learn music, not only in English, but also in Swahili and Italian. Following her audition, Gore was selected for the All-State Treble Choir. She spent two very long and intense days of rehearsal with 200 girls from all over Alabama. Gore participated in the Alabama All-State Treble Choir March 12 through 14 at Samford University in Birmingham.
In other business the
commission:
- Approved minutes from the April 13, 2026 commission meeting
- Ratified claims and procurement card transactions
- Approved six-year terms for the following members of the Southwest Lee County Fire Protection Authority Board: Emmett “Rusty” Jones (term ending March 1, 2029); Justin Farmer and John Hoar (terms ending March 1, 2030); and John Konstant, Anthony Gilmore and Horace Clanton (terms ending March 1, 2031)
- Approved first reading of an opening on the Beulah Utilities Board
- Authorized the county attorney to review solid waste matters specifically pertaining to the mail fraud allegations that have been presented to the commission
- Approved an antenna license agreement for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office
- Accepted bid results from C&H Construction Services, LLC for Project No. LCP 41-SRPM-26 for striping and raised pavement marker (RPM) replacement
- At the request by District 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand Sr., the commission voted to table the final plat for Broadview Subdivision
- Approved final plat for the redivision of Parcel A-3 and A-5
- Recognized Smiths Station Fire Protection District personnel. Personnel responded to a structure fire on Lee Road 211 on March 20, 2026, where heavy smoke was reported. Crews forced entry into the home and quickly located a victim just inside the front door.
The victim was removed within minutes and received advanced life support care on scene before being transported to a local hospital shortly after. Officials credited the coordinated and rapid response of both fire and EMS personnel with significantly improving the victim’s chances of survival and recommended the team be recognized for their actions.
“Your quick response saved a person in Lee County, and we just want to say, we appreciate all you do by putting your own life on the line for our citizens,” Lee County District 3 Commissioner Jeff Drury said. “Thank y’all very much.”