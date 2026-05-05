Hanwha invests in U.S. production of K9 Mobile Howitzer in Opelika

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — Hanwha Defense USA announced today that it is establishing a site in Opelika, that will serve as the U.S. integration and test facility for Hanwha’s family of K9 Mobile Howitzers.

Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) signed a three-year lease as part of the company’s strategic commitment to invest more than $2 million in the U.S. artillery system supply chain, enhance America’s combat vehicle industrial base and serve as a long-term artillery modernization partner to the U.S. Army.

This investment demonstrates HDUSA’s commitment to localizing production as part of its submission of Hanwha’s K9 Mobile Howitzer (K9MH) in response to the U.S. Army’s Mobile Tactical Cannon Request for Prototype Proposal (RPP). HDUSA will provide the U.S. Army with a mature, available, low-risk and rapidly fieldable 155 mm artillery system that supports the Army’s modernization and long-range precision fires objectives.

“Hanwha is already a familiar and respected name in Alabama and it is especially exciting when companies again choose us for their new endeavors,” Alabama Secretary of Commerce Ellen McNair said. “As HDUSA and other companies seek to answer the nation’s call for a better-equipped military, Alabama will be a ready partner in their work and success.”

In addition to its technical superiority and unmatched affordability, Hanwha is offering a production and supply chain localization plan that will bring proven advanced manufacturing, demonstrated defense technology and good jobs to the U.S. Phase 1 includes the creation of approximately 40 jobs in Opelika.

HDUSA will continue to evaluate future phases and locations as we expand our U.S. artillery systems footprint. The company is committed to developing the workforce of the future necessary for long-term sustainment and technology insertion activities.

“Hanwha has selected Opelika, to serve as the hub of this first phase of our U.S. artillery systems localization strategy,” said Hanwha Defense USA COO Mike Smith. “We already know this community. We already know this workforce. Building here isn’t just a smart business decision — it’s an extension of our existing partnership.”

“Hanwha’s decision to establish Opelika’s first national defense initiative here marks a significant milestone for our community,” said Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith. “This project not only strengthens our local economy, but also highlights the strategic advantages Opelika offers — from our proximity to Auburn University’s exceptional talent pipeline to our longstanding partnership with Fort Benning. We are proud to support efforts that contribute to our nation’s defense while creating new opportunities for our citizens.”

“This project represents a significant step forward for Opelika as we continue to diversify and strengthen our economy,” said Opelika Economic Development Director John Sweatman. “Hanwha’s investment recognizes the value of our highly skilled workforce, our collaboration with Auburn University and the success of our citywide Career Skills Program in partnership with Fort Benning. We are excited to support their prototype operations and look forward to the long-term impact this initiative will have on innovation, workforce development and economic growth in our community.”

At a time when the U.S. is placing renewed focus on strengthening America’s defense industrial base, HDUSA believes this combination of mature capability, domestic production and industrial commitment offers both near-term relevance and long-term value.

About Hanwha

Defense USA

A subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Defense USA delivers proven platforms with a demonstrated process maturity successfully projected across numerous markets and supply chains across the globe, with a track record of developing local workforces required to produce and sustain across product life cycles to meet the needs of warfighters and industrial base partners. HDUSA continues to expand its U.S. footprint through organic growth, strategic industrial partnerships and selective business acquisition. For more information on Hanwha Defense USA, please visit www.hanwhadefenseusa.com.

For more information about this initiative, please contact John Sweatman, at (334) 705-5114.