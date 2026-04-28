Opelika City Schools announces new hires

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OPELIKA CITY SCHOOLS

OPELIKA — Opelika City Schools proudly announces board approval of new district leaders and principals, reflecting our commitment to strong, dedicated leadership that supports our students and staff for the upcoming 2026-2027 school year.

RUSS HARDWICK

Among the changes, Russ Hardwick will serve as deputy superintendent of operations. Hardwick currently serves as Opelika City Schools’ director of student services and previously served as the district’s attendance, community affairs and safety coordinator from 2022 to 2025. Before moving into district-level leadership, he served as assistant principal at Opelika High School from 2008 to 2022. In his new role, Hardwick will help oversee district operations and continue supporting students, staff and schools across Opelika.

BRAD HENDERSON

The board also named Brad Henderson as director of technology. Henderson began serving in the role in April 2026 after returning to Opelika City Schools, where he spent 20 years in technology positions, including network/system administrator and technician/webmaster. Most recently, he served as a system engineer at Auburn University. His background includes experience in systems administration, infrastructure, cybersecurity and district technology support.

MONTRAY THOMPSON

Montray Thompson, current principal of South Girard School in Phenix City, Alabama, has been selected to serve as the district’s human resources director. Thompson brings two decades of experience in education. He has served as a principal, assistant principal, special education coordinator, classroom teacher and district operations leader. He has previously served in Phenix City Schools and Chambers County Schools. In his new role, Thompson will help lead personnel services and support districtwide organizational needs.

DR. MARY SALMON

Also approved for a district-level leadership role was Dr. Mary Salmon, who will serve as federal programs coordinator. Dr. Salmon has dedicated approximately 25 years to Opelika City Schools, serving the same school community throughout her career as a teacher and administrator. Since 2013, she has served as principal of Southview Primary School. Her experience includes instructional leadership, school operations and student support. A lifelong member of the Opelika community, Dr. Salmon brings institutional knowledge and a strong instructional foundation to her new position.

ZACH BLATT

Zach Blatt has been named principal of Southview Primary School, effective July 1, 2026. Blatt currently serves as an assistant principal at Opelika High School, where he began in 2024. Before moving into administration, he served Opelika students for more than a decade as a teacher, department leader and head baseball coach. His experience includes work in school operations, instructional support and student discipline.

CHRIS HAMES

Chris Hames has been named principal of West Forest Intermediate School, effective July 1, 2026. Hames brings more than 30 years of experience in education, including more than 20 years in school administration across Alabama and Tennessee. He currently serves as principal of Notasulga High School in Macon County Schools, where the school earned its highest state report card grade in its history during his tenure. His previous leadership roles include Auburn City Schools, Williamson County Schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools and Hardeman County Schools.

“These leaders represent our continued investment in strong schools, strong systems and strong people,” said Dr. Kevin Davis, superintendent of Opelika City Schools. “Each of these individuals brings proven leadership, experience and a clear commitment to serving students and supporting employees. I am confident they will make a meaningful impact in their new roles, and I’m looking forward to an incredible start to a new school year.”