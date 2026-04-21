Street Corner Jam brings music to downtown Opelika

BY SAMUEL JONES

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — A new weekly summer music event is set to bring musicians and community members together in downtown Opelika, creating a laid-back space for live performances and connection.

The Street Corner Jam, created by Cody Foote and his wife, Maria, owner of Maria’s Jewelry, will take place on the corner of South Eighth Street and Avenue B. The event is open to anyone who wants to bring a portable instrument and join in, as well as those who simply want to pull up a chair and enjoy the music.

Foote said the idea came to him while sitting outside his wife’s store one afternoon. Looking at the open stretch of pavement on the corner, he realized the space was going largely underutilized.

“There’s just a lot of space there that’s not being used,” Foote said. “I thought we could do something here that would benefit not just Maria’s Jewelry, but the community. That’s when the idea for Street Corner Jam came to me.”

The event aims to create a relaxed, welcoming environment where performers can rotate in and out, giving everyone a chance to play or sing. Chairs will be provided for attendees, along with microphones, mixers and power amps for performers. Musicians are encouraged to bring their own instruments and any additional equipment they may need.

“If you want to bring a guitar, harmonica, electric piano, drums — whatever you want to play, that’s fine,” Foote said. “If you want to come listen, that’s great too.”

There is no cost to participate or attend. Foote said he and his wife are covering the expenses to keep the event free and accessible.

“We’re not getting anything out of it. There are no fees, no charges,” Foote said. “Whatever costs there are, we’ve already covered them. We just hope people will come and participate.”

For Foote, the event is about more than just music. He said he hopes the jam sessions will create a space where musicians of all skill levels can connect, learn from one another and build relationships.

“I just want people to come and participate, talk and share,” he said. “Sharing information and learning from each other is a big part of it.”

The idea is also personal. Foote said when he was learning guitar growing up, he didn’t always have people to turn to for guidance.

“When I was growing up, I did not have anybody to ask questions,” he said. “If I had something like this, where I could connect with other people, it would have helped me a lot.”

Now, he said he hopes Street Corner Jam will become a regular gathering place where beginners and experienced musicians alike can spend summer evenings together in downtown Opelika.

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday evenings through June, July and August; from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with chairs and equipment provided for anyone who wants to join.

Those with questions or may be interested in participating can contact Foote directly at (334) 663-4561 or (334) 663-4561.