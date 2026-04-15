Lee County Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after shooting

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT | THE OBSERVER

LOACHAPOKA — A Lee County Sherrif’s deputy is in stable condition following a shooting near Loachapoka. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed the deputy is being transferred to UAB via helicopter for further evaluation by a specialist. Jones said the deputy is in stable condition at this time.

The suspect, an adult Hispanic male whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene due to injuries sustained during the exchange of gunfire.

Jones said the shootout occurred near the 900 block of CR-188 at 5:34 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, while deputies were serving a warrant on an allegation of first-degree felony rape. That morning, an adult female had disclosed to a Lee County School Resource Officer at Loachapoka High School that a man she identified as her boyfriend had held her against her will for several days and sexually assaulted her numerous times.

Jones confirmed that the female victim had children at the school. The SRO then turned the information over to investigators, which prompted an immediate investigation. After investigators conducted interviews and collected the necessary evidence, a warrant was issued for the deceased suspect later that afternoon.

While serving that warrant, deputies were immediately met by gunshots after making entry into the dwelling and returned fire, killing the suspect.

Jones said the unnamed officer was responsive and talking after being struck by a bullet in his arm and is expected to recover. Jones added that a 3-year-old child was present at the residence during the shooting and was unharmed.

While responding to the shooting later on, an officer with the Auburn Police Department and a different sheriff’s deputy were involved in a collision. Neither officer was seriously injured as a result of that collision according to Jones. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.