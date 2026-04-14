Public Notices | Week of April 13, 2026

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900547.00

Hardwood, LLC, Plaintiff,

V. Household Realty Corporation,

And, GSRAN, LLC,

And Joan Marie Lindsay,

And A Parcel of Real Property identified as:

Lot 5, Block “D”, Section Two, Crouch’s Subdivision of Canterbury Hills, lying in Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 30 East, Lee County, Alabama, as shown on a

map or plat of said subdivision recorded in Plat Book 9, at Pages 35 and 36, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of

Lee County, Alabama.

And Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D, E, F & G, being Persons,

Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations

or other Entities, whose names are otherwise unknown to the

Plaintiff, but who claim interest in and to the above-captioned

parcel of land, and whose correct names and legal identities

will be added by Amendment if and when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 10th day of October, 2025, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: as Plaintiff, KJB-Hardwood, LLC; as Defendants, Household Realty Corporation; and GSRAN, LLC; and Joan Marie Lindsay; and unknown/fictitious parties, whose names, identities, additional heirs, executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows:

Lot 5, Block “D”, Section Two, Crouch’s Subdivision of Canterbury Hills, lying in Section

12, Township 17 North, Range 30 East, Lee County, Alabama, as shown on a map or plat of said subdivision recorded in Plat Book 9, at Pages 35 and 36, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama. All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 15th day of January, 2026

/s/ Mary Roberson

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

J. Brandon Rice

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C.

724 North Dean Road, Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830

LEGAL RUN 03/26/26, 04/02/26, 04/09/26 & 04/16/26

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NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Notice is hereby given that a civil action is pending in the District Court of Lee County, Alabama, styled Southeast Restoration Group of Georgia, Inc. v. Marisel San Miguel (43-DV-2025-900900.00), wherein Plaintiff seeks recovery of damages from breach of contract, fraud, misrepresentation, unjust enrichment, and account stated, including a balance of approximately $12,339.67, with interest, attorney’s fees, and court costs.

Defendant MARISEL SAN MIGUEL is known to have interest in this matter but has yet to be served after diligent search and attempts of service by Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Defendant MARISEL SAN MIGUEL has been absent from the State of Alabama more than 30 days since filing of the Complain; or if in the State, concealed herself so process could not be served.

Pursuant to Rule 4.3 of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure and Order of this Court, service is hereby made by publication in , The Observer, a newspaper of general circulation in Lee County, Alabama once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks requiring MARISEL SAN MIGUEL to answer the Complaint; whereby stating a claim for contractual and monetary damages; and MARISEL SAN MIGUEL shall file an Answer before the passing of thirty days following the last publication date; and failing to do so shall result in judgment by default against MARISEL SAN MIGUEL should she fail to make admittance or denial of the Complaint by written Answer known to the Plaintiff and the Court.

Legal Run 04/2/26, 04/9/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

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Notice is hereby given that JLD Enterprises, LLC, 360 Lee Rd 10, Auburn, AL 36830, has

completed all work on the Pickle Ball Courts Phase III – Base, Grading, Drainage and Site Work,

1001 Sportsplex Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this

project should immediately notify the above-named contractor and the Engineer, City of Opelika

Engineering, 710 Fox Trail, Opelika, AL 36803. Legal Run 04/02/26, 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

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In the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Estate No. 2026-141

In Re: Estate of Loretta Jean Allen, Deceased.

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS.

Letters of administration on the estate of Loretta Jean Allen, deceased, having been granted to Ed Parish, Jr., on the 18th day of March, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Jere Colley,

Legal Run 4/2/2026, 4/9/2026, 4/16/2026

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GYPSY E. GAULTNEY , DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-151

NOTICE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of March 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOSEPH MICHAEL GAULTNEY, SR.

Personal Representative

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 04/16/26

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH RAYMOND KERR,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE OF COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-154

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of March, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CAROLYN JOLLY, Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 04/16/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ARTURO M. REYES,

DECEASED

Case No.: 2026-059

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to KRYSTAL LYNN REYES, Personal Representative on the 25th day of March 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that

all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

KRYSTAL LYNN REYES

Legal run 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 4/16/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

CHARLES TRAMMELL,

Deceased

Case No.: 2022-192

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

Take notice that MARIE BUTLER, Conservator of CHARLES TRAMMELL, filed her Petition for Final Settlement of this Conservatorship on the 17th day of March 2026.

This case is set for hearing on the 1 J1h day of May 2026 at 2:00 p.m. in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, contact the Lee County Probate Office at 334-737-3670.

Done this the 25th day of March 2026. Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 04/16/26

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ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, contractor

has completed the Contract for Construction) Lake Wilmore Pool Dehumidifying System

at 737 Ogletree Road, Auburn, AL 36830

for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Auburn, Alabama.

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify John Brennan, Davis Architects, Inc, 120 23rd St South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Whatley Construction LLC, (Contractor)

PO Box 137

Opelika AL 36803

Legal Run 04/02/2026, 04/09/26 & 04/16/26

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DANIEL D. KERR, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-153

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of March, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CAROLYN JOLLY, Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 04/16/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of

DAVID MICHAEL SANDERS

Deceased

Case No.2026-167

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIM

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of David Michael Sanders deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day March of 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Sue Hendrix, Executrix

PREPARED BY:

Jason D. Bruner

Post Office Box 231

Opelika, Alabama 36803

(334) 749-2222

Legal Run 04/02/26, 04/09/26 & 04/16/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

PEDRO ANGEL MATIAS, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-086

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to BLANCA ESTHER MARTINEZ, Personal Representative on the 30th day of March, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be ban-ed.

/s/ Blanca Esther Martinez

|Blanca Esther Martinez

Legal run 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

NORMA SUE BUCHANAN, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-714

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Rory William Hughes as Executor for the Estate of NORMA SUE BUCHANAN, deceased, on March 27, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 27th day of March, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 04/9/26, 04/16/26, 04/23/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM H. HOLLEY, JR., DECEASED

CASE No. 2026-156

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Marcia

K. Holley, on the 2nd day of April 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

LEGAL RUN 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PATTY JO BISHOP, DECEASED

Case No.: 2025-320

NOTICE OF FILING OF MOTION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY

Take notice that BETTY CUPP, as Administrator of the Estate of PATTY JO BISHOP,

filed a Motion to Sell Real Property of said Estate on the 25th day of March 2026.

This case is set for hearing on the 13th day of May 2026 at 11 a.m. in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, contact the Lee County Probate Office at 334-737-3670.

Done this the I st day of April 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 04/09/26, 04/16/26, & 04/23/26

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STATE OF ALABAMA, LEE COUNTY IN THE PROBATE COURT CASE NO. 2026-162

RE: ESTATE OF KORTNEY LEIANNE CULPEPPER, Deceased

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of March, 2026, by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Nickolas Hugh Ray,

Nickolas Hugh Ray, Administrator of the Estate of Kortney Leianne Culpepper

Jacob J. Key, Esq.

Attorney for Administrator

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171

LEGAL RUN 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF JOHNNY ARRINGTON and CHERYLLYN ARRINGTON

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2025-555

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: Any potential unknown fathers of B.O.B., address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama by Johnny Arrington and Cheryl Lyn Arrington on September 17, 2025, for the adoption of B.O.B. born on January 22, 2016, in Opelika, Alabama to Jamie Rae Byrd.

A hearing has been set in the Lee County Probate Court, Opelika, Alabama. Should you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner, Hon. Alyssa L. Hawkins, 6595 Roswell Road, Suite G-6193, Atlanta, GA 30328 and with the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, P.O. Box 2266, Opelika, AL 36803 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Dated on this the 6th day of April, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 04/9/26, 04/16/26, 04/23/26 & 04/30/26

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NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the Mortgage executed on the 18th day of November, 2025, by Danny Keith Johnson, as Mortgagor in favor of Christi N. Ingrum, as Mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 5188, at Page 216, dated November 19, 2025, as said Mortgage was re-recorded on December 2, 2025 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County Alabama in Real Property Book 5191 at Page 397, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika, Alabama on Thursday, May 21st, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate embraced in said Mortgage, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

“Commence at the Northwest corner of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and thence run South 02 degrees 15 minutes East along the section line dividing Sections 34 and 33, for a distance of 1733.0 feet to an iron pin; run thence North 87 degrees 45 minutes East for a distance of 1962.3 feet to an iron pin, which said iron pin is located on the westerly margin of Lee County Highway No. 71; run thence in a southeasterly direction along the curve of the westerly margin of said highway for a distance of 232.6 feet to a concrete monument (County PC 30 +78.7”); thence continue along the westerly margin of said highway South 18 degrees 11 minutes East for a distance of 239.0 feet to a concrete monument (ASHD PT 44 + 05.65’), said concrete monument marking the POINT OF BEGINNING of the property to be herein described and conveyed; from said POINT OF BEGINNING thence run in a southerly direction along the curve of the westerly margin of said highway for a distance of 505.8 feet, said curve having a chord bearing of South 04 degrees 00 minutes East, and a chord distance of 501.6 feet, to an iron pin which is located on the half-section line running East and West through said Section 34; run thence South 89 degrees 00 minutes West along said half section line for a distance of 1500 feet to an iron pin; run thence North 42 degrees 52 minutes West for a distance of 672.8 feet to a point: run thence North 89 degrees 00 minutes East for a distance of 1922.8 feet, more or less, to the aforementioned POINT OF BEGINNING.

The above- described property is situated in the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and contains 19.68 acres, more or less, as also shown and described as tract for “Virgil Browning” on that certain survey prepared by T. Richard Fuller, L. S. Ala. Reg. No. 7384, dated October 2, 1974.

Said lot or parcel of real property was conveyed to the grantor herein from Lynne Ellen MacElvain Rhett, a married person, and Leslie Ann MacElvain, a single person, in that certain warranty deed dated February 2, 1990, of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Deed Volume 1517, at page 349.”

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, paying the mortgage debt, the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Mortgagee reserves the right to bid on the subject property. Said mortgage is a first mortgage and is not junior to another mortgage of record. Said sale is also subject to unpaid taxes or assessments whether of record or not. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

/s/ Christi N. Ingrum

For: Christi N. Ingrum, Mortgagee

Charles M. Ingrum, Jr.

Ingrum & Layson, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

830 Avenue A, Ste. B.

Opelika, AL 36801

Legal run 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ESTATE NO. 2026-008

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ROBERT MAC LOGAN SR., deceased

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of ROBERT MAC LOGAN SR., having been granted to Robert M. Logan Jr. on the 2nd day o April, 2026 by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY

Legal Run 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CARRIE LEE LUKE, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA Case No: 2026-163

TO: BRANDY LUKE

NOTICE: On the 24th day of March, 2026, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of CARRIE LEE LUKE was filed in my office for Probate by EZZARD C. LUKE and the 12th day of May, 2026, at 10 o’clock a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 7th day of April, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE

obert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 04/16/2026, 04/23/2026 & 04/30/2026

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JAMES OTIS HEARN,

Deceased

Case No. 2026-070

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters of Administration for James Otis Hearn, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 25 day of March, 2026 by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Lee County, Alabama

Amanda H. Schafner, Attorney for Petitioner

5000 Grantswood Rd

Irondale, AL 35210

256-490-3004

Amanda@SchafnerLaw.com

Legal run 04/16/26, 04/23/26 & 04/30/26

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MYRTLEAN MAINS, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-186

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of April, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MICHAEL DAVID MAINS, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal run 04/16/26, 04/23/26 & 04/30/26

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Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

Notice of Funding

Public Hearing and Applications

The City of Opelika’s Community Development department is now accepting applications for PY2026 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to subrecipients.

Each year, CDBG grantees must submit an Annual Action Plan, to the U.S, Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and City Council for adoption. The Action Plan provides a concise summary of the actions and activities that CDBG funds will be used to address the priority needs and specific goals identified by the 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan and that benefit the City’s low- and moderate- income citizens.

Applications for funding are available at the Community Development office of the Planning Department or online. The deadline for submission of proposals is Friday, May 29, 2026, 4:00 p.m.

CDBG funding applications are available at www.opelika-al.gov .

Completed applications can be sent to Lisa Harrelson, Community Development Administrator, at lharrelson@opelika-al.gov or 710 Fox Trail, Opelika, AL 36801.

Input from public service providers and residents are an essential part of the City’s ongoing effort to involve the community in long-range planning and investment decisions related to CDBG programs. A public hearing will be held on Monday, April 27, 2026 @ 4:00 p.m. in the Municipal Meeting Roo, 300 Martin Luther King Blvd. The deadline for community input is May 29, 2026.

Requests for housing and public service activities will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the PY2026 Annual Action Plan.

If you have any questions, please contact the Community Development office at (334) 705-5155. LEGAL RUN 04/16/2026

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

THOMAS J. MITCHELL, JR. deceased

CASE NO. 2026-024

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed of said deceased having been granted to Thomas C. Mitchell, Personal Representative on the 9th day of April, 2026, by Honorable Michael Bunn, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Thomas C. Mitchell

Thomas C. Mitchell

Legal run 04/16/26, 04/23/26 & 04/30/26

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ESTATE OF LEVI A. KNAPP, JR.

Deceased

PROBATE COURT

CASE # 2026-183

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of April, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Levi A. Knapp, III

Executor

Legal run 04/16/26, 04/23/26 & 04/30/26

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IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA FAMILY COURT DIVISION – CASE NO.: DR-2026-900064.00

NATALIE STOWES,

Plaintiff,

vs. MARCUS STOWES, Defendant.

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

MARCUS STOWES, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer NATALIE STOWES’ petition for divorce and other relief by June 8, 2026, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-2026-900064.00, in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Done the 2nd day of April 2026.

Mary Roberson, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama

Jennifer M. Chambliss Samford & Denson, LLP

P. 0. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345 Attorney for the Plaintiff

Legal Run 04/16/26, 04/23/26, 04/30/26 & 05/07/26

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ORDINANCE NO. 013-26

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcels of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcels from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-2 District (Low Density Residential District) to a C-2, GC-P District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor Primary District), the parcels of land hereinafter described:

PARCEL 1

Commence at the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, which point is also the point of beginning of the property herein described. From said point of beginning, thence run South 01°-28′07″ West for 723.27 feet to a point in the margin of North Uniroyal Road; thence run North 89°-51′01″ West, along said margin for 360.25 feet; thence run North 01°-28′07″ East for 728.11 feet; thence run South 89°-04′-50″ East for 360.17 feet to the point of beginning, containing 6 acres, more or less.

PARCEL 2

Commence at the Northwest comer of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 3, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama; thence run South 01° 28’ 07” West for 723.27 feet to a point on the North margin of North Uniroyal Road; thence run North 89°-51’-01” West, along said margin for 360.25 feet to a point, which point is the point of beginning of the property to be herein described: From said point of beginning thence run North 89°51’01” West for 116.83 feet; thence run in a Southwest direction along said margin on the arc of a curve to the left having a radius of 882.41 feet for an arc length of 113.29 feet; thence run in a Southwest direction along said margin of North Uniroyal Road on the arc of a curve to the left having a radius of 882.41 feet for an arc length of 748.18 feet to the Southeast margin of Interstate Highway No. I-85; thence run North 34°21”07” East, along said margin of I-85, for 1,316.83 feet; thence run North 43°27’05” East for 38.86 feet; thence run South 89°04’50” East for 97.72 feet; thence run South 01°28’07” West for 728.11 feet to the said point of beginning. Containing 6.52 acres, more or less. Being part of that property heretofore conveyed by warranty deed dated March 10, 1994 of record in Deed Book 1833, at Page 71, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The above-described property contains 12.5 acres, more or less, and is located at 1550 and 1570 North Uniroyal Road, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 7th day of April, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 8th day of April, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 8th day of April, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK – Legal run 04/16/2026

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ORDINANCE NO. 014-26

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-2 District (Low Density Residential District) to a C-3, GC-P District (General Commercial, Gateway Corridor-Primary District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Part Sec 9 T19N R26E: Commence Northeast corner; West 375’ South to beginning; West 2330’ South; South 185’; West 500’ to East right-of-way North Auburn Road; South 820’ South on right-of-way to Northeast right-of-way U.S. Highway 280; Southeast 3170’ South on right-of-way; Northeasterly 355’ South on right-of-way; Northeast 245.7’; Northeast 522’; North 600’ South; Northwesterly 380’ South; North 1350’ South to Point of Beginning.

The above-described parcel contains 113.4 acres and is located in the 4600 Block of Birmingham Highway, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 7th day of April, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST: /s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 8th day of April, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 8th day of April, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST: /s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK – Legal run 04/16/2026

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ORDINANCE NO. 015-26

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-3 District (Low Density Residential District) to a R-5 District (High Density Residential District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Lot 3 of Century Park Subdivision, Opelika Section, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 39, Page 94, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, containing 42.73 acres, more or less

The above-described property contains 42.73 acres, more or less, and is located in the 1500 block of Century Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 7th day of April, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST: /s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 8th day of April, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 8th day of April, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST: /s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK – Legal run 04/16/2026

————–

ORDINANCE NO. 016-26

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-1 District (Rural District) to a R-2 District (Low Density Residential District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commencing at a 1” open top pipe at the northeast corner of Section 11, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; Thence South 47° 22’ 18” West, a distance of 1885.23 feet to a point of beginning of a parcel of land more fully described as follows;

From said point of beginning, thence South 03° 16’ 24” East, a distance of 131.00 feet to a point;

Thence South 40° 10’ 11” East, a distance of 542.38 feet to a point;

Thence South 37° 35’ 32” East, a distance of 376.59 feet to a point;

Thence South 55° 01’ 44” West, a distance of 90.92 feet to a point;

Thence North 85° 40’ 28” West, a distance of 304.92 feet to a point;

Thence South 04° 18’ 47” West, a distance of 429.21 feet to a point;

Thence North 85° 41’ 47” West, a distance of 155.86 feet to a point;

Thence North 04° 20’ 12” East, a distance of 210.48 feet to a point;

Thence North 85° 45’ 41” West, a distance of 17.05 feet to a point;

Thence North 04° 14’ 51” East, a distance of 139.86 feet to a point;

Thence North 85° 43’ 44” West, a distance of 260.21 feet to a point;

Thence North 04° 01’ 57” East, a distance of 253.62 feet to a point;

Thence North 27° 10’ 16” West, a distance of 647.94 feet to a point;

Thence North 49° 38’ 10” East, a distance of 97.23 feet to the beginning of a non-tangential curve,

Said curve to the right having a radius of 330.00 feet, a, chord bearing of North 83° 30’ 41” East, a chord distance of 37.83 feet, and arc length of 37.85 feet;

Thence North 86° 45’ 45” East, a distance of 396.39 feet to the point of beginning, said parcel containing 14.00 acres or 609,757.93 square feet, more or less.

From a R-1 District (Rural District to a R-3 District (Low Density Residential District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commencing at a 1” open top pipe at the northeast corner of Section 11, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; Thence South 54° 11’ 59” West, a distance of 2335.85 feet to a point of beginning of a parcel of land more fully described as follows;

From said point of beginning, thence South 27° 10’ 16” East, a distance of 647.94 feet to a point; Thence South 04° 01’ 57” West, a distance of 253.62 feet to a point;

Thence North 85° 43’ 44” West, a distance of 132.31 feet to a point;

Thence South 04° 25’ 56” West, a distance of 20.28 feet to a point;

Thence North 85° 34’ 04” West, a distance of 60.17 feet to a point;

Thence North 81° 55’ 22” West, a distance of 89.84 feet to a point;

Thence North 41° 30’ 55” West, a distance of 116.62 feet to a point;

Thence North 27° 10’ 58” West, a distance of 239.97 feet to a point;

Thence North 19° 40’ 28” West, a distance of 459.47 feet to a point;

Thence South 86° 23’ 31” East, a distance of 225.00 feet to a point;

Thence North 49° 38’ 10” East, a distance of 159.42 feet to the point of beginning, said parcel containing 7.11 acres or 309,790.6 square feet, more or less

The above-described parcels contain 21.11 acres and are located at 598 Dunlop Drive, Opelika, Alabama.

This rezoning request is being sent to the Council with a negative recommendation by the Planning Commission. According to the Planning Commission, the proposed, more intensive use is not compatible with the scale and character of the adjacent, lower-density residential properties.

Section 2. This rezoning request comes to the Council with a negative recommendation from the Planning Commission.

Section 3. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 4. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 7th day of April, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST: /s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 8th day of April, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 8th day of April, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST: /s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK – Legal run 04/16/2026

————–

ORDINANCE NO. 017-26

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-1 District (Rural District) to a C-2, GC-P District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor-Primary District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of Lot 2-A-2 of the Administrative Plat of Broad Metro LLC Lot 2-A Redivision; thence N89°46’22”E a distance of 331.43 feet; thence N89°53’07”E a distance of 95.41 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence N89°53’07”E a distance of 99.67 feet; thence S05°16’50”E a distance of 395.73 feet; thence S74°31’26”E a distance of 221.04 feet; thence S38°30’18”E for a distance of 204.92 feet; thence S07°26’48”E a distance of 395.46 feet; thence N75°28’10”W a distance of 447.16 feet; thence N69°30’25”W a distance of 101.04 feet; thence N00°01’47”W a distance of 857.75 feet to the Point of Beginning. Described parcel contains 6.59 acres, more or less.

The above-described parcel contains 18.1 acres and is located at 3310 Society Hill Road, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 7th day of April, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST: /s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 8th day of April, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 8th day of April, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST: /s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal run 04/16/2026

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In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Adams Construction and Associates, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction at Chambers County Board of Education Fencing Improvements at Bob Harding-Shawmut, Fairfax and Huguley Elementary Schools, 25-230 for the State of Alabama and the County of Chambers County, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Mckee Architects.

Adams Construction and

Associates, inc.

6053 Stage Road

Auburn, AL 36832

LEGAL RUN 04/16/26, 04/23/26, 04/30/26