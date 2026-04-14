OPINION — Send in the Marine

OPINION —

It is often said that nothing is harder or more important than being a parent. As the mother of four young children, this is not a mere cliché but a daily reality in our indescribably chaotic, but blessed household. In this season, it is my job to wade through dirty laundry, change diapers, brush little teeth, prepare healthy meals that often come with an unwelcome side of complaining, settle earnest bickering over toys, clean up messes and dispense tough love so that valuable lessons are learned now before the stakes get higher later. Regardless of the season, I will always be a mother and, alongside my husband, have a responsibility to shepherd our children’s souls and point them toward the truth. One of those truths is that we never tolerate a bully. In fact, it is a responsibility for good people to stand up to them.

It’s why we have a Cam Hunt for Sheriff sign in our yard.

When I learned that Sheriff Jones had fired Deputy Hunt for informing him that he felt called to run for office, I knew this race was important, and I must get involved. The sad reality is that no matter where you live, even in wonderful communities like Opelika or Auburn, longstanding incumbent politicians seem to possess an undeserved arrogance that is both off-putting and often dangerous. The immediate firing of a father of three young children with an extensive record of honorable service, both in the Marine Corps and as a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy, is one of the most brazen and cowardly acts of bullying I’ve seen in politics. And, I’ve seen my fair share. Before I became a wife and a mother, I spent a decade working for governors, senators and presidential candidates as a political campaign fundraiser.

No leader secure in his record responds to a challenge to his leadership in such a manner. And to be clear, when you look under the hood, Jay Jones’ record gives cause for concern. It also explains his reaction toward Cam Hunt’s candidacy.

To date, 36 sheriffs in Alabama are currently participating in the 287(g) Program that authorizes local law enforcement to help federal authorities enforce immigration law — particularly going after criminal illegal aliens. Jay Jones is not one of them.

The current sheriff of Lee County, home to Auburn University and thousands of young college-aged women, is not actively helping federal officials go after violent criminal illegal aliens. Think about that. As a parent, think about what that means, especially if you have a daughter. The parents of Laken Riley know what that means. The parents of Sheridan Gorman know what that means. The parents of Mollie Tibbetts and many others know what that means. What will be his excuse if, God forbid, something similar happens to an Auburn student?

I was once a young woman on an SEC campus. This is inexcusable. Unfortunately, it’s only the tip of the iceberg. The Lee County Detention Center reportedly has issues with its locks. Deputies are using extremely dated equipment that could endanger their lives. And, we’ve already been told about numerous prosecutions that have been voided because arrests were made outside the office’s jurisdiction, and Jones covered it up.

Cam Hunt, on the other hand, has displayed integrity through a campaign focused on transparency, accountability and the protection of Lee County citizens’ rights. He will help federal officials enforce immigration laws to better protect our families. He will update equipment to keep deputies safer. He will pair dignity with security at the detention center. And he will bring his respected field experience in both the Marines and law enforcement to the management of an office that lacks the necessary leadership.

Cam Hunt knows better than anyone how badly we need a new sheriff. He saw the problems firsthand. And he was willing to sacrifice his job to try to make things better for the rest of us. Isn’t that exactly the person you want to keep your family safe? Someone who is willing to go to the mat, at great personal cost, to do the right thing.

Jay Jones may once have been the right choice for sheriff. He is not the right choice today. Lee County voters must take this opportunity to bring better policies and better leadership to the sheriff’s office. As a parent, you need to know that the place you intend to call home is being protected by individuals who are up to the task. Cam Hunt is not only up to the task; he has proven his worthiness and has actual skin in the game as a husband and parent to three young children in our community.

When our two oldest kids innocently asked why we have a Cam Hunt sign in our yard, my husband told them simply that: “We don’t back bullies.” Please join us, vote Cam Hunt on May 19 for Lee County Sheriff.

Rachel White is married with four children and works for a nonprofit in Auburn.