On the Mark | Opelika sports eye postseason push

OPINION —

As mid-April arrives, spring sports in Opelika are reaching the stretch run, and the postseason picture is beginning to take shape. Some teams already know where they stand, while others are still battling for positions as area play intensifies.

Lady Bulldog Softball Nears Postseason

The Lady Bulldogs entered the week with a 16-14 record and split a two-game area series with Smiths Station, showing both resilience and offensive depth.

In game one, Smiths Station pulled away late to defeat OHS 9-5 at West Ridge in Opelika. The Lady Bulldogs collected eight hits in the loss, led by a two-hit performance from Jaylee Williams. Singles were added by McCall Clayton, JZ Agee, Cailyn Morgan, Morgan Foley, Brealynn Brooks and Jas Smith, but the Panthers’ timely hitting proved to be the difference.

Game two, however, belonged to Opelika — particularly in the eighth inning. Tied late, the Lady Bulldogs erupted for four runs in the extra frame to secure a thrilling 10-8 victory.

Foley earned the win in the circle after pitching the final six innings, allowing just one earned run. Foley also helped her own cause at the plate with two hits. Clayton led the offensive charge with three hits, while Emily Birmingham and Williams each recorded two hits. Agee, Morgan and Smith also contributed hits in the comeback victory.

With postseason play ahead, the Lady Bulldogs appear to be peaking at the right time, combining clutch hitting with strong pitching depth.

Bulldog Baseball Faces Area Challenge

On the baseball diamond, Opelika head coach Bart Butler knew the importance of starting area play strong in the best-of-three format. Unfortunately, Smiths Station had other ideas.

The Panthers took the first two area games from OHS by scores of 5-4 and 4-2, handing the Bulldogs an 0-2 area record through the first series. Despite the losses, Opelika showed flashes of competitiveness that could prove valuable as area play continues against Central and Auburn.

Game One

Smiths Station edged Opelika 5-4 in the series opener. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 4-2 lead, but the Panthers countered with two runs in the fourth inning and scored the eventual gamewinning run in the bottom of the sixth.

Warner McDonald led Opelika offensively with two hits and three RBIs. Hank Hudson, Jax Miller, Chase Riddle and Trey Stone each added a single.

Game Two

Smiths Station completed the series sweep with a 4-2 win. Opelika scored its two runs on three hits from Hudson, Miller and Stone. Landon Rudd took the tough loss despite a strong performance on the mound, pitching seven innings and allowing only one earned run.

“If” Game

While the series had already been decided, Opelika salvaged momentum by winning the tiebreaker game 3-1 behind a strong pitching effort from sophomore Whit Cooper. Cooper went the distance, pitching seven innings, allowing one earned run and striking out four.

Sye Siggers led the Bulldogs at the plate with three hits and scored a run. Hudson, McDonald and Riddle all chipped in with hits in the victory.

After one week of area competition, Smiths Station sits atop the standings at 2-0. Auburn and Central are tied at 1-1, with Auburn winning the tiebreaker game, while Opelika stands at 0-2.

Despite the early hole, there is still plenty of baseball left, including area matchups against both Auburn and Central — plus potential “if” games that could alter the standings.

Opelika played Auburn on the road at AHS Wednesday, but the game had not been completed at press time. The Bulldogs will host the Tigers Thursday and Friday at 5 p.m. at Bulldog Park.

Fans can catch Opelika baseball on FOX Sports The Game, the iHeartRadio app or online at foxsportsthegame.com, with Van Riggs on the call. Airtime begins at 4:45 p.m. with the OHS pregame show.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.