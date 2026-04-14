Obituaries | April 14, 2026

JUDITH “JUDY” DUDLEY ABRAMS

Judy Dudley Abrams, beloved child of God, was received into the presence of heaven on Friday, Dec. 13, 2025.

Her earthly life began when she was born March 1, 1941, in Opelika to her parents: Charles Glenn Dudley and Emma Wooddy Dudley. All her life, she cherished the community of Opelika, the place of her birth and life until her early adult years. She visited often and maintained close relationships with classmates, family and family friends.

She grew up in the most idyllic setting of extended family and close small-town living. Two blocks on the street where she grew up were where close family members lived, including her maternal grandparents, who provided her with a deep sense of family nurture and care. She attended Northside School where she first met classmates who would become life-long friends. They would continue together through the Opelika school system, graduating from Opelika High School in the Class of 1959.

She graduated from Auburn University with a degree in education, and while at Auburn she met and later married her husband, Aubray Abrams Jr. Following his commission in the Air Force, they began five years of military service. After fulfilling his military commitment, he began a life-long career as a pilot with Delta Air Lines. During their Delta years, they lived in Texas, Kansas, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Florida and Atlanta. Atlanta was their chosen home, and they resided in Stone Mountain for several decades. Judy was an active member of Decatur Book Club and Smoke Rise Garden Club.

Judy was an encourager and a collector of friends. Childhood friends from Opelika have remained steadfast relationships, as well as those she collected in the assigned cities with Delta. She is noted by her friends for being the one who remembered birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions in each family’s life. She wrote. She called. She visited, and always showed up in times of need. Even among the 25 Dudley first cousins, she knew by memory special dates in their lives and kept in regular contact.

Judy’s faith was a critical part of her life. She and Aubray spent many years as members and leaders at First Baptist Church of Decatur, Georgia. Judy was among the very first women in the Baptist community of Atlanta to be elected a deacon at Decatur First Baptist Church, and she served faithfully for many years in multiple capacities within their church family. Together they taught a large class of young married couples. The loving bonds formed there continued for years as Judy and Aubray served as mentors for these couples and their families.

As a child she learned early the value of extended family, and she created a sense of belonging and care in her own home. She filled it with beauty and a welcoming spirit. Her gardens were recognized by visitors and neighbors alike for their creativity and beauty.

Judy’s family includes her parents and her husband who predeceased her.

Beloved family includes: two children: Charles Abrams (Susan) of Kennesaw, Georgia and Catherine Abrams of Decatur; five grandchildren: Amanda Abrams Caldwell (Zachary), Beth Abrams, Christopher Choi, David Choi and Hannah Choi; two great-grandchildren: Aubray and William Caldwell; one brother, Dr. William Dudley, Signal Mountain, Tennessee; niece, Elizabeth Dudley Alford (Reece) and nephew, Clayton Dudley (Sara); and numerous Dudley and Wooddy-Rice cousins.

A graveside service will be held at the Wooddy-Dudley plot at Rosemere Cemetery on Sunday, April 19, at 2 p.m. with Dr. William Dudley, her brother, officiating. Friends are welcome to join the family for a celebration of Judy’s life.

Enter the cemetery from Frederick Road and follow the blue ribbons.

MARY RENFROE WOODALL

Mary Renfroe Woodall of Opelika, Alabama, was born in Pike County, Alabama, on Feb. 14, 1948, to the late Chalie and Bessie Renfroe, and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on March 30, 2026. She was 78 years old.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William Hedley Woodall, and siblings, Clonez Brooks, Juanita Windham, Jean Jordan, Ramona Head, Elvin Renfroe, Thomas Renfroe, Albert Renfroe, Lamar Renfroe and Roger Renfroe.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Woodall; sons, Scott Woodall (Jenny), Jason Woodall; granddaughters, Christian Collazo (Vic), Katie Woodall (Dre), Gracen Davis (Dalton); and great-grandchildren, Brooks Kelley, Ryan Grimes, Deryanna Core, Davina Core, Delayna Core and Dacy Core.

Visitation was held Saturday, April 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, followed by a Chapel service at 3 p.m.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

TIMOTHY WILLIAMS

Timothy Coleman Williams, 64, of Opelika, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2026. Born on Oct. 27, 1961, Timothy was a graduate of Scott Prep Academy and a man whose life revolved around his deep love for family and his passion for carpentry.

Timothy was a devoted husband to his wife and best friend, Tammie Williams. Together, they built a life centered on love, family and unwavering support for one another. He was the proud father of Patrick Williams (Talia), Peyton Williams (Isabel) and Jessica Williams. His family was his greatest joy, and he cherished every moment spent with them.

Timothy is also survived by his father Alton Williams (Renea); father Delyn Wilkerson (Sandra); brother Tracy Williams (Kathy); sisters Tiffany Wilkerson and Ramona Wilkerson (Brad); mother-in-law Ellen Tankersley; sisters-in-law Sandra Spikes (Michael) and Cindy Barr (Brian); nephews Trever Williams, Corey Freeman (Olivia), and Brian Barr Jr.; nieces Hannah Spikes and Hayden Spikes; and many other beloved relatives. He was predeceased by his mother, Judy Williams, and father-in-law, Darryl Tankersley.

Known for his servant heart and boundless love, Timothy had an extraordinary ability to bring people together. He was the glue of the family, always ensuring that disagreements were resolved with understanding and unity. His carpentry skills were unmatched, and he found joy in creating with his hands, often covered in paint after hours in his shop. Timothy’s wisdom, humor and steadfast presence left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

Visitation was held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Friday, April 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. CST, followed by a service celebrating his life.

Timothy’s memory will forever be cherished by those who loved him. May his legacy of love and unity continue to inspire all who knew him.

BILLY BRYAN

Billy Bryan, age 87, born Dec. 4, 1938, in Morgan, Georgia, passed away after a life marked by remarkable achievement, devoted service and deep love for his family.

Billy’s athletic talent was evident from an early age. Following high school, he proudly served as a member of the Air Force Honor Guard in Washington DC, where he also competed on both the basketball and baseball teams. His exceptional skill on the diamond earned him a professional contract as a catcher in the MLB farm system, and in 1960 he realized the dream of every young ballplayer — reaching the major leagues. Billy went on to play for the Kansas City Athletics (1960–1966), the New York Yankees (1966–1967) and the Washington Senators (1968), leaving a legacy on the field that few can claim.

After his baseball career, Billy returned to service, dedicating over 20 years to the Army National Guard of Opelika.

Most cherished of all was his role as husband, father and grandfather. He and his beloved wife of over 60 years, Barbara, built a life together centered on family, raising three adored daughters and delighting in five grandchildren.

Billy is survived by his wife, Barbara Bryan; daughter Brenda Bauer (husband Eric); brother Joe Bryan (wife Barbara); sister-in-law Mary Bryan; son-in-law Steve Love; and grandchildren Weston, Audrey and Lydia Love as well as Amber and Connor Bauer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Cleveland Bryan and Grover Lee Bryan Sr.; sisters Annie Will Rogers (Louis) and Inez Glass (AJ); brothers Grover Lee Bryan Jr., Riley H. Bryan (Margaret) and Aaron Bryan (Lee); and daughters Alisa Bryan and Debra Love.

Billy Bryan lived with purpose, served with honor and loved without reservation. He will be deeply missed.

MATTHEW WARD PARDUE

Matthew Ward Pardue passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on April 8, 2026. Matt was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and lived in the Birmingham area until he left for Auburn University. He and his wife moved to Opelika in 2005, and he lived there until his death.

He leaves behind his wife, Marie Taylor Pardue; his mother, Judith Roper Pardue; his brothers, Stephen Pardue and Phillip Pardue; his sister, Brooke Pardue Houk (David); and his aunt, Mary Roper Griser. He also leaves behind nieces, Gia, Megan (Mark), Calie and Lily; and nephews, Phillip, Evan and Charlie. He was predeceased by his father, Oscar Pardue.

Matt loved his family, his pets, grilling with friends and Auburn Football. Matt was known for his kind heart, his sense of humor and his ability to sleep anywhere at any time. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on April 18 at 11 a.m. CST at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

JOY PEAK ELAM

AUG. 5, 1932 — APRIL 4, 2026

A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Monday, April 20.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

WILLIAM “BILL” ROBERTS

William “Bill” Cooper Roberts, age 79, of Auburn, Alabama, passed away peacefully at his home on April 9, 2026.

Bill was born on Feb. 26, 1947, in LaFayette, Alabama, to Dr. Charles and Helen Roberts. He proudly served in the Army Reserves for 10 years and worked as a manager for Sears Roebuck for 20 years. Later in life, he returned to Auburn University to complete his degree, graduating in 1992 with a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts Education. He went on to teach at Wacoochee Junior High School, where he dedicated 17 years to shaping young minds before retiring.

A lifelong resident of Auburn, Bill had a deep love for Auburn athletics and the rich history of his hometown. He was a devoted husband, father and “Grandaddy.” He and his wife, Debra, cherished traveling across the country together and exploring new places. Above all, Bill loved his family and treasured time spent by the water at Lake Martin.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Charles and Helen Roberts, and his brother, Charles B. Roberts. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Debra; his son, Andy; his daughter, Ashley Wood (Jonathan); and his cherished grandchildren, Payton, Harper and Anderson Wood. He is also survived by a special cousin and dear friend, Bob Irwin, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members who will miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Waverly Methodist Church at P.O. Box 173, Waverly, Alabama 36879.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 16, beginning at 1 p.m., located at Waverly Methodist Church. A visitation will be held one hour prior. Mr. Roberts will be laid to rest in Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery.

SHARON MCCONNACHIE BACH

Sharon McConnachie Bach passed away April 9, 2026, surrounded by her loving family and pets dogs, Mallie, Cupcake and Sofia; cats, Honey, Farrah, Moe, Tux, Daisy, Mazie, Misty, Sky, Itty Bitty; and her Turtle Sammi. She is leaving behind a legacy of strength, creativity and deep devotion.

Born on Dec. 20, 1943, in New Rochelle, New York, she was the beloved daughter of Aubrey Clayton Booth and Daisy Gladys Mackie. She was raised in Santiago, Chile; Rapallo, Italy; and Tehran, Iran.

Sharon experienced a rich and diverse upbringing, attending schools throughout Europe and the Middle East. Those experiences helped shape her adventurous spirit and love for culture.

In her early years, Sharon was a runway fashion model in New York City. Her creativity extended beyond fashion. She had a deep love for poetry and writing. She was recognized, earning The Editor’s Choice Award for her work, including her poem “Alone.”

She was also a dedicated professional with a strong work ethic. During her years in Texas, she worked for Taco Bell (PepsiCo) as a district and regional training supervisor. She later became a district supervisor for Wendy’s International and went on to own and operate The Kettle Restaurant in Conroe, Texas. In later years, she owned and operated a moving and van service that traveled coast to coast under lease with North American Van Lines.

Education was important to Sharon. She earned her Associate Degree, Cum Laude, from Southern Union Community College and was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She also went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree, Cum Laude, in Health and Wellness with a focus in Nutrition/Dietetics.

Sharon was a member of Alpha Beta Gamma and Phi Beta Lambda, part of the Future Business Leaders of America.

Sharon made her home in Alabama beginning in 1988, where she became a familiar and beloved presence in her community.

She worked for Opelika City Schools for over 22 years as a dedicated bus driver and also served as a substitute teacher at Carver Elementary School, touching the lives of countless children and families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Brian; her sister, Judith; and her beloved husband, Richard.

Sharon leaves behind a loving family who will forever cherish her memory: Son, Derek Joel McConnachie (Robin), of Apex, North Carolina, and his daughters, Chase and Dylan

Daughter, Nicole Trevino of Houston, Texas, and her husband Robert, along with their children Nicolina, Robert, Emma and Jeremiah Trevino; and Tia, Corey, Cody Hultberg and Cassidy Carr; and 13 great-grandchildren

Daughter, Aimee McConnachie Lee of Opelika, Alabama, along with her children Andrew, Brandon, Brandee Robinson, Amanda Sutton and nine Great Grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister, Nancy (Bill) Berry of Ellenton, Florida. Her niece Dawn and nephew James.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to her closest friends, Dean Rush, Sherry Harris, Dana Moates and Mike Hunt, who surrounded her with love, comfort and companionship during her final weeks. Their presence, kindness and unwavering support brought her peace and meant more than words can express. They will always hold a special place the hearts of her loved ones for the care and love they showed her daily.

Sharon will be remembered for her resilience, her creativity, her warmth and the deep love she had for her family and pets.

Her life was one of purpose, hard work and compassion. Her memory will live on in all who knew and loved her.

A visitation was held on Saturday, April 11, 2026 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

NOVAH NICHOLE MAY

Novah Nichole May, age four, of Auburn, Alabama, passed away on April 5, 2026. She was born on Sept. 12, 2021, in Birmingham, Alabama, to her loving parents, Hunter Cody May and Lauren Haley Hegwood.

Novah was a bright and joyful child who brought so much love and light into the lives of everyone who knew her. She loved music and books, and especially enjoyed “Trolls” and “Moana.” Her sweet spirit, laughter and precious smile will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

She is survived by her loving parents, Hunter Cody May and Lauren Haley Hegwood; her siblings, Hudson James Simpson and Lilian Hazel May; her grandparents, Angela May and Derek May, and Lane Hegwood and Alicia Hegwood; her great-grandmother, lovingly known as “Nan;” her aunts and uncles; Kenneth Beard, Chandler May, Abby May and Bethany Hegwood; and a large extended family including many cousins, relatives and friends who loved her dearly.

Though her time here was far too short, Novah’s life was filled with love, and her light will continue to shine in the hearts of all who knew her.

Services were held on Sunday, April 12, beginning with visitation from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with the funeral and graveside service that followed at Loachapoka Methodist Church, 6220 Stage Rd, Auburn, AL 36832.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

ELIZABETH “BETS” WAY ROPER GOLDEN

Elizabeth “Bets” Way Roper Golden, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away on April 4, 2026, at Bethany House in Auburn.

Born in Petersburg, Virginia, on Sept. 14, 1946, Bets was the daughter of Thomas Preston Trigg Roper Sr. and Emma “Kippy” Way Thompson Roper. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Thomas Preston Trigg Roper Jr.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Dr. Michael Stanley Golden (Mike); her son, Christopher Miles Golden and his wife, Sara; her grandchildren, Brenden and Briella; her sisters, Margaret Trigg Roper (Cliff) and Jean Trigg Roper Hogan (Jack); her nephews, Robert Paul Johnson and David Patrick Johnson; and her devoted caregiver Maggy, and her children, Sergio, Ruby, Vincente Jr. and Carlos.

A Mary Baldwin College graduate in Biology, Bets later earned a Master of Science in Botany from the University of Tennessee, where she met Mike. After marrying in 1972, she taught at Alabama A&M University for two years.

The couple moved to Auburn in 1975, where Bets taught Botany before transitioning to counseling once her son Chris reached junior high. She served at the Alabama Sheriff’s Girl Ranch, Children’s Harbor and a mentor’s private practice before opening her own Christian counseling practice in Auburn.

Bets deeply loved her family and treasured time spent together, especially outdoors. One of her most beloved places was her family’s Lake Margaret in Virginia, where loved ones gathered over the years to enjoy nature and one another’s company. Locally, Lake Martin was a favorite destination. She and Mike loved to hike in the Smokies and in the mountains of the Western US and Canada. Together, they traveled to Alaska, Canada, Israel, Greece, Turkey and Switzerland. Whether walking around the neighborhood lake or spending quiet moments in prayer for others, Bets lived a life rooted in care, faith, and connection.

A faithful member of the McGehee-Lacy Sunday School Class, Bets found joy and fellowship in her church community. She especially loved to pray for others. For many years, she would pray with the pastors before the AUMC Sunday morning service. She and her friend Jean Werner founded and developed a program they named “Friends of Internationals.” They recruited local families to befriend Auburn University students who came from foreign countries. She had a special passion for children, education, mental health and the environment — causes that reflected her generous and compassionate spirit.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, April 11, at 11 a.m. at Auburn United Methodist Church, preceded by a 10 a.m. visitation in Hamill Court.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bets’ memory to a charity of your choice.

DOUGLAS ALEXANDER EDWARDS

Douglas Alexander Edwards, 73, passed away peacefully at his home on April 6, 2026.

Doug was born on May 25, 1952, in South Portland, Maine, to William and Winifred Edwards. At the age of eight, he moved with his family to Auburn, Alabama, where he grew up and later attended Beauregard High School.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, a reflection of the courage and strength that defined his life.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, William and Winifred Edwards; his brothers, Billy and Tommy Edwards; his sister, Judy Rodenbeck; brothers-in-law, Mike Bledsoe, Dennis Bledsoe, Jim Dean, George Turner and Donnie Moore; and his sister-in-law, Rita Bledsoe.

He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 54 years, Gail Edwards; his daughters, Kim (Phil) Vessenmeyer and Mandi (Ryan) Simmons; and his son, Jesse (Jill) Edwards. He has five grandchildren: Camden McGinty, Lola McGinty, Alex Simmons, Tucker Edwards and Tess Edwards; and two great-grandchildren: Atlas McGinty and Orion McGinty. He also leaves behind his brother, Darryl (Sandra) Edwards; his sisters, Peggy Dean and Barbara Turner; his brother-in-law, Chris Bell; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Coker; his brother-in-law, Ricky (Janet) Moore; and his sister-in-law, Diane (Clyde) Geter; along with many extended family members who loved him dearly.

Doug was, above all else, a devoted husband, a proud father, a veteran and — without question — the toughest man his family has ever known. He worked multiple jobs before his disability, always doing whatever it took to provide for his family. His strength was not just in what he endured, but in how he showed up — day after day — with unwavering love and commitment.

He supported his children in everything they did. No matter how big or small the moment, he was there — encouraging, believing and loving them in a way that made them feel like they could take on the world.

For over five decades, Doug shared a deep and steadfast love with his wife, Gail. Their 53 years of marriage were marked by loyalty, resilience and devotion. Through life’s many challenges, Doug never wavered. He cared for Gail through three battles with cancer, standing by her side with quiet strength and fierce love. He didn’t just say he loved her — he showed it every single day.

Though he faced hardship, Doug never let it define him. Time and time again, he chose strength over surrender, determination over defeat. He kept fighting.

That is how he will always be remembered — a fighter.

“And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain.” — Revelation 21:4

A visitation was held Sunday, April 12, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Church of The Highlands Opelika Campus (3300 Anderson Road, Opelika, AL 36801) followed by a service at 6 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Haefner officiating.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

NORMA JEAN HAIGLER KIRKPATRICK

Norma Jean Haigler Kirkpatrick passed away on March 26, 2026. She was born May 8, 1938, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to Elsie and Felda Haigler (both deceased) and her older brother, Levohn Haigler (also deceased). She graduated with Honors from Pascagoula High School in 1956 where she was the first female President of the Student Council, elected Queen of the Sweetheart Dance, President of FHA, Vice-President of Drama Club, participated in choirs/ensembles and nominated Most Talented. She attended Perkinston Junior College where she became a Gamma Nu. She transferred to Ouachita Baptist College where she met the love of her life and was faithfully married for 53 years to Dr. Jerry A. Kirkpatrick (deceased). Together they served churches in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, California, Arkansas, Alabama, Germany and Switzerland. She became President of the Southern Baptist Ministers Wives Conference in Atlanta, 1982. She was a published author (poetry, newspaper articles and two books), piano and voice teacher, gifted seamstress and artist. Her beautiful soprano voice was shared in church choirs and her gift of teaching through Sunday Schools in every church she served.

She was a much beloved mother and friend to Alica Kirkpatrick (husband, Eric Bremer) of Waverly, Alabama, Shawn Kirkpatrick of Opelika and Ty Kirkpatrick (married to Elisa) of Reno, Nevada; three grandsons Kirk Patrick Bremer (married to Audrey) of Atlanta, Ky Marshall Bremer of Waverly and Trey Michael Kirkpatrick of Reno; and, a great-grandson, Felix Pate Bremer of Atlanta.

Norma Kirkpatrick was a woman of great character, kindness, beauty and love. Her family expresses thanks to those caring staff of Magnolia and Enhabit Hospice.

Her Memorial Service will be held at Foundry Methodist Church in Opelika on April 23 at 10 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Patrick Hitchman-Craig and the Rev. Alicia Kirkpatrick. Following the service, the family members will receive guests. Please note her family expresses thanks to those caring staff of Magnolia Place and Enhabit Hospice. Memorial gifts may be made to REACH at Auburn United Methodist Church or the National Fragile X Foundation at www.fragilex.org.

ELIZABETH LAWRENCE

In loving memory, we celebrate the life of Elizabeth Thomas Lawrence, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, who peacefully departed this world on April 11, 2026, at the age of 82. Born on Aug. 15, 1943, in the vibrant city of Nashville, Tennessee, Elizabeth was the beloved daughter of the late William Henry Thomas Jr. and Anne Marie Thomas Renshaw.

Elizabeth’s journey was one of warmth, love and boundless energy. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother William H. Thomas III affectionately known as Bill; and her sister-in-law, Mary Pat Smith Thomas. Their memories were cherished deeply in her heart.

A devoted wife, Elizabeth shared almost 62 years of marriage with her loving husband, Charles W. Lawrence,Jr. Together, they built a legacy of love and resilience, creating a family that would carry forth her spirit and values. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Leslie Campbell and son-in-law Doug Campbell; her son Charles W. Lawrence III (Bill) and daughter-in-law Lisa Lawrence. Her greatest joy was her five grandchildren: Charles W. Lawrence IV (William), Katie Lawrence, Mason Lawrence, Carson Campbell and Callum Campbell, who will forever hold her in their hearts.

Elizabeth’s academic journey was a testament to her dedication and intellect. She graduated from Opelika High School and furthered her education at Auburn University. She completed her undergraduate studies at Syracuse University, and later obtained a Master’s degree from Mississippi State College for Women. Her pursuit of knowledge was a guiding light, encouraging her children and grandchildren to value education.

Elizabeth found joy in the great outdoors. An avid hunter and fisherman, she embraced the serenity and challenge of nature. Her gardens were a reflection of her nurturing spirit, filled with the vibrant colors of her favorite blooms. She was a competitive tennis player, known for her tenacity and sportsmanship. Lake Martin held a special place in her heart, where she skied with grace and laughter.

Her home was a sanctuary for animals, as Elizabeth’s love for animals was unconditional. Dogs and cats were always a part of her family, each one cherished and adored. Her warm smile and friendly, caring nature left a lasting impression on everyone she met, offering comfort and kindness to all.

A service to honor Elizabeth’s remarkable life will be held on April 18, at 10 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral in Opelika, Alabama. Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate the life of a woman whose legacy of compassion and love will endure in their hearts.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Humane Shelter of Elmore County, reflecting Elizabeth’s lifelong passion for the welfare of animals.

Elizabeth Thomas Lawrence’s legacy is one of love, laughter and an unwavering zest for life. Her memory will forever be a blessing to those who knew her.