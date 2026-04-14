Courthouse lights up blue

BY HANNAH

GOLDFINGER

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — There are lots of exciting upcoming events for citizens of Lee County, which the Lee County Commission acknowledged at its Monday night meeting.

If you notice the county courthouse is shining blue at night, the county is recognizing Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

“It’s the symbol of prevention,” said District 2 Commissioner Ross Morris. “So blue is the color of child abuse prevention … it represents the bright, happy childhood every child deserves. It also represents awareness and advocacy. The lights act as a visible reminder that child abuse happens in all communities and that it is [a] serious, preventable problem. It encourages the community to be vigilant, report suspected abuse and support child advocacy centers. It’s also a symbol of solidarity with victims and families. The display honors survivors of abuse and remembers the children lost to violence, standing as a commitment to protect the most vulnerable. And finally, it’s a show of community partnership. It brings together law enforcement, local governments, child advocacy groups and the court-appointed special advocates to show a unified front. So that’s why our courthouse is lit up blue.”

In line with the month’s recognition, Morris invited the county to a Child Abuse Proclamation event at Twin Cedars, 1810 Corporate Drive, on April 22 at noon.

The county discussed another upcoming event for the county — Relay for Life, with a visit from representatives for Relay for Life sharing about the event, as well as thanking the commission for its financial contribution. They shared a proclamation that the county authorized for Relay for Life, designating May 1 as Lee County Relay For Life Campaign Day. Relay for Life 2026 will be held on May 1 at 6 p.m. at Courthouse Square in Downtown Opelika.

Probate Judge Jere Colley will also authorize Relay for Life to hang banners in the county for the event.

Additionally, Laura Fuller invited the county and commission to the 75th National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 7 at noon at the Lee County Courthouse Square. The event theme is ‘Glorify God Among the Nations’ and is non-denominational with special guests in the county.

“I’m just asking all of y’all and the public to come out and join in prayer to our Lord Jesus Christ and just thank him for all the blessings he’s given us over the years,” she said.

If it rains, the event will be held in the First Baptist Church Opelika sanctuary and will be broadcast on hallelujah 1520 AM and on 88.7 FM.

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