Beulah Friends of the Community to host Family Day, Car Show April 18

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

BEULAH — Beulah Friends of the Community will host its ninth Annual Family Day and eighth Annual Car Show on Saturday, April 18, at Beulah Elementary School located at 4747 Lee Road 270, in downtown Beulah.

The Car Show will begin at 8 a.m., featuring a variety of classic, muscle and modern vehicles from across the region.

This year’s show will introduce a new judging format, dividing entries into three eras: the Classic Era (pre-1961), the Muscle Car Era (1961–1975) and the Modern Era (1976 to present). Awards will be presented in each era for Best Interior, Best Exterior and Best Engine and Chassis, allowing vehicles to compete among others from the same time period.

Additional honors will include a Best of Show award, determined by judges’ overall scores and a 2026 People’s Choice award, selected by event attendees. The Top 20 finalists will also receive trophies, bringing the total number of recognitions to 31.

Family Day activities will begin at 10 a.m. and will include a variety of entertainment and attractions for all ages. Attendees can enjoy a putting contest, inflatable activities for children and a live vehicle extraction demonstration and “car smash” presented by Beulah Fire.

The event will also feature food trucks, local arts and crafts vendors as well as a variety of attractions including a caricature artist, custom jewelry, face painting, locally produced farm goods such as fresh eggs, flowers and a local children’s author showcasing books featuring her dog, Beau.

Entertainment will be provided throughout the day by the Beulah Band and Beulah High School varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders.

According to a press release, the event is designed to bring the community together for a full day of family-friendly fun.

“This will be a fun-filled community day — one you will not want to miss,” the press release read.

For more information, attendees are encouraged to visit the event in downtown Beulah on April 18.