Public Notices | April 7, 2026

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Gordy Construction Company, 2960 Smith Rd. Fortson, GA 31808, Contractor, has completed the contract for Construction of LR 249 & LR 318 Water Transmission Main for the Smiths Water & Sewer Authority, Owner, GMC Project No. CMGM230058 and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Craig Sanford, P.E., Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, 2660 East Chase Ln, Ste 200, Montgomery, AL 36117.

Legal Run 03/26/26, 04/02/26, 04/09/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900547.00

Hardwood, LLC, Plaintiff,

V. Household Realty Corporation,

And, GSRAN, LLC,

And Joan Marie Lindsay,

And A Parcel of Real Property identified as:

Lot 5, Block “D”, Section Two, Crouch’s Subdivision of Canterbury Hills, lying in Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 30 East, Lee County, Alabama, as shown on a

map or plat of said subdivision recorded in Plat Book 9, at Pages 35 and 36, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of

Lee County, Alabama.

And Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D, E, F & G, being Persons,

Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations

or other Entities, whose names are otherwise unknown to the

Plaintiff, but who claim interest in and to the above-captioned

parcel of land, and whose correct names and legal identities

will be added by Amendment if and when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 10th day of October, 2025, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: as Plaintiff, KJB-Hardwood, LLC; as Defendants, Household Realty Corporation; and GSRAN, LLC; and Joan Marie Lindsay; and unknown/fictitious parties, whose names, identities, additional heirs, executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows:

Lot 5, Block “D”, Section Two, Crouch’s Subdivision of Canterbury Hills, lying in Section

12, Township 17 North, Range 30 East, Lee County, Alabama, as shown on a map or plat of said subdivision recorded in Plat Book 9, at Pages 35 and 36, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama. All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 15th day of January, 2026

/s/ Mary Roberson

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

J. Brandon Rice

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C.

724 North Dean Road, Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830

LEGAL RUN 03/26/26, 04/02/26, 04/09/26 & 04/16/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM ERNEST MORRIS, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-140

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 18th day of March, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DAVID W. MORRIS

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 03/26/26, 04/02/26, & 04/09/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

DAVID PATRICK TRUSSELL, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-126

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to RAY TRUSSELL as Executor for the Estate of DAVID PATRICK TRUSSELL, deceased, on March 17, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 17th day of March, 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama Legal Run 03/26/26, 04/2/26, 04/09/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BETTY CAREN WHITE DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2024-165

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of BETTY CAREN WHITE, deceased, having been granted to Daniel Clinton Pridgen, on the 6th day of March, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY

Legal Run 03/26/26, 04/02/36, 04/09/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JUDY DIANE BENTLEY , DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-120

NOTICE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of March 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TANYA LACY Administrator

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 03/26/26, 04/02/26, 04/09/26

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Notice is hereby given that a civil action is pending in the District Court of Lee County, Alabama, styled Southeast Restoration Group of Georgia, Inc. v. Marisel San Miguel (43-DV-2025-900900.00), wherein Plaintiff seeks recovery of damages from breach of contract, fraud, misrepresentation, unjust enrichment, and account stated, including a balance of approximately $12,339.67, with interest, attorney’s fees, and court costs.

Defendant MARISEL SAN MIGUEL is known to have interest in this matter but has yet to be served after diligent search and attempts of service by Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Defendant MARISEL SAN MIGUEL has been absent from the State of Alabama more than 30 days since filing of the Complain; or if in the State, concealed herself so process could not be served.

Pursuant to Rule 4.3 of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure and Order of this Court, service is hereby made by publication in , The Observer, a newspaper of general circulation in Lee County, Alabama once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks requiring MARISEL SAN MIGUEL to answer the Complaint; whereby stating a claim for contractual and monetary damages; and MARISEL SAN MIGUEL shall file an Answer before the passing of thirty days following the last publication date; and failing to do so shall result in judgment by default against MARISEL SAN MIGUEL should she fail to make admittance or denial of the Complaint by written Answer known to the Plaintiff and the Court.

Legal Run 04/2/26, 04/9/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

Notice of auction of

abandoned vehicles.

BEST 4 LESS will be auctioning off the below mentioned vehicles on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29, 2026. This Auction will be held at 2509 LAFAYETTE PARKWAY, OPELIKA,

ALABAMA, 36801 at 10:00 a.m. If you have any questions in regards to either of the vehicles please give call at 334-705-0000.

Vin # 1FMJK1HT1FEF09380

2015 FORD EXPEDITION EL

Vin # 3FAFP31N85R139761

2005 FORD FOCUS ZX3 S

Best 4 Less Inc

2509 Lafayette Parkway

Opelika AL, 36801

Legal run 04/02/26, 04/09/26

Notice is hereby given that JLD Enterprises, LLC, 360 Lee Rd 10, Auburn, AL 36830, has

completed all work on the Pickle Ball Courts Phase III – Base, Grading, Drainage and Site Work,

1001 Sportsplex Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this

project should immediately notify the above-named contractor and the Engineer, City of Opelika

Engineering, 710 Fox Trail, Opelika, AL 36803.

Legal Run 04/02/26, 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

In the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Estate No. 2026-141

In Re: Estate of Loretta Jean Allen, Deceased.

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS.

Letters of administration on the estate of Loretta Jean Allen, deceased, having been granted to Ed Parish, Jr., on the 18th day of March, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Jere Colley,

Legal Run 4/2/2026, 4/9/2026, 4/16/2026

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GYPSY E. GAULTNEY , DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-151

NOTICE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of March 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOSEPH MICHAEL GAULTNEY, SR.

Personal Representative

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 04/16/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH RAYMOND KERR,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE OF COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-154

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of March, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CAROLYN JOLLY, Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 04/16/26

NOTICE OF SALE OF

ABANDONED VEHICLE

Auburn Collision Center LLC

823B Opelika Rd.

Auburn, Al. 36830

2013 Toyota Camry

VIN # 4TIBF1FK8DU242163

Date of sale : May 2nd,2026

Time:7.00 am

Location of sale:

Auburn Collision Center, LLC

823B Opelika Road

Auburn, Al. 36830

LEGAL RUN 04/2/26M 04/9/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ARTURO M. REYES,

DECEASED

Case No.: 2026-059

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to KRYSTAL LYNN REYES, Personal Representative on the 25th day of March 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that

all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

KRYSTAL LYNN REYES Legal run 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 4/16/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

CHARLES TRAMMELL,

Deceased

Case No.: 2022-192

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

Take notice that MARIE BUTLER, Conservator of CHARLES TRAMMELL, filed her Petition for Final Settlement of this Conservatorship on the 17th day of March 2026.

This case is set for hearing on the 1 J1h day of May 2026 at 2:00 p.m. in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, contact the Lee County Probate Office at 334-737-3670.

Done this the 25th day of March 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 04/16/26

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, contractor

has completed the Contract for Construction) Lake Wilmore Pool Dehumidifying System

at 737 Ogletree Road, Auburn, AL 36830

for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Auburn, Alabama.

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify John Brennan, Davis Architects, Inc, 120 23rd St South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Whatley Construction LLC, (Contractor)

PO Box 137

Opelika AL 36803

Legal Run 04/02/2026, 04/09/26 & 04/16/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DANIEL D. KERR, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-153

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of March, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CAROLYN JOLLY, Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 04/16/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1412 Opelika Rd Auburn AL 36830 ) Thursday, 04/16/2026 at 10:00AM

Unit

U370 & T359

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal run 04/09/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of

DAVID MICHAEL SANDERS

Deceased

Case No.2026-167

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIM

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of David Michael Sanders deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day March of 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Sue Hendrix, Executrix

PREPARED BY:

Jason D. Bruner

Post Office Box 231

Opelika, Alabama 36803

(334) 749-2222 Legal Run 04/02/26, 04/09/26 & 04/16/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

PEDRO ANGEL MATIAS, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-086

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to BLANCA ESTHER MARTINEZ, Personal Representative on the 30th day of March, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be ban-ed.

/s/ Blanca Esther Martinez

|Blanca Esther Martinez

Legal run 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

NORMA SUE BUCHANAN, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-714

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Rory William Hughes as Executor for the Estate of NORMA SUE BUCHANAN, deceased, on March 27, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 27th day of March, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 04/9/26, 04/16/26, 04/23/26

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Amendment Nos. 642 and 772 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, that City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika (the “City”) will consider a resolution (the “Resolution”) at a public meeting of the Council to be held on April 21, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. central time, in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

The purpose of the Resolution is to approve a First Amendment to the Project Agreement (the “Amendment”) between the City and MAB American Management LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Company”), respecting the proposed development of a retail shopping center with approximately 65,000 square feet of a combination of retail, restaurant and service space on approximately 12.6 acres of land located within the City (the “Project”). Under the Amendment, the City will agree to amend the Project Schedule as provided on “Amended Exhibit “B” with an updated Commencement Deadline of May 1, 2027, and an updated Completion Date of May 1, 2028. The City Payments would be made over a period of up to fifteen (15) years from the date the period for measuring and making City Payments is to commence under the Project Agreement.

The public benefits to the City to be derived from the covenants and agreements included within the Project Agreement include, among other things, (i) promoting local economic development and stimulating the local economy; (ii) increasing employment opportunities in the City; (iii) increasing the City’s tax base, which will result in additional tax revenues for the City; (iv) promoting the creation, development and location of business enterprises in the City; and (v) preserving and improving the aesthetic quality of development.

The covenants and agreements of the City under the Project Agreement will benefit the Company.

All interested persons may examine and review the Agreement and Resolution and all relevant documents and make copies thereof at personal expense at the offices of the City Clerk and City Council during normal business hours, before and after the meeting referenced herein.

During the public meeting referenced above, the Council will conduct a public hearing with respect to the Amendment and the matters therein contained. Interested persons will be given reasonable opportunity to express their opinions, arguments and their views, either orally or in writing, or both, at the meeting. Persons unable to attend the meeting may submit their opinions, arguments and their views to the office of the City Clerk, 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama 36801.

Further information concerning the information in this Notice can be obtained from the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

DATED this the 9th day of April, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal run 04/09/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM H. HOLLEY, JR., DECEASED

CASE No. 2026-156

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Marcia

K. Holley, on the 2nd day of April 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

LEGAL RUN 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PATTY JO BISHOP, DECEASED

Case No.: 2025-320

NOTICE OF FILING OF MOTION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY

Take notice that BETTY CUPP, as Administrator of the Estate of PATTY JO BISHOP,

filed a Motion to Sell Real Property of said Estate on the 25th day of March 2026.

This case is set for hearing on the 13th day of May 2026 at 11 a.m. in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, contact the Lee County Probate Office at 334-737-3670.

Done this the I st day of April 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 04/09/26, 04/16/26, & 04/23/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Friday 04-17-2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 672

Unit 817

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 04/09/2026

STATE OF ALABAMA, LEE COUNTY IN THE PROBATE COURT CASE NO. 2026-162

RE: ESTATE OF KORTNEY LEIANNE CULPEPPER, Deceased

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of March, 2026, by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Nickolas Hugh Ray,

Nickolas Hugh Ray, Administrator of the Estate of Kortney Leianne Culpepper

Jacob J. Key, Esq.

Attorney for Administrator

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171

LEGAL RUN 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, April 16, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit D32

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 04/09/2026

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF JOHNNY ARRINGTON and CHERYLLYN ARRINGTON

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2025-555

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: Any potential unknown fathers of B.O.B., address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama by Johnny Arrington and Cheryl Lyn Arrington on September 17, 2025, for the adoption of B.O.B. born on January 22, 2016, in Opelika, Alabama to Jamie Rae Byrd.

A hearing has been set in the Lee County Probate Court, Opelika, Alabama. Should you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner, Hon. Alyssa L. Hawkins, 6595 Roswell Road, Suite G-6193, Atlanta, GA 30328 and with the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, P.O. Box 2266, Opelika, AL 36803 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Dated on this the 6th day of April, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 04/9/26, 04/16/26, 04/23/26 & 04/30/26

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

NOTICE is hereby given that the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama, will meet in public session at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in the Courtroom of the Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Blvd. in the City of Opelika, Alabama, for the purpose of considering the transaction of business that may properly come before the Council, such business to include, but not be limited to, the authorization by the Council, pursuant to Section 94.01 of the Constitution of Alabama 2022, a resolution (the “Resolution”) approving the execution and delivery of a Second Amended Development Agreement (the “Agreement”) by and between the City of Opelika, a municipal corporation (the “City”), and BROAD METRO, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, (the “Company”) to be dated the date of delivery with respect to a proposed development to be located in the City (the “Project”).

Pursuant to the original Agreement, the Company has acquired approximately 73.35 acres of real property located at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Interstate 85 in the corporate limits of the City, and is constructing approximately 100,000 square feet of improvements for use as retail, restaurants, a QuikTrip store and gas station, a golf entertainment venue and other commercial uses requiring a total estimated capital investment of $7,400,000. The Company estimates that the Project is expected to create, when fully placed in service, approximately 80-100 full and part-time jobs. In consideration for the obligations of the Company under the Agreement, the City has agreed to share with the Company an amount equal to fifty percent (50%) of (a) City Sales Tax Proceeds and (b) Non-Economic and Tourism City Loging Tax Proceeds actually generated and collected from the Development over a period of up to fifteen (15) years. The Second Amended Project Development Agreement will extend the Incentive Commencement Date to March 1, 2028, and change the development parameters to increase development venue flexibility.

The City seeks to achieve, by undertaking its obligations pursuant to the Second Amended Agreement and the Resolution, to promote the economic development of the City by facilitating the acquisition and construction of the Second Amended Project for the benefit of the general public, to increase employment opportunities in the City and to increase the tax and revenue base of the City.The business entity to whom or for whose benefit the City proposes to lend its credit or grant of public funds or thing of value is Broad Metro, LLC.

All interested persons may examine and review the Second Amended Project Agreement and Resolution and all relevant documents and make copies thereof at personal expense at the offices of the City Clerk during normal business hours, before and after the meeting referenced herein.

During the public meeting referenced above, the City Council will conduct a public hearing with respect to the Second Amended Agreement and the matters therein contained. All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written communication concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at City Hall, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and public hearing. Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Compliance Officer, at (334) 705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodation due to a disability.

Further information concerning the information of this Notice can be obtained at the office of the City Clerk during normal business hours. DATED this the 9th day of April, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA LEGAL RUN 04/09/2026

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the Mortgage executed on the 18th day of November, 2025, by Danny Keith Johnson, as Mortgagor in favor of Christi N. Ingrum, as Mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 5188, at Page 216, dated November 19, 2025, as said Mortgage was re-recorded on December 2, 2025 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County Alabama in Real Property Book 5191 at Page 397, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika, Alabama on Thursday, May 21st, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate embraced in said Mortgage, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

“Commence at the Northwest corner of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and thence run South 02 degrees 15 minutes East along the section line dividing Sections 34 and 33, for a distance of 1733.0 feet to an iron pin; run thence North 87 degrees 45 minutes East for a distance of 1962.3 feet to an iron pin, which said iron pin is located on the westerly margin of Lee County Highway No. 71; run thence in a southeasterly direction along the curve of the westerly margin of said highway for a distance of 232.6 feet to a concrete monument (County PC 30 +78.7”); thence continue along the westerly margin of said highway South 18 degrees 11 minutes East for a distance of 239.0 feet to a concrete monument (ASHD PT 44 + 05.65’), said concrete monument marking the POINT OF BEGINNING of the property to be herein described and conveyed; from said POINT OF BEGINNING thence run in a southerly direction along the curve of the westerly margin of said highway for a distance of 505.8 feet, said curve having a chord bearing of South 04 degrees 00 minutes East, and a chord distance of 501.6 feet, to an iron pin which is located on the half-section line running East and West through said Section 34; run thence South 89 degrees 00 minutes West along said half section line for a distance of 1500 feet to an iron pin; run thence North 42 degrees 52 minutes West for a distance of 672.8 feet to a point: run thence North 89 degrees 00 minutes East for a distance of 1922.8 feet, more or less, to the aforementioned POINT OF BEGINNING.

The above- described property is situated in the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and contains 19.68 acres, more or less, as also shown and described as tract for “Virgil Browning” on that certain survey prepared by T. Richard Fuller, L. S. Ala. Reg. No. 7384, dated October 2, 1974.

Said lot or parcel of real property was conveyed to the grantor herein from Lynne Ellen MacElvain Rhett, a married person, and Leslie Ann MacElvain, a single person, in that certain warranty deed dated February 2, 1990, of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Deed Volume 1517, at page 349.”

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, paying the mortgage debt, the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Mortgagee reserves the right to bid on the subject property. Said mortgage is a first mortgage and is not junior to another mortgage of record. Said sale is also subject to unpaid taxes or assessments whether of record or not. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

/s/ Christi N. Ingrum

For: Christi N. Ingrum, Mortgagee

Charles M. Ingrum, Jr.

Ingrum & Layson, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

830 Avenue A, Ste. B.

Opelika, AL 36801 Legal run 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ESTATE NO. 2026-008

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ROBERT MAC LOGAN SR., deceased

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of ROBERT MAC LOGAN SR., having been granted to Robert M. Logan Jr. on the 2nd day o April, 2026 by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY

Legal Run 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26