Obituaries | April 7, 2026

WALTER S. “CORKY” CARTER III

Walter S. “Corky” Carter III, born on May 4, 1947, in Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on March 28, 2026, in Dadeville, Alabama. He was 78 years old.

Corky grew up in Olive Branch, Mississippi. While attending college, he married Juliana Bell from Mobile, Alabama, and they have been married 57 years. He graduated from Mississippi State with a degree in math education and as a member of Phi Kappa Alpha social fraternity. He received his Masters and PhD in educational administration from University of Mississippi. He went on to work as an administrator at Northwest Mississippi Community College followed by Baddour Incorporated. After several years in Senatobia, Mississippi he moved onto Dollar General executive headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. After five years in Nashville, he landed in Auburn, where he went on to join his son, Collin, in the formation of Carter and Carter Construction. He and Julie then retired on the shores of Lake Martin.

Corky is lovingly remembered by his wife, Julie Carter; his sons and their wives, Jay and Tracey Carter, Scott and Leilani Carter, Collin and Casey Carter; his sister, Barbara Van Eaton; his grandchildren, Stefan Carter, Lauren and Blake Richardson, Walt Carter, Emma Carter, Owen Carter, Ansley Carter and Elliott Carter; and his great-grandchildren, Ella and Madi Richardson. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Brad Carter.

May his memory bring comfort to all who mourn his passing. A Visitation will be held on April 7, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. in the Mathison Lobby at Auburn United Methodist Church, 137 Gay St., with a service in the sanctuary following at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Medical Ministry & Clinic, 325 Dunlop Dr., Opelika, AL 36801, or Christ Methodist Church of Auburn, 1661 Shug Jordan Parkway, Suite 505, Auburn, AL 36830.

JUDITH “Judy” DUDLEY ABRAMS

Judy Dudley Abrams, beloved child of God, was received into the presence of heaven on Friday, Dec. 13, 2025.

Her earthly life began when she was born March 1, 1941 in Opelika to her parents: Charles Glenn Dudley and Emma Wooddy Dudley. All her life, she cherished the community of Opelika, the place of her birth and life until her early adult years. She visited often and maintained close relationships with classmates and family and family friends.

She grew up in the most idyllic setting of extended family and close small-town living. For two blocks on the street where she grew up were close family members, including her maternal grandparents, who provided her with a deep sense of family nurture and care. She attended Northside School where she first met classmates who would become life-long friends. They would continue together through the Opelika school system, graduating from Opelika High School in the Class of 1959.

She graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Education, and while at Auburn she met and later married her husband, Aubray Abrams, Jr. Following his commission in the Air Force, they began five years of military service. After fulfilling his miliary commitment, he began a life-time career as a pilot with Delta Air Lines. During their Delta years, they lived in Texas, Kansas, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Florida and Atlanta. Atlanta was their chosen home, and they resided in Stone Mountain for several decades. Judy was an active member of Decatur Book Club and Smoke Rise Garden Club.

Judy was an encourager and a collector of friends. Childhood friends from Opelika have remained steadfast relationships, as well as those she collected in the assigned cities with Delta. She is noted by her friends for being the one who remembered birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions in each family’s life. She wrote. She called. She visited, and always showed up in times of need. Even among the 25 Dudley first cousins, she knew by memory special dates in their lives and kept in regular contact.

Judy’s faith was a critical part of her life. She and Aubray spent many years as members and leaders at First Baptist Church of Decatur, Georgia. Judy was among the very first women in the Baptist community of Atlanta to be elected a deacon at Decatur First Baptist Church, and she served faithfully for many years in multiple capacities within their church family. Together they taught a large class of young married couples. The loving bonds formed there continued for years as Judy and Aubray served as mentors for these couples and their families.

As a child she learned early the value of extended family, and she created a sense of belonging and care in her own home. She filled it with beauty and a welcoming spirit. Her gardens were recognized by visitors and neighbors alike for their creativity and beauty.

Judy’s family includes her parents and her husband who predeceased her.

Beloved family includes: two children: Charles Abrams (Susan) of Kennesaw, Georgia and Catherine Abrams of Decatur; five grandchildren: Amanda Abrams Caldwell (Zachary), Beth Abrams, Christopher Choi, David Choi and Hannah Choi; two great-grandchildren: Aubray and William Caldwell; one brother, Dr. William Dudley, Signal Mountain, Tennessee; niece, Elizabeth Dudley Alford (Reece) and nephew, Clayton Dudley (Sara); and numerous Dudley and Wooddy-Rice cousins.

A graveside service will be held at the Wooddy-Dudley plot at Rosemere Cemetery on Sunday, April 19, at 2 p.m. with Dr. William Dudley, her brother, officiating. Friends are welcome to join the family for a celebration of Judy’s life.

Enter the cemetery from Frederick Road and follow the blue ribbons.

John Davenport

Dr. John Alan Davenport went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 3, 2026 in Auburn.

Born in Miami, Florida to William and Madge Davenport, John proudly served his country as a Navy Corpsman, deploying with the Marines. He attended Logan College (now Logan University) and continued to serve his community as a chiropractor, acupuncturist and functional medicine provider for many years. He later sold his practice and returned to Logan University in a mentor role in their rehabilitation clinic, where he helped to shape the future generation of chiropractors. His care and expertise touched many lives. He loved God and his creation and being on the water. His deepest joy was loving his family.

John is survived by his wife of over 39 years, Julie Hardin Davenport, their daughters and their families: Caroline Galvin (Casey) and their daughter Charlotte; Sarah Donnelly (Peter) and their children Ruth and Matthew; Autumn White (Zach); and Lauren Corrado (Mitch) and their daughter Eleanor. He is also survived by his brother, Bill (Pam) and his niece and nephews, Billy, Michelle and Mike.

Funeral services will be held later this month in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

Lee Kelley

Lee Roy Kelley was the younger brother to Mary Jean Darnell, and the son of William Roy Kelley and Viola Louise (Potts) Kelley, born on April 7, 1948, in Langdale, Alabama. He passed away Friday, April 3, 2026, surrounded by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, their families and his dog at the Bethany House at the young age of 77.

Mr. Kelley served 2 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in the First Marine Division, First Tank Battalion, Company B as a tank crewman. He received two Purple Hearts, as well as numerous other commendations while in Vietnam.

After the war Mr. Kelley went to work for the city of Opelika as a firefighter. He rose to the rank of assistant chief before retiring with over 25 years of service. He joined Beulah Volunteer Fire Department in the mid to late 1970’s and was promoted to chief in 1988. As chief he elevated the status of the department from fully volunteer to a combination of paid/volunteer before he retired in 2012.

Also known as “Paw Paw,” Lee Roy loved his wife of 52 years, Shirley, (also known as Naw Naw), his family, and his dog, Mae, more than anything in the world. He stayed busy, as he preferred, until his final days. Giving advice, helping everyone around him to the best of his abilities and playing poker and dominoes with his friends multiple times a week — you could always count on him when you needed him, even if it included borrowing one of his many “Alabama” T-shirts. (As long as you got it back to him of course. Alabama football was very serious in his household.) He was a strong and tough man, but to his loved one he was the kindest and most caring man in the world. He was known to the little ones for his “Donald Duck” voice, his magic tricks and his jokes. His children and grandchildren are privileged to have so many special memories of time spent with him.

Lee Roy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Dianne (Thompson) Kelley, his parents William Roy Kelley and Viola Louise (Potts) Kelley; His sister, Jean Darnell; one nephew, David Darnell (Jill); and one great niece, Abbey Darnell.

Lee Roy is survived by his two children: Gerald Kelley (Charlotte) and Karen Ingram (Billy); five grandchildren: Piper McCrary (Ben), Parker Mahadeo (Miki), Pryce Alley (Perry), Owen Kelley and Jebediah Kelley; three great-grandchildren, Posie Alley, Paislee Alley and Jimmy McCrary; four nephews: Shane Thompson (Beverly), Josh McCary, Jonathon “JP” McCary and Kelley Darnell; one great niece, Grace Darnell; and six great nephews: Christian McCary, Gabriel McCary, Benjamin Darnell, Thomas Darnell, Daniel Darnell and Jack Darnell.

Whether you knew him as Lee Roy, Mr. Kelley or Paw Paw, you knew him to be an extremely respectable and kind man. He will be missed immeasurably.

Services will be held at the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Thursday April 9. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m., and services will begin at 11 a.m. CST with grave side interment immediately following at Hephzibah Cemetery. Lee Roy’s son, Gerald Kelley, will officiate.

Jim Hazel

James Dennis “Jim” Hazel, 72, of LaFayette, Alabama, passed away on April 2, 2026. A man of the land and a skilled craftsman, he lived a life defined by hard work, adventure and the simple joys of a Southern afternoon on a porch swing or sharing stories by the fire.

The Life of “Bullrider”

Born on Sept. 30, 1953, to James Elbert Hazel and Betty Velna Hazel, Jim earned his iconic nickname, “Bullrider,” in his youth, testing his mettle on the backs of bucking bulls. He carried that same fearlessness into every chapter of his life.

A 1972 graduate of Ocoee High School, Jim was an active member of the FFA (Future Farmers of America) and shared his rhythm and energy as a drummer for the Ocoee Cardinals Marching Band. He spent his adult years as a true “jack-of-all-trades.” He was exceptionally gifted with his hands — whether he was building a barn from the ground up, adding a porch to a home, or tinkering on a project, he was never one to sit idle.

Before his retirement, Jim and his life partner of 11 and a half years, Debra Anne Jacoby, turned their shared love for travel and livestock into a career, founding J&D Livestock. Together, they crisscrossed the United States, hauling horses coast-to-coast and enjoying the open road as a team.

Passions and Community

Jim was a man who lived off the land. He was an avid deer hunter and was just as comfortable fishing a local catfish pond as he was on the waters of the Gulf. On Saturdays and Sundays, you could find him cheering passionately for his favorite football teams, including the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and the NFL.

He was perhaps best known by his neighbors and friends as a master of the pit. Jim loved hosting large cookouts, where he would smoke a whole pig for hours, ensuring no one left hungry. When he wasn’t working or hunting, he enjoyed the thrill of the slot machines and frequent trips to the bright lights of Biloxi.

Family

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Elbert Hazel and Betty Velna Hazel.

He is survived by his life partner, Debra Anne Jacoby of LaFayette, Alabama; his son, Scott Hammon Hazel of Redondo Beach, California; and his sister, Cathy Jean Pluchel of Maitland, Florida. He is also survived by his cousin, Dorothy “Dinky” Hall, who was like a sister to him. He is also remembered by his niece, Rachael Vel Pluchel, and his great-niece, Hazel Rayne Cremen, both of Maitland, along with a close-knit circle of cousins and lifelong friends who will miss his capable hands and generous spirit.

Memorial

In accordance with Jim’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. A private memorial display and celebration of his life will be held at his home in LaFayette, where family and friends can gather to share stories and honor his memory.

George F Lockhart III

George F. Lockhart III, 88, of Salem, Alabama passed away on March 31, 2026, in Salem. George was born on Dec. 30, 1937, in Oakman, Walker County Alabama, to George (Jr.) and Mary Lockhart. George will be remembered as a simple man who worked hard, loved the Lord and his family and friends. George was loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a member of Providence Baptist Church. George retired from Uniroyal with more than 30 faithful years of dedicated employment.

George is survived by his brothers Pat Lockhart, Mike Lockhart and Dwight Lockhart, his sons James Terry Lockhart (Jane) and George F. (Bubba) Lockhart IV (Milagros), grandchildren Andrew, Jacob (Christi) and Marisol and great-grandchildren: Carolina and Azariah. He was predeceased by his father, George F. Lockhart, Jr, his mother, Mary Lockhart and his sister, Martha Kenney.

A memorial service will be held at Providence Baptist Church (East Campus) on April 9, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to a charity/organization of your choice in memory of Mr. George.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kenneth Ward

Ken Ward, 75, of Opelika, passed away on April 3, 2026. He was born on Jan. 11, 1951, in Opelika.

Ken was a former real estate agent and enjoyed spending time at the beach.

He was preceded in death by his parents, W.A. Ward and Anne Ward; his son, Kenneth L. Ward; and his brother, Kelly Ward.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Julie Ward; his niece, Jeri Ward; his cousin, Russell Adkison and his wife, Addie Adkison; and their daughter Cassie Adkison; his cousin, Jeff Wisener and his wife Connie Wisener; and his cousin Coy Adkins Jr. and his wife Katy Adkins.

Frances Etheridge Smith

Frances Etheridge Smith passed away and was welcomed into Heaven by our Lord and Savior on April 3, 2026. Fran was born in Opelika, Alabama on Jan. 26, 1957 to Robert and Doris Etheridge. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Joseph Boykin Smith, and her two sons, Jake Smith, wife April Miller Reed Smith (Tad, Trent, Miller and Turner) and Jeff Smith, wife Shellie Goree Smith (Grayson and Grant); and sisters Barbara Etheridge Hamilton and Rebecca Etheridge Saggus, husband Gary Saggus and a beloved group of nieces and nephews and a special friend Sherry Leigh Meadows.

Fran graduated from Scott Preparatory School a year early in 1974 to finish with Boykin and start their life together. Fran was an extraordinary wife, mother, sister, friend and caregiver. Fran’s passion in life was supporting her children as they played whatever sport was in season. That passion carried over to her grandchildren and was that way until the end. She will be most remembered for her quick wit, wonderful sense of humor and always putting others first even to her detriment. She had numerous surgeries and battled sickness most of her adult life but never let that interfere with being a mom or a friend.

A visitation for Fran will be held Monday, April 6 from 10 a.m.to noon at Jeffcoat-Trant, followed by a memorial service for family at noon. The officiant will be Rick Lane of the First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Lee County Humane Society. If you knew Fran, you know she loved her dogs.

DR. WILLIAM NEWTON SHARP III

Dr. William Newton Sharp III, age 84, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2026. The family will hold a private service on Thursday, April 9. Following the service, they will welcome visitors and friends after 3 p.m. at his daughter’s home on Cora Drive.

Newton (to some known as Buddy) was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on Nov. 6, 1941. He was the son of the late William Newton Sharp Jr. and Margaret Young Sharp. He married the love of his life, Beverly Jackie Sharp, on Oct. 17 1962. They were happily married for 60 years before she passed away in 2023. They raised their family in Columbus, Georgia.

A man of unwavering dedication and integrity, Newton built his life on hard work and a deep commitment to his goals. He graduated from Opelika High School in 1960 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Auburn University in 1964, where he was a proud member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Continuing his education, he earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine in 1967 from the University of Alabama and was a member of the Psi Omega Dental Fraternity. After college, Newton served as a Captain in the United States Air Force for two years. His education and work ethic laid the foundation for a respected career. In 1969, he started his private dental practice in Columbus, Georgia, where he served patients for over 50 years.

When he wasn’t drilling and filling, you would always find him with a tennis racket in hand. He was active in the USTA circuit throughout his life and was a fixture on the local courts. He played in many tennis clubs around Columbus, including: The Columbus Tennis Club, Cooper Creek Tennis Club, The Columbus Country Club and the Green Island Country Club. He won numerous tournaments throughout the South, starting in his senior year of high school, when he was the state doubles champion. He truly had a passion for the game. Along the way, he formed friendships with those he played with and against. Their love and zest for the game brought them together, and the bonds they made were lifelong, on and off the court.

Newton will also be remembered for a life centered around family, laughter and adventure. Newton was known for his quick wit and ability to make others laugh. He loved a good joke and could deliver one perfectly, often followed by his contagious laugh. Nothing brought him more joy than watching loved ones do what they loved — especially days spent together on Lake Martin. Whether cheering from the deck, or boat as the children and grand-children skied and tubed across the waves, or celebrating a leap from Chimney Rock, he found happiness in those shared moments. He leaves behind countless memories of karaoke nights on the deck, long boat rides and sunset cruises with his family and friends.

Newton is survived by his daughter, Margaret Katherine “Marty” (Ken) Chung; a son, Matthew Tyler “Matt” (Jill) Sharp; his grandchildren, Joy (Marc) Shannon, Dr. Dolan (Taylor) Mitchell, Chandler Chung, Chance Chung, Hope (P.J.) Spina and Bailey Sharp; great-grandchildren, Lily Kate Shannon, Jes Shannon, Katherine Blake “K.B” Mitchell and Hall Mitchell; his sisters, Bebe Holland and Caroleta (Lee) Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Columbus CORTA in his name at www.form.jotform.com/92126362185961.