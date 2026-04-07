Auburn council approves Chamber building funding

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The Auburn Chamber of Commerce is receiving a major infusion of city cash to support a new multi-million dollar facility.

During its April 7 meeting, the Auburn City Council unanimously approved a $400,000 agreement with the Auburn Chamber to help fund the proposed building.

That money will be paid in eight $50,000 yearly installments starting no later than fiscal year 2029. The agreement also includes naming rights for the new building’s meeting room.

Chamber President and CEO Anna Hovey told councilors that an approval would allow the organization to refocus its attention and enhance its chances of attracting other funding.

“We’re requesting this commitment now so we can plan effectively, finalize remaining naming opportunities and continue building momentum with other potential investors,” Hovey said.

In total, the project is expected to cost $3.5 million in total. Hovey said that the Chamber has currently raised $1.46 million from around 50 entities and businesses.

Among those contributors are Auburn University, Southern Union, East Alabama Health, more than 40 local businesses and several private citizens.

The centerpiece of the new building will be a 2,300-square-foot room that hosts professional development programs, small business trainings, networking events and community gatherings for up to 300 people.

The Chamber’s current facility serves around 790 people per month.

Hovey told the council that a feasibility study the Chamber commissioned determined building the new facility on its Glenn Avenue property offered the best long-term investment and growth potential.

“It allows us to serve our members and community more effectively while positioning the Chamber for the future,” Hovey said.

Before voting on the proposal, Mayor Ron Anders thanked the Chamber for the services it offers Auburn business owners and residents.

“Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce for all that they do in our community,” Anders said. “I appreciate your 75 years of direct support to the business owners in our community. Those are the people that really carry a heavy load when you talk about paying for governmental services.”

In other news, the council addressed several other items of business: