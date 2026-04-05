Letter to the editor

OPINION —

Six years after Aniah Blanchard was murdered, the the jury found Ibraheem Yazeed guilty of felony murder and one count for murdering Aniah Blanchard. The jury acquitted Yazeed of capital murder, thus negating the death penalty. State statutes indicate he still faces a 10-99 year sentence. Attorney General Steve Marshall was involved in the prosecution, initially sought the death penalty, expressed frustration with the jury’s finding, but vowed to advocate that Yazeed receive the maximum sentence.

Marshall wrote, “…I pledge to do everything in my power to ensure that Ibraheem Yazeed spends the rest of his life in prison. I believe that is what justice demands in this case. Aniah deserves it as does her family.”

Wikipedia states that the term capital murder is used in seven states, including Alabama. Capital murder criteria that parallel the Blanchard case include: a victim is killed during the commission of another felony, such as robbery, burglary, kidnapping, arson, etc.

Defense attorney William Whatley discharged blessings and cursing after the verdict. He offered the Blanchard family condolences, thanked the jury and then compared the trial to a “lynch mob.” Whatley spoke with great presumption-he said everybody had already convicted Yazeed and were ready to sentence him to death. Really. The jury heard and rejected the prosecution’s capital murder charge, refuting Whatley’s hyperbolic slur that the jury was intent on giving Yazeed the death penalty.

Yazeed appeared for a December 2019 bail revocation hearing — his attorney Preston Presley didn’t oppose. Yazeed was charged with attempted murder, two counts of first degree kidnapping, two counts of first degree robbery during a Feb. 2019 case. Yazeed, Jessie Ford and other suspects bludgeoned the victim into unconsciousness, unresponsiveness, severe injuries, which rendered him near death according to Macon County Sheriff’s Office Captain Joe Herman. A caller alerted law enforcement about a car being driven erratically. Law enforcement officers detained the suspects, thus saving the unconscious man’s life.

Moreover, a June 25, 2020 WSFA.com story reported that the Montgomery County Cold Case Unit charged Yazeed with homicide in a Dec. 2018 case for shooting and killing Stephen Hamby. He also allegedly shot Geraldine Talley in the face. She recovered from the gunshot; dying later from natural causes. This case demonstrates Yazeed’s escalating murderous violence, culminating in Blanchard’s murder.

Angela Harris, Blanchard’s mom said she was angry the jury didn’t convict Yazeed for capital murder, making him eligible for the death penalty. Harris hopes the judge imposes maximum penalty-life with no parole.

Reporter Elizabeth White posted the email: Justicefor Aniah22@gmail. People can submit letters to Judge Tom Young prior to the May 7 sentencing. White said the letters will be a part of the official record.

Marc D. Greenwood

Opelika