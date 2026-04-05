Kids Talk About God | How can God’s Word make Christians different from other people?

BY CASEY KINSOLVING

OPINION —

“If you read the Bible a lot, people might think you’re weird,” says Liam, age nine. “But that’s okay. God likes weird.”

That might be the funniest compliment the Bible has ever received, and Liam’s not wrong. In John 17, Jesus prayed for his followers to live in the world without becoming like the world. He said the Word of God makes Christians different.

In his prayer to the Father, Jesus said, “I have given them your Word; and the world has hated them because they are not of the world, just as I am not of the world” (John 17:14).

That’s a strong statement. Jesus said we don’t really belong to the world anymore, not if we belong to him. That means we’re going to seem different. We might make different choices. We might use different words. We might care about things that some people view as weakness like kindness, honesty and humility.

“God’s Word changes how you act and how you think,” says Grace, 10. “You don’t just do whatever everyone else is doing.”

Yes, the Word of God rewires your worldview. It doesn’t just tell us what to do. It shows us who God is, and that changes everything.

Jesus also prayed, “Sanctify them by your truth. Your word is truth” (John 17:17).

To sanctify means to set apart or make holy. When you soak your heart in God’s Word, you start to reflect the character of Jesus. You begin to love what he loves, hate what he hates and live with courage in a world that’s often confused about what is true.

“Reading the Bible is like cleaning your glasses,” says Ava, 11. “It helps you see what’s really going on.”

God’s Word helps us see clearly. God has a series of spiritual lens changes for Christians who meditate on his Word. It cuts through all the noise, lies and distractions around us. It reminds us that our identity isn’t based on popularity likes or success, but on what God says about us.

The world says our value is based on achievement and success. Media mogul and entrepreneur Ted Turner once said, “Christianity is a religion for losers.”

When you consider the inevitability of death, everyone is a loser, even billionaires. Christians are people who realize they can’t defeat death on their own. God’s Word proclaims that Jesus defeated death when he rose from the dead on the third day after his crucifixion.

Jesus said he didn’t want the Father to take us out of the world, but to keep us safe while we’re here. “I do not pray that you should take them out of the world, but that you should keep them from the evil one” (John 17:15).

So we’re still here for a reason. We’re on a mission, just like Jesus was. “As you sent me into the world, I also have sent them into the world” (John 17:18).

Christians aren’t supposed to hide from the world or blend in so much that no one can tell the difference. We’re supposed to shine. The same grace that we have received from God in the forgiveness of our sins should be given even to those who think we’re losers.

Think About This

God’s Word makes Christians different by setting them apart with truth, love and purpose in a world full of confusion.

Memorize This Truth

“Sanctify them by your truth. Your word is truth” (John 17:17).

Ask This Question

Am I letting God’s Word shape how I think, speak and live?

About Kids Talk About God

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God twice a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.