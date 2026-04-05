Central’s four-run sixth inning sinks Beauregard Hornets

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT THE OBSERVER

BEAUREGARD — Lindsey Moulton scored a run and threw two strikes in two relief innings, and Alyssa Bond recorded an RBI double as the Beauregard High School softball team lost 7-4 at home to Central High School on April 1.

Savannah Sevier finished with two RBIs and a run, Lilly Bell tallied two runs and an RBI and Kayla Storey struck out nine batters for CHS.

The Lady Hornets (5A) fell to 15-12 with the defeat, while the Lady Red Devils (7A) improved to 13-10.

BHS jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Moulton stole home during a CHS throwout at second base and Bond’s double down the left field line plated Calista Baggett.

The Lady Red Devils responded in the top of the third, with Sevier defying a two-out situation and lining a single into center field to score Bell, who benefited from an error at home plate. CHS tied the game two at-bats later as the Lady Hornets failed to field Ramsey Vardman’s ground ball, allowing Sevier to race home from second.

BHS retook a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth with Macie Bellflower’s double into right field and Ellie Burroughs’ daring run home from first base. However, the Lady Red Devils immediately answered in their next at-bat after Khloe Broadwater knocked a towering solo home run into center field to tie the game 3-3.

The decisive blow came in the top of the sixth. Vardman kicked things off with a solo home into left field before a Lady Hornets’ error on a Bell single allowed Ashlyn Nixon to score from third. Sevier then ended CHS’s scoring run with a single that plated McKinley Hall and Bell.

With the Lady Red Devils still up 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh, McKenzie Handley made a valiant attempt to spark a BHS comeback attempt with a hard ground ball into right field that delivered Shelby Craft home from second base.

However, two consecutive strikeouts with runners still on third and first bases ended the game after that.