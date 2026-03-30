Vet Fest 2026 welcomes community for free family fun

CONTRIBUTED BY BY COLBY MACLIN | AUBURN UNIVERSITY

AUBURN — Vet Fest, a family-friendly event hosted by Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, will take place on Saturday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the college’s Wire Road campus. Focused on STEM and veterinary educational programming, this free event is open to all ages for live animal encounters, hands-on experiences and more.

Vet Fest aims to help aspiring scientists and community members learn more about veterinary medicine, biomedical science and public health. The event will feature the Auburn University Raptor Center, a petting zoo, canine sports and obedience demonstrations, a paleontology dig, a “pooch parade” and more.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages and helping them learn about the breadth of the College of Veterinary Medicine, including the connections between animal, human and public health,” said College of Veterinary Medicine Dean Calvin Johnson. “Vet Fest offers a fun way for us to inspire curiosity, encourage hands-on learning and help young people explore their interests in veterinary medicine and other facets of science and healthcare. It’s also a way for us to thank the community for its support of our unique program.”

The ever-popular Teddy Bear Surgery will return this year, allowing children to become junior doctors and help stitch up wounded “patients.” Appointments will be available for sign-up on the day of the event from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please note, there is an overflow of in-house patients that need help, so attendees are asked to leave any stuffed animals of their own at home.

One of the newest additions to the event, the AUCVM Art Gallery will showcase artwork from the College of Veterinary Medicine’s students, faculty and staff. Featured pieces will range from sketches and paintings to crochets and cross-stitches.

For years, Vet Fest has fostered curiosity and a love of science by providing opportunities to connect with the College of Veterinary Medicine’s students, faculty and staff and engaging family members of all ages. Event co-coordinator Dr. Brandi Brunson said it also helps current veterinary students take a step away from the books and engage with the community.

“Sometimes our DVM students get so caught up in the day-to-day that they have trouble seeing the forest for the trees,” Brunson said. “When I see them engage with children at Vet Fest, I see a spark light within them that I believe helps remind them why they’re putting in their time and effort toward becoming a DVM.”

No personal pets will be allowed at Vet Fest. For more information on scheduled events, parking and more, visit vetmed.auburn.edu/events/vetfest. The College of Veterinary Medicine is located at 1130 Wire Road in Auburn.