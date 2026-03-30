Public Notices | Week of March 30, 2026

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated October 7, 2024, executed by TAMIR M. LAISTER, A SINGLE MAN, to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR CMG MORTGAGE, INC. DBA CMG HOME LOANS ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, which mortgage was recorded on October 15, 2024, in Book MORTGAGES 5076, Page 720, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and which mortgage was duly transferred and assigned to CMG MORTGAGE, INC., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Lee County Courthouse at Opelika, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on April 30, 2026, the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 107, HEATHERBROOKE, PHASE II, LYING IN SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 29 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, AS SHOWN UPON A MAP OR PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 19, PAGE 133, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, WHICH PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY THIS SPECIFIC REFERENCE.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of Treasury, now requires the collection, certification and reporting of certain information relating to non-financed transfers of real property to legal entities and/or trusts, which such information the successful bidder(s) shall be expected to provide to the auctioneer at the time of the subject sale. Interested bidders with questions regarding the necessary information to be provided are hereby directed, generally, to FinCEN’s website and, more specifically to the FinCEN Real Estate Report ocated in the forms bank thereof. The successful bidder must tender full funds at the conclusion of the sale in the form of a certified check made payable or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded. Padgett Law Group reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

CMG Mortgage, Inc

PADGETT LAW GROUP

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Ste. 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

Opelika Observer – AL March 19, 2026, March 26, 2026, April 02, 2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF IVA LAVONNE WILLIAMS DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-080

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of IVA LAYONNE WILLIAMS, deceased, having been granted to Timothy Joe Williams, on the 20th day of February, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama Legal Run 03/19/26, 03/26/26 & 04/02/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF THERESE ANNETTE CUMMINGS, DECEASED.

Case No. 2025-641

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Rhonda L. Tremblay, as Executrix of the Estate of Therese Annette Cummings, deceased, on the 9th day of March, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Rhonda L. Tremblay, Executrix Of the Estate of Therese Annette Cummings, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033 Legal Run 03/19/26, 03/26/26, & 04/02/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF Johnnie Skinner Gipson

ESTATE NO.: 2024-474

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Annual Partial Settlement and Accounting has been filed by the Petitioner, Robert J Leavell, by and through his attorney. A hearing has been set for the 20th day of April 2026 at 9:00 a.m. central time at the Lee County Courthouse. Should you intend to contest this, you must appear on the date of the hearing as set above.

Jere Colley Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama Legal Run 03/19/26, 03/26/26 & 04/02/2026

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Gordy Construction Company, 2960 Smith Rd. Fortson, GA 31808, Contractor, has completed the contract for Construction of LR 249 & LR 318 Water Transmission Main for the Smiths Water & Sewer Authority, Owner, GMC Project No. CMGM230058 and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Craig Sanford, P.E., Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, 2660 East Chase Ln, Ste 200, Montgomery, AL 36117. Legal Run 03/26/26, 04/02/26, 04/09/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900547.00

Hardwood, LLC, Plaintiff,

V. Household Realty Corporation,

And, GSRAN, LLC,

And Joan Marie Lindsay,

And A Parcel of Real Property identified as:

Lot 5, Block “D”, Section Two, Crouch’s Subdivision of

Canterbury Hills, lying in Section 12, Township 17 North,

Range 30 East, Lee County, Alabama, as shown on a

map or plat of said subdivision recorded in Plat Book 9,

at Pages 35 and 36, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of

Lee County, Alabama.

And Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D, E, F & G, being Persons,

Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations

or other Entities, whose names are otherwise unknown to the

Plaintiff, but who claim interest in and to the above-captioned

parcel of land, and whose correct names and legal identities

will be added by Amendment if and when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 10th day of October, 2025, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: as Plaintiff, KJB-Hardwood, LLC; as Defendants, Household Realty Corporation; and GSRAN, LLC; and Joan Marie Lindsay; and unknown/fictitious parties, whose names, identities, additional heirs, executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows:

Lot 5, Block “D”, Section Two, Crouch’s Subdivision of Canterbury Hills, lying in Section

12, Township 17 North, Range 30 East, Lee County, Alabama, as shown on a map or plat of said subdivision recorded in Plat Book 9, at Pages 35 and 36, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama. All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 15th day of January, 2026

/s/ Mary Roberson

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

J. Brandon Rice

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C.

724 North Dean Road, Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830 LEGAL RUN 03/26/26, 04/02/26, 04/09/26 & 04/16/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM ERNEST MORRIS, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-140

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 18th day of March, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DAVID W. MORRIS

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 03/26/26, 04/02/26, & 04/09/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

DAVID PATRICK TRUSSELL, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-126

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to RAY TRUSSELL as Executor for the Estate of DAVID PATRICK TRUSSELL, deceased, on March 17, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 17th day of March, 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama Legal Run 03/26/26, 04/2/26, 04/09/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BETTY CAREN WHITE DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2024-165

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of BETTY CAREN WHITE, deceased, having been granted to Daniel Clinton Pridgen, on the 6th day of March, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY Legal Run 03/26/26, 04/02/36, 04/09/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JUDY DIANE BENTLEY , DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-120

NOTICE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of March 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TANYA LACY Administrator

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 03/26/26, 04/02/26, 04/09/26

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Erica M. Lockhart to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, dated February 28, 2007 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 3424, Page 711 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on May 14, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER TWENTY-SEVEN (#27), STEPHENS WOODS SUBDIVISION, PHASE V, ACCORDING TO AND AS SHOWN BY THAT CERTAIN MAP OR PLAT THEREOF OF RECORD IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 27 AT PAGE 113, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 1510 Karley Dr Opelika AL 36801

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Please be advised that the foreclosing mortgagee or its authorized agent will require any entity or trust bidder at this foreclosure sale to provide beneficial ownership information, documentation, and written certification as required under FinCEN’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulations for Residential Real Estate Transfers, effective for transfers to covered transferees closing on or after March 1, 2026. This requirement applies where the purchaser is a legal entity (including an LLC, corporation, or partnership) or a trust, and the transfer is not financed by an institutional lender subject to existing anti-money laundering requirements. The required information and certification must be provided prior to issuance of the foreclosure deed upon sale. No foreclosure deed will be issued for a covered transfer until all required FinCEN information has been received and certified. Additional information regarding these regulations and required transferee disclosures can be found at:

https://www.fincen.gov/rre and https://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

26-003520 LEGAL RUN 04/02/26, 04/09/26, 04/16/26

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Notice is hereby given that a civil action is pending in the District Court of Lee County, Alabama, styled Southeast Restoration Group of Georgia, Inc. v. Marisel San Miguel (43-DV-2025-900900.00), wherein Plaintiff seeks recovery of damages from breach of contract, fraud, misrepresentation, unjust enrichment, and account stated, including a balance of approximately $12,339.67, with interest, attorney’s fees, and court costs.

Defendant MARISEL SAN MIGUEL is known to have interest in this matter but has yet to be served after diligent search and attempts of service by Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Defendant MARISEL SAN MIGUEL has been absent from the State of Alabama more than 30 days since filing of the Complain; or if in the State, concealed herself so process could not be served.

Pursuant to Rule 4.3 of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure and Order of this Court, service is hereby made by publication in , The Observer, a newspaper of general circulation in Lee County, Alabama once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks requiring MARISEL SAN MIGUEL to answer the Complaint; whereby stating a claim for contractual and monetary damages; and MARISEL SAN MIGUEL shall file an Answer before the passing of thirty days following the last publication date; and failing to do so shall result in judgment by default against MARISEL SAN MIGUEL should she fail to make admittance or denial of the Complaint by written Answer known to the Plaintiff and the Court. Legal Run 04/2/26, 04/9/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

Notice of auction of

abandoned vehicles.

BEST 4 LESS will be auctioning off the below mentioned vehicles on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29, 2026. This Auction will be held at 2509 LAFAYETTE PARKWAY, OPELIKA,

ALABAMA, 36801 at 10:00 a.m. If you have any questions in regards to either of the vehicles please give call at 334-705-0000.

Vin # 1FMJK1HT1FEF09380

2015 FORD EXPEDITION EL

Vin # 3FAFP31N85R139761

2005 FORD FOCUS ZX3 S

Best 4 Less Inc

2509 Lafayette Parkway

Opelika AL, 36801 Legal run 04/02/26, 04/09/26

Notice is hereby given that JLD Enterprises, LLC, 360 Lee Rd 10, Auburn, AL 36830, has

completed all work on the Pickle Ball Courts Phase III – Base, Grading, Drainage and Site Work,

1001 Sportsplex Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this

project should immediately notify the above-named contractor and the Engineer, City of Opelika

Engineering, 710 Fox Trail, Opelika, AL 36803. Legal Run 04/02/26, 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

In the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Estate No. 2026-141

In Re: Estate of Loretta Jean Allen, Deceased.

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS.

Letters of administration on the estate of Loretta Jean Allen, deceased, having been granted to Ed Parish, Jr., on the 18th day of March, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Jere Colley, Legal Run 4/2/2026, 4/9/2026, 4/16/2026

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GYPSY E. GAULTNEY , DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-151

NOTICE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of March 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOSEPH MICHAEL GAULTNEY, SR.

Personal Representative

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 04/16/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH RAYMOND KERR,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE OF COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-154

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of March, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CAROLYN JOLLY, Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 04/16/26

NOTICE OF SALE OF

ABANDONED VEHICLE

Auburn Collision Center LLC

823B Opelika Rd.

Auburn, Al. 36830

2013 Toyota Camry

VIN # 4TIBF1FK8DU242163

Date of sale : May 2nd,2026

Time:7.00 am

Location of sale:

Auburn Collision Center, LLC

823B Opelika Road

Auburn, Al. 36830

LEGAL RUN 04/2/26M 04/9/26

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Development Plan for Cedar Creek PUD. The applicant, Mike Maher, as authorized representative of Moore’s Construction, LLC, has heretofore submitted to the City Council a proposed amended Development Plan for Cedar Creek PUD. The proposed amended Development Plan consists of five single-family home lots replacing the amenity lot (clubhouse and swimming pool). Cedar Creek PUD consists of approximately 42 acres and is located at the intersection of Oak Park Drive and Cedar Creek Drive.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on March 26, 2026, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-77 Code of Alabama, 1975.

At said public hearing, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to said ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 2nd day of April, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC, CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA Legal run 04/02/26

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From a R-5 District (High Density Residential District) to a C-3 District (General Commercial District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Lot #1 through #21, Block “D”, SPRING HILL HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION AS

as shown on the map or plat of said subdivision filed for record in Town Plat Book 3, at Page 12, In the Offices of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama,

Less and Except:

Lot 18A, SPRING HILL HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION – BARNES REVISION,

being a redivision of Lots18, 19, 20 & 21, Block D, Spring Hill Heights Subdivision, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat thereof of record in Town Plat Book 21, at Page 121, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The above-described parcel contains 1.5 acres and is located at 1502 Spring Drive, Opelika, Alabama.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on March 26, 2026, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-78 and 11-52-85, Code of Alabama (1975).

At said public hearing, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to said ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 2nd day of April, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC, CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA Legal run 04/02/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ARTURO M. REYES,

DECEASED

Case No.: 2026-059

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to KRYSTAL LYNN REYES, Personal Representative on the 25th day of March 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that

all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

KRYSTAL LYNN REYES Legal run 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 4/16/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

CHARLES TRAMMELL,

Deceased

Case No.: 2022-192

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

Take notice that MARIE BUTLER, Conservator of CHARLES TRAMMELL, filed her Petition for Final Settlement of this Conservatorship on the 17th day of March 2026.

This case is set for hearing on the 1 J1h day of May 2026 at 2:00 p.m. in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, contact the Lee County Probate Office at 334-737-3670.

Done this the 25th day of March 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Legal Run 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 04/16/26

CITY OF OPELIKA

ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

April 14, 2026

TIME: 9:00 AM

A. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

B. VARIANCE

Mable Jones, 305 Ballard Avenue, R-3 zoning district, Requesting to exceed the maximum 40% square footage allowed for accessory structures on a residential lot. Ken Pylant III. authorized representative for Pyson, LLC, property owner, C-2 zoning district, Requesting front, side, and rear yard setback variances from the minimum setbacks in a C-2 zoning district so proposed buildings will align with adjacent buildings.

“In compliance with the Americans Disabilities Act, the. City of Opelika will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. If you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334) 705-5130.” Legal Run 04/02/2026

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, contractor

has completed the Contract for Construction) Lake Wilmore Pool Dehumidifying System

at 737 Ogletree Road, Auburn, AL 36830

for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Auburn, Alabama.

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify John Brennan, Davis Architects, Inc, 120 23rd St South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Whatley Construction LLC, (Contractor)

PO Box 137

Opelika AL 36803

Legal Run 04/02/2026, 04/09/26 & 04/16/26