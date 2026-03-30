Opelika resident attends annual memorial march

As the United States prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary, stories of courage, sacrifice and enduring patriotism continue to connect past and present generations. One such story unfolded on March 21 at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, where Opelika resident Greg Leikvold joined thousands in honoring the legacy of World War II heroes during the 37th annual Bataan Memorial Death March. Greg works alongside the Opelika Economic Development Department on workforce initiatives. PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA