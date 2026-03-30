Obituaries | March 30, 2026

CONNIE M. PRESTON

Connie Ann May Preston, 74, of Opelika, passed away on March 20, 2026, surrounded by loving family. Connie was born in Opelika, the daughter of Andrew Richard May and Minnie Moncus May. She graduated from Beauregard High School and went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from Auburn University. Connie married Phillip Preston in August 1973 in Auburn. After a brief residence in Austin, Texas, they returned to Opelika for the remainder of their marriage.

Connie is survived by her husband Phillip; children Anna Preston (Matthew Cramer) of Haddonfield, New Jersey, Amy Page (Jon) of Alexandria, Virginia and Andrew Preston (Brooke) of Dothan; grandchildren Amelie Cramer, Taylor Preston, George Cramer and Barrett Preston; sister Carol Long (Terry) of Opelika; sister-in-law Marilyn Brown (Floyd) of Smiths Station; nieces and nephews Wendy Calvert (Jeff) of Pelham, Alabama, Richard Long (Lynielle) of Vestavia, Alabama, Adam Long (Angela) of Alex City, Alabama, Laura Beth Peterson (Chris) of Smiths Station, Hillary Moore (Darryl) of McCalla, Alabama, Mary Katherine Myrick of Smiths Station; and grand-nieces and -nephews Josh Calvert, Mary Frances Peterson, Noah Long, Elijah Long, Elijah Calvert, Annie Peterson, Lily Myrick, Olive Long, Abigail Long, Abigail Calvert, Simon Long, Bella Moore and Thomas Myrick.

Connie was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother “Nonni,” aunt, great-aunt, friend and community member. Always selfless, loving and supportive, Connie will be remembered for her devotion to family, the joy she found in her grandchildren, her sharp wit and unique turns of phrase, her delight at the beach, her knack for giving the perfect gift, the tears a Puccini aria would bring to her eyes, her utter magic in the kitchen, the way she anticipated everyone’s needs, her commitment to showing up for anyone and everyone, her fierce protection of those she loved and her insatiable love and collection of flamingos.

Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, with visitation following at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home and Crematory in Opelika. Donations in Connie’s memory may be made to the Spencer Cancer Center, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, or Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass-Dothan.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Elsie Faye Winslow

Elsie Faye Winslow, 76, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away March 26, 2026.

She was preceded by her parents, Floyd Fralish and Elsie Sykes Deas; a grandson, Tray Winslow; siblings Rebecca Steed, Earl Fralish and his wife, Kay, and Roy Fralish.

She is survived by her husband Robert Ronald Winslow; children Ronda Kindred (Alfred), Douglas Winslow (Kelly), Donna Smith and Donald Winslow (Tara); grandchildren Cody Woodham, Crystal Jackson, Robin McCoullough, Kayla Winslow, Casey Bruce, Becky Jones, Natalie Winslow and Kellsee Winslow; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings Dave Fralish (Brenda), Debi Fralish-Burns (Dave), Diana Fralish-Kelly (Bill) and Dana Fralish; and brother-in-law Jimmy Steed; sister-in-law Charlott Fralish; and life-long friend Mary Reynolds.

Sara Tom Eckles Story

Sara Tom Eckles Story passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2026. She was 89 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Elizabeth Eckles and sister Patricia Eckles Jenkins.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles Larry Story; son Rex V. Story Sr. (Leisa) of Opelika; daughter Laurie Story Watts of New Orleans, Louisiana; two grandsons Rex V. Story Jr. (Betsy) of Opelika and Ryan W. Watts (Hannah) of Lafayette, Louisiana; five great-grandchildren, Martha Elizabeth, Sara Thomas, and Rex III of Opelika, and Margo and Mabel of Lafayette, LA.

A graveside service was held on Friday, March 27 at 11 a.m. at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Betty Dempsey Baggott

Betty Dempsey Baggott, 91, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on March 28, surrounded by her family. Her life was a radiant testimony of faith, family, church, and community, lived with grace, humor, and a heart fully devoted to God.

Born on Jan. 29, 1935, in Augusta, Georgia, to Jack and Bessie Dempsey, Betty was raised in a home that nurtured both her deep faith and her gift for connecting with others. She graduated from Richmond Academy, attended the Junior College of Augusta, and continued her education at Mercer University and Texas Christian University. It was at Richmond Academy that she met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Baggott Jr. When Bob shared his plans to pursue a career in sports and recreation leadership, neither could have imagined the path God would ultimately call them to walk together — one of ministry, service and shared purpose. They were married on Aug. 25, 1955, beginning a lifelong partnership rooted in faith and love.

As a devoted pastor’s wife, Betty embodied a ministry all her own. She had a rare gift for making people feel seen, welcomed and deeply loved. Whether opening her home, offering a listening ear or sharing laughter, she reflected the spirit of Christ in both quiet moments and joyful gatherings. She walked faithfully beside Bob through every season of ministry, serving congregations at First Baptist Church in West Palm Beach, Florida; Newnan, Georgia; Opelika; Dothan, Alabama; Birmingham, Alabama; and Farmville Baptist Church in Auburn. She also supported Bob’s 20-year chaplaincy position with the Auburn Tigers. Together they accomplished great things, including launching the college ministry at First Baptist Church Opelika, one of the first of its kind, which drew hundreds of students each week. This model of ministry continues to ignite churches nationwide.

A gifted writer from an early age, Betty began with high school and college plays, eventually creating a humorous musical skit about the life of a preacher’s wife.

In 1973, she began writing a weekly motivational column for the Opelika-Auburn Daily News. Her words, marked by honesty, wit and deep faith, resonated widely and led to the publication of her book, My Heart to Yours. Through her writing, Betty shared her own human struggles with candor and love, always pointing others toward hope, joy and a fuller life in Christ.

Her warmth and natural ability to connect with people made her a sought-after speaker. Her talent extended to television, hosting a highly rated morning show on WDHN (ABC) in Dothan.

Betty also served faithfully in many leadership roles, including the Newnan Junior League, Opelika Arts Association, Camp ASCCA Advisory Board, Samford University Auxiliary League and as President of the Southern Baptist Convention Ministers’ Wives. She was a much-celebrated columnist and member of the Board of Directors for The Alabama Baptist publication. In Newnan, she also served as public relations director for the local hospital for 10 years.

After Bob’s passing in 2000, she moved from Opelika to Montgomery, where she poured her heart into Eastern Hills Baptist Church — serving faithfully in many ways, and lifting her beautiful alto voice in the Adult Choir. In 2019, she moved to Minnesota and found a new church home at Wayzata Community Church, where she joyfully supported the Parables Disability Ministry Worship Service through teaching, preaching and mentoring.

In every season of life, Betty poured herself into others as a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, PTA Board, scout leader, encourager and friend. She had a gift for turning ordinary moments into sacred ones, and conversations into connections that left people feeling known and loved. Her life was her message — one of faith lived, love freely-given and joy that pointed always back to God.

Betty is preceded in death by her beloved husband, the Rev. Dr. Robert Taylor Baggott Jr.; their son, Jack Allen Baggott; parents, Jack and Bessie Dempsey; sister, Janelle Dempsey; and her stepmother, Dorothy Dempsey; sister-in-law, Susie Baggott McKinnon (Frank); nephew Carter McKinnon.

She is survived by her children, the Rev. Dr. Robert Baggott III (Casey) of Victoria, Minnesota and North Palm Beach, Florida; Cheryl (James) Chappell of Montgomery; and Autumn (Chris) Toussaint of Excelsior, Minnesota; her cherished grandchildren, Taylor, Jim (Britni), Peyton (Clay), Katie (Devan) and Kevin; her great-grandchildren, Aria and Brooklyn; beloved nephews Wes, David and Clay McKinnon; and many extended family members and dear friends.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held on Friday, April 10, at Eastern Hills Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. in the Reception Parlor, followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika. All are welcome to attend. If you wish, you are invited to wear blue and orange in honor of Betty’s beloved Auburn Tigers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Betty’s Celebration of Life Fund. Contributions may be sent to Autumn Baggott Toussaint

4965 Suburban Drive Excelsior, MN 55331.

Norma Jean Kirkpatrick

Norma Jean Haigler Kirkpatrick passed away on March 26, 2026. She was born May 8, 1938 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to Elsie and Felda Haigler (both deceased) and her older brother, Levohn Haigler (also deceased). She graduated with Honors from Pascagoula High School in 1956 where she was the first female President of the Student Council, elected Queen of the Sweetheart Dance, President of FHA, Vice-President of Drama Club, participated in choirs/ensembles and nominated Most Talented. She attended Perkinston Junior College where she became a Gamma Nu. She transferred to Ouachita Baptist College where she met the love of her life and was faithfully married for 53 years to Dr. Jerry A. Kirkpatrick (deceased). Together they served churches in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, California, Arkansas, Alabama, Germany and Switzerland. She became President of the Southern Baptist Ministers Wives Conference in Atlanta, 1982. She was a published author (poetry, newspaper articles and two books), piano and voice teacher, gifted seamstress and artist. Her beautiful soprano voice was shared in church choirs and her gift of teaching through Sunday Schools in every church she served.

She was a much beloved mother and friend to Alica Kirkpatrick (husband, Eric Bremer) of Waverly, Alabama, Shawn Kirkpatrick of Opelika and Ty Kirkpatrick (married to Elisa) of Reno, Nevada; three grandsons Kirk Patrick Bremer (married to Audrey) of Atlanta, Ky Marshall Bremer of Waverly and Trey Michael Kirkpatrick of Reno; and, a great grandson, Felix Pate Bremer of Atlanta.

Norma Kirkpatrick was a woman of great character, kindness, beauty and love. Her memorial service will be announced at a later date. Her family expresses thanks to those caring staff of Magnolia and Enhabit Hospice. Memorial gifts may be made to REACH at Auburn United Methodist Church or the National Fragile X Foundation at www.fragilex.org.

Mathy Forehand

Mathy Ray Forehand, age 83, of Auburn, Alabama, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2026, following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Ray was born on Sept. 20, 1942, in Pensacola, Florida, to William and Mattie Lou Forehand. He attended high school in Pensacola and later earned a degree in Industrial Engineering from Auburn University in 1968.

Ray proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. He retired with the rank of Major and earned the Joint Service Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal during his active duty career. Following active duty, he continued to serve his country as a civilian employee of the Department of Defense, working at military installations across the United States.

After retirement from government service, Ray shared his knowledge as a computer skills instructor at Enterprise State Junior College.

A man of deep faith and service, Ray served as Senior Warden at Epiphany Episcopal Church in Enterprise, Alabama and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. In his leisure time, Ray enjoyed restoring cars and crafting guitars and dulcimers, pursuits that reflected both his creativity and precision.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Lucy; his sons Brett (Jennifer) and Scott (Lisa); his grandchildren Ellen, Abbey, Clara, Sam and Matthew; his brothers David (Susan) and Dan (Margie); and his sister Chris.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Amedisys and Southeast Hospice and to the staff at Arbor Lake Nursing Home for their compassionate care and support.

Donald “Don” Allen

Donald Redden “Don” Allen, a devoted family man, proud veteran, and lifelong Auburn Tiger, passed away on March 28, 2026, in Auburn..

Born in Sulligent, Alabama, to Mary Christine Matthews and Charles Arthur Allen, Don was also the stepson of Leighton A. Beers. He graduated from Auburn University in 1956, where his vibrant spirit was on full display as an Auburn cheerleader (1955-56) and a member of the Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity. Following graduation, Don honorably served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959.

Don’s professional career spanned 32 years with C.T. Corporation Systems. In 1993, he and his beloved wife, Ginny, retired to Auburn, the town he loved so dearly. Don’s greatest passions were his family, Auburn sports and the game of golf. His dedication to his alma mater was further evidenced by his 10 years of service as a member of the Auburn Directors Club.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginny” Wilcox Allen; his children and their families: Leighton Scott Allen (Barbie) and their children Lauren (Anthony) and children Anthony, Anne Madeline, and Luke; Bailey (Justin) and children Blakely and Houston; and Leighton (Kelsey) and child Olivia. Amy Lynne Brinkerhoff (John) and their children Jessica (Matt) and child Kai; and Sarah. David Matthews Allen (Sarah) and their children Jackson, Peyton and Rebecca.

Visitation with close family and friends will begin at 2 p.m., followed by the service at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Auburn. The interment of ashes in the Holy Trinity Memorial Garden will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the charity of your choice in Don’s name.