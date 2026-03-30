Lee-Scott buries Valley with fourth-inning barrage

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

VALLEY — Sydney Dunlap smacked in four RBIs, Karlee Baker notched two runs and two RBIs and Railey Langford tossed seven strikeouts in Lee-Scott Academy’s 12-1 road win over Valley High School on March 25.

Reese Riley recorded an RBI, Amari Lowe scored a run and Kailee Harris batted 0.667 for VHS.

The Lady Warriors (3A) improved to 8-7 with the victory, while the Lady Rams (5A) fell to 3-12.

After having their six-game winning streak end the day before, LSA head coach Tina Deese said last Wednesday’s performance was a welcome way to get back in the win column.

“[Dunlap’s] been seeing the ball well and hitting it hard. No better kid could come up with the keys,” Deese said. “It doesn’t matter who’s up there; they’re looking to put the ball into play, get some RBIs and put together some quality at-bats. This was a good midweek matchup.”

According to Dunlap, her performance at the plate was exactly what she needed to end what she characterized as a two-game hitting slump.

“I just wanted to help the team however I could,” Dunlap said. “I think we have a lot of great chemistry on this team, and we just love cheering for each other. It helps me out knowing that the next person has my back.”

McKenzie Johnson first got LSA on the board in the top of the first, lining a gorgeous double into center field to deliver Addison Mezick home from second. Later in the at-bat, Karlee Baker kept the line moving with a double of her own, scoring Johnson with an assist from an error at first base that should have ended the inning. Sydney Dunlap then made VHS pay, splitting the third baseman and shortstop with a laser double to plate Baker and give LSA an early 3-0 lead.

The Lady Warriors extended their advantage in the bottom of the third, with Dunlap doubling into center field and advancing to third on the throw after Cora Beth Brooks rounded home from first base.

Down by four runs, the Lady Rams immediately answered in the bottom of the third as Riley dropped a pop fly just out of the shortstop’s reach and scored Lowe from third to make things 4-1.

However, LSA’s bats truly came alive in the top of the fourth. Railey Langford kicked the at-bat off by punching a line-drive single through the infield to score Mezick before Baker lifted a double into left field, clearing both Langford and Johnson from third and second. Dunlap then added the finishing touch, beaming a single into center field to score Mattie Dunnam and Baker and cap off a five-run inning.

With LSA up 9-1, Sarah-Caroline Joiner twisted the knife in the top of the sixth with a line-drive single into center field, which plated Dunnam from second base. Mia Castro then capped the scoring off her own line-drive double into center field, delivering Laney Payne and Joiner home from second and third, respectively.

Game officials later invoked the mercy rule after the Lady Rams couldn’t score in the bottom of the sixth.