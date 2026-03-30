Late surge powers Beauregard inhigh-noon duel versus Beulah

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

BEAUREGARD — Dylan Daugherty and Carson Davis each knocked in two RBIs in a four-run sixth inning, securing a 6-1 win for Beauregard High School over Beulah High School on March 26.

Braydon Tapley notched a run, batted 0.667 and fielded five outs, and Devin Suggs recorded an RBI and fielded seven outs of his own for Beulah.

The Hornets (5A) improved to 8-6 with the win, and the Bobcats (3A) found themselves regrouping with a 9-4 record.

Following a four-game losing streak ended by their 7-2 win over Opelika High School on March 21, Beauregard’s second consecutive win was music to head coach Seth Nolen’s ears. According to Nolen, his team’s familiarity with playing during spring break ensured they came prepared to play their cross-county rival.

“The effort, intensity and those kinds of things have never been a question with them, although our bats have always been an adventure at times,” he said. “We didn’t have any errors and walked four, which isn’t awful, threw strikes and made the plays we were supposed to make. Hopefully this carries over into Saturday and next week.”

Davis, who also made an impact on the pitcher’s mound with five strikeouts, said he hopes the Hornets’ improved hitting is a sign of things to come as they prepare to enter the heart of their area schedule.

“Our bats have been down all year — that’s what’s been stopping us from being really good — but we’ve started to pick them back up, and now we’re feeling really good about them,” Davis said. “We knew we had to be ready even though we’re on spring break and don’t have school. We didn’t do anything but practice. We were focused and showed up, got ready for this game and did what we were supposed to do.”

Aziah Murphy launched the fireworks for Beauregard in the bottom of the first, stroking a beauty into center field to plate Matthew McDonald from third. Murphy didn’t stay on the bases for long after Ace Watson punched a single through the infield and a Bobcats error opened the door for him to dash home, capping off a two-run frame.

In the top of the sixth, Beulah looked to make a comeback as Suggs lifted a sacrifice fly deep into center that brought Tapley across the plate from third base without breaking a sweat. That cut the Hornets’ lead to 2-1 and set the stage for a dramatic finish.

With the bases loaded and nobody out, Daugherty stepped to the plate and ripped a two-RBI single into right field that sent Murphy and Davis Fuller sprinting home. Not long after, Davis beamed a sharp line drive into the shortstop hole and beat the throw to first by a whisker, allowing both Daugherty and Michael Stokes to score and blow the game wide open.

Down 6-1, the Bobcats made a valiant attempt to pursue an unlikely comeback, but a spot-judgement foul ball call ensured their hard work at the plate ultimately went unrewarded.