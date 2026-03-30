Auburn builds aviation pipeline amid industry demand

Leaders discuss airport growth and workforce demanding airport expansion

BY ROB DAIVS

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The Auburn Chamber of Commerce hosted an event called Auburn in Focus on March 24, to discuss all things aviation in Auburn. The Chamber welcomed Dr. Bill Hutto of the Auburn University Regional Airport, who reflected on the history of the airport before sharing the airport’s plans for the future.

Hutto is the Auburn Director of Aviation and teaches Airport Management at the university. He holds a BS and PhD from Auburn University as well as an MBA from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Owned and operated by Auburn University since 1939, the airport spans 435 acres with two runways, multiple instrument approaches and 153 based aircraft. According to Hutto the success and growth of an airport goes hand in hand with the community it serves.

“We see ourselves as a community partner at the airport,” Hutto said. “We are part of the economic role of the community. When corporations look to move into a community, one of the things they ask is do you have a viable airport. So it’s very important for the airport and community to go in lock step.”

Recently completed projects at the airport include a 10 ramp hangar, a new runway and a new sealcoat on the southwest ramp. A new air traffic control tower is planned for the near future as well as extensions to the existing runways. The airport also purchased land to extend the northern safety area which is required to accommodate the growth in the number of aircraft using the airport with faster landing speeds.

The Auburn University Airport has also partnered with Southern Union State Community College in their Aviation Maintenance program which is a two-year program that will prepare students with the knowledge and skills needed to pass the tests required by the FAA and receive the Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic Certification. According to Hutto, a career in aviation maintenance offers a high paying salary and plenty of opportunities, as the field is experiencing a shortage.

“When we started working with Paul Jacobson, who was the CFO at Delta, he said that he was more concerned about the mechanic shortage than he was about the pilots,” Hutto said. “He said 80% of the workforce is nearing retirement and if they walk off the job the airlines will shut down.”

According to Hutto, a student who graduates from the Southern Union Aviation Maintenance program has the opportunity to intern at the Auburn University Airport. Hutto said that after working at Auburn for one year the student is eligible to complete his or her education at Auburn free of charge.

With so much growth within the Auburn and Southern Union aviation programs, there is also planned growth of the Auburn University Airport. But according to Hutto, the growth all comes down to one thing — money.

“One thing I always tell my students is, ‘It’s all about PEM, politics,environment and money,’” he said. “You have got to have all three. I don’t think politics would be a problem. We don’t have any environmental issues. It would just be about raising the money to expand.”

Hutto added that in the future he hopes Auburn will be in a position to train air traffic controllers, which is also a high in demand field.