Anchored in Truth | When what we have isn’t enough

OPINION —

Exodus 12:13 — “When I see the blood, I will pass over you…”

There are moments in life when protection matters more than anything else.

When a storm rolls in, we look for shelter.

When sickness spreads, we look for protection.

When danger is near, we want to know we’re safe. I remember as a kid when bad weather would come through. The sky would turn dark, the wind would pick up and everything felt uncertain. There was always that moment when you just wanted to be inside, somewhere secure, knowing you were protected from what was happening outside.

That same feeling — only much more serious — was present on the night of the first Passover. God had warned His people that judgment was coming. Death would pass through the land of Egypt. But He also gave them a way to be spared. Each household was to take a lamb — without blemish — and kill it. Then they were to take the blood of that lamb and apply it to the doorposts of their home.

And God made a promise: “When I see the blood, I will pass over you.”

Notice something important. It wasn’t enough that the lamb had been chosen. It wasn’t enough that the lamb had been killed. The blood had to be applied.

That night, every home was under the same sky. Every family could hear the same warnings. But what determined their safety wasn’t what they knew — it was whether they were covered.

Fast forward to the New Testament, and we find Jesus sitting with His disciples during the Passover meal. In Luke 22, He says, “I have earnestly desired to eat this Passover with you…”

But something changes in that moment. He takes the bread and says, “This is My body.” He takes the cup and says, “This is My blood.” In other words, the Passover was no longer just about what God had done in Egypt. It was about what He was about to do through Christ. Jesus wasn’t just participating in Passover — He was becoming the Lamb.

Paul later writes, “Christ, our Passover, was sacrificed for us.” That means the question of protection is no longer about a doorway in Egypt. It’s about whether we are covered by the blood of Christ. And just like in Exodus, it’s not enough to simply know about the Lamb. It’s not enough to admire the story or appreciate the sacrifice. There has to be a response. There has to be surrender. There has to be a moment where His sacrifice becomes personal.

The Bible teaches that we come into Christ through faith, repentance and baptism — where we are united with His death and raised to new life. It is there that we come under His blood.

And just like that first Passover night, what matters most is not what is happening around us…But what we are covered by. Because when God sees the blood of His Son, everything changes.

Judgment passes over.

Grace takes its place.

We are made safe — not because of what we’ve done, but because of what Christ has done for us.

So the question is simple. That question not being, “Do you know the story?” Rather, “Are you covered?”

Thank you, God, for the gift of Your Son. Thank you, Lord, for covering us by your blood.