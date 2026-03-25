Obituaries | March 25, 2026

SARA TOM ECKLES STORY

May 13, 1936 – March 22, 2026

Sara Tom Eckles Story passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2026. She was 89 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Elizabeth Eckles; and sister Patricia Eckles Jenkins.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles Larry Story; son Rex V. Story Sr. (Leisa) of Opelika; daughter Laurie Story Watts of New Orleans, Louisiana; two grandsons Rex V. Story Jr. (Betsy) of Opelika, and Ryan W. Watts (Hannah) of Lafayette, Louisiana; five great-grandchildren Martha Elizabeth, Sara Thomas and Rex III of Opelika and Margo and Mabel of Lafayette, Louisiana.

A Graveside service will be held on Friday, March 27, at 11 a.m. at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

CONNIE M. PRESTON

Connie Ann May Preston, 74, of Opelika, passed away on March 20, 2026, surrounded by loving family. Connie was born in Opelika, the daughter of Andrew Richard May and Minnie Moncus May. She graduated from Beauregard High School and went on to earn Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Music from Auburn University. Connie married Phillip Preston in August 1973 in Auburn. After a brief residence in Austin, Texas, they returned to Opelika for the remainder of their marriage.

Connie is survived by her husband Phillip; children Anna Preston (Matthew Cramer) of Haddonfield, New Jersey, Amy Page (Jon) of Alexandria, Virginia and Andrew Preston (Brooke) of Dothan; grandchildren Amelie Cramer, Taylor Preston, George Cramer and Barrett Preston; sister Carol Long (Terry) of Opelika; sister-in-law Marilyn Brown (Floyd) of Smiths Station; nieces and nephews Wendy Calvert (Jeff) of Pelham, Alabama, Richard Long (Lynielle) of Vestavia, Alabama, Adam Long (Angela) of Alex City, Alabama, Laura Beth Peterson (Chris) of Smiths Station, Hillary Moore (Darryl) of McCalla, Alabama, Mary Katherine Myrick of Smiths Station; and grand-nieces and -nephews Josh Calvert, Mary Frances Peterson, Noah Long, Elijah Long, Elijah Calvert, Annie Peterson, Lily Myrick, Olive Long, Abigail Long, Abigail Calvert, Simon Long, Bella Moore and Thomas Myrick.

Connie was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother “Nonni,” aunt, great-aunt, friend and community member. Always selfless, loving and supportive, Connie will be remembered for her devotion to family, the joy she found in her grandchildren, her sharp wit and unique turns of phrase, her delight at the beach, her knack for giving the perfect gift, the tears a Puccini aria would bring to her eyes, her utter magic in the kitchen, the way she anticipated everyone’s needs, her commitment to showing up for anyone and everyone, her fierce protection of those she loved and her insatiable love and collection of flamingos.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 with visitation following at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home and Crematory in Opelika. Donations in Connie’s memory may be made to the Spencer Cancer Center, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, or Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass-Dothan.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.