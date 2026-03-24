Public Notices | Week of March 26

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tyler S Smith and Mallory Smith Sloan to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for CMG Mortgage, Inc. dba CMG Financial, its successors and assigns, dated April 28, 2020 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 4569, Page 670 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on April 2, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 3.001 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LYING IN SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 29 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING SHOWN AS PARCEL 3 UPON A PLAT SURVEY FOR ROBERT H. GUNTER, JR., PREPARED BY RONALD G. DAVIS, R.L.S. ALA. REG. NO. 16682, DATED JULY 29, 1999 AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 189, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, WHICH PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE APART HEREOF BY THIS SPECIFIC REFERENCE.

TOGETHER WITH A 60-FOOT-WIDE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REFERENCE PLAT.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 184 Lee Road 2071 Salem AL 36874

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

26-000704

LEGAL RUN 03/12/26; 03/19/26; 03/26/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PEDRO ANGEL MATIAS, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-086

NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

TAKE NOTICE that BLANCA ESTHER MARTINEZ, as Executrix of the Estate of PEDRO ANGEL MATIAS, filed a Petition for Probate of Will of said Estate on the I 7th day of February 2026.

This case is set for hearing on the 30th day of March 2026 at 9:00 a.m. in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, contact the Lee County Probate Office at 334-737-3670.

Done this the 4th day of March 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

LEGAL RUN 03/12/26, 03/19/26 & 03/26/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF REBECCA H. WEEKS A/K/A SARA REBECCA WEEKS, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-055

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to SARA EMILY PHILLIPS as Executor for the Estate of REBECCA H. WEEKS A/KIA SARA REBECCA WEEKS, deceased, on March 2, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 2nd day of March, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 03/12/26, 03/19/26 & 03/26/26

In the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama,

In regards to the estate of Ira Covington, deceased

Estate Number 2026-099

Notice to file claims.

Letters of administration on the estate of Ira Covington, deceased, having been granted to Thelma Covington on the 5th day of March, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Jere Colley

Legal Run, 03/12/26, 03/19/26, 03/26/26.

STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-031

ESTATE OF HERBERT MORTON WILLIAMS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Herbert Morton Williams, deceased, having been granted to Lydia Sue Cato Williams this 6th day of March 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Lydia Sue Cato Williams, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

Legal run 03/12/26, 03/19/26 & 03/26/26

THE STATE OF ALABAMA, LEE COUNTY

In the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

In the matter of the will of Ira Harrison Weissinger, III, deceased.

Notice to file claims.

Letters testamentary on the estate of Ira Harrison Weisinger, III, deceased, having been granted to Melinda Williams Weisinger on the 5th day of March, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Jr., Judge of the Probate of said county, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Melinda Williams Weisinger.

Legal run date: 3/12/2026, 3/19/2026 and 3/26/2026.

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN J. SWENDROWSKI , DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-105

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of March, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CAROLE J. SWENDROWSKI

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal run 03/12/26, 03/19/26, 03/26/26

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated October 7, 2024, executed by TAMIR M. LAISTER, A SINGLE MAN, to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR CMG MORTGAGE, INC. DBA CMG HOME LOANS ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, which mortgage was recorded on October 15, 2024, in Book MORTGAGES 5076, Page 720, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and which mortgage was duly transferred and assigned to CMG MORTGAGE, INC., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Lee County Courthouse at Opelika, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on April 30, 2026, the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 107, HEATHERBROOKE, PHASE II, LYING IN SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 29 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, AS SHOWN UPON A MAP OR PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 19, PAGE 133, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, WHICH PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY THIS SPECIFIC REFERENCE.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of Treasury, now requires the collection, certification and reporting of certain information relating to non-financed transfers of real property to legal entities and/or trusts, which such information the successful bidder(s) shall be expected to provide to the auctioneer at the time of the subject sale. Interested bidders with questions regarding the necessary information to be provided are hereby directed, generally, to FinCEN’s website and, more specifically to the FinCEN Real Estate Report ocated in the forms bank thereof. The successful bidder must tender full funds at the conclusion of the sale in the form of a certified check made payable or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded. Padgett Law Group reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

CMG Mortgage, Inc

PADGETT LAW GROUP

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Ste. 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

Opelika Observer – AL

March 19, 2026, March 26, 2026, April 02, 2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF IVA LAVONNE WILLIAMS DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-080

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of IVA LAYONNE WILLIAMS, deceased, having been granted to Timothy Joe Williams, on the 20th day of February, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 03/19/26, 03/26/26 & 04/02/2026

INVITATION TO BID 26016

Sealed bids for the construction of the Northpark Drive Extension & Bridge Over Halawakee Creek

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall IT Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit, with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected that do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule, or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive, as an email attachment, or electronic drop box. Additionally, bid documents will be made available on the City of Opelika’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Ope¬li¬ka, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Northpark Drive Extension & Bridge Over Halawakee Creek

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal run 03/19/26, 03/26/26, 04/02/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF THERESE ANNETTE CUMMINGS, DECEASED.

Case No. 2025-641

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Rhonda L. Tremblay, as Executrix of the Estate of Therese Annette Cummings, deceased, on the 9th day of March, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Rhonda L. Tremblay, Executrix Of the Estate of Therese Annette Cummings, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 03/19/26, 03/26/26, & 04/02/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF Johnnie Skinner Gipson

ESTATE NO.: 2024-474

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Annual Partial Settlement and Accounting has been filed by the Petitioner, Robert J Leavell, by and through his attorney. A hearing has been set for the 20th day of April 2026 at 9:00 a.m. central time at the Lee County Courthouse. Should you intend to contest this, you must appear on the date of the hearing as set above.

Jere Colley Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 03/19/26, 03/26/26 & 04/02/2026

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Gordy Construction Company, 2960 Smith Rd. Fortson, GA 31808, Contractor, has completed the contract for Construction of LR 249 & LR 318 Water Transmission Main for the Smiths Water & Sewer Authority, Owner, GMC Project No. CMGM230058 and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Craig Sanford, P.E., Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, 2660 East Chase Ln, Ste 200, Montgomery, AL 36117.

Legal Run 03/26/26, 04/02/26, 04/09/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900547.00

Hardwood, LLC, Plaintiff,

V. Household Realty Corporation,

And, GSRAN, LLC,

And Joan Marie Lindsay,

And A Parcel of Real Property identified as:

Lot 5, Block “D”, Section Two, Crouch’s Subdivision of

Canterbury Hills, lying in Section 12, Township 17 North,

Range 30 East, Lee County, Alabama, as shown on a

map or plat of said subdivision recorded in Plat Book 9,

at Pages 35 and 36, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of

Lee County, Alabama.

And Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D, E, F & G, being Persons,

Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations

or other Entities, whose names are otherwise unknown to the

Plaintiff, but who claim interest in and to the above-captioned

parcel of land, and whose correct names and legal identities

will be added by Amendment if and when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 10th day of October, 2025, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: as Plaintiff, KJB-Hardwood, LLC; as Defendants, Household Realty Corporation; and GSRAN, LLC; and Joan Marie Lindsay; and unknown/fictitious parties, whose names, identities, additional heirs, executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows:

Lot 5, Block “D”, Section Two, Crouch’s Subdivision of Canterbury Hills, lying in Section

12, Township 17 North, Range 30 East, Lee County, Alabama, as shown on a map or plat of said subdivision recorded in Plat Book 9, at Pages 35 and 36, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama. All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 15th day of January, 2026

/s/ Mary Roberson

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

J. Brandon Rice

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C.

724 North Dean Road, Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830

LEGAL RUN 03/26/26, 04/02/26, 04/09/26 & 04/16/26

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Opelika Industrial Development Authority will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (CST) in the upstairs conference room at City Hall, 204 South 7th Street, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of a Resolution authorizing the Chairman of the Opelika Industrial Development Authority and other appropriate Opelika Industrial Development Authority officials to enter into a Project Agreement with GMB USA Alabama, Inc., an Alabama corporation (the “Company”), with respect to a proposed new manufacturing facility for the production of automotive parts to be located in the City. The proposed Project Agreement will provide for certain development commitments on the part of the Opelika Industrial Development Authority for the benefit of the Company. The proposed Project Agreement is intended to encourage the Company to locate and construct a manufacturing facility within the City of Opelika that will create new jobs and tax revenues associated with said facility.

Copies of the proposed Resolution and the proposed Project Agreement are available for inspection at the Office of the Opelika Industrial Development Authority during normal business hours.

This Notice is given in accordance with Amendment 642 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended.

All interested persons are invited to attend the Public Hearing and be heard.

DATED this the __ day of March, 2026.

John Sweatman, Secretary Opelika Industrial Development Authority

LEGAL RUN 03/26/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM ERNEST MORRIS, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-140

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 18th day of March, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DAVID W. MORRIS

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 03/26/26, 04/02/26, & 04/09/26

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. _ AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-5 District (High Density Residential District) to a C-3 District (General Commercial District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Lot #1 through #21, Block “D”, SPRING HILL HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION AS

as shown on the map or plat of said subdivision filed for record in Town Plat Book 3, at Page 12, In the Offices of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama,

Less and Except:

Lot 18A, SPRING HILL HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION – BARNES REVISION,

being a redivision of Lots18, 19, 20 & 21, Block D, Spring Hill Heights Subdivision, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat thereof of record in Town Plat Book 21, at Page 121, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The above-described parcel contains 1.5 acres and is located at 1502 Spring Drive, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 26th day of March, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC

CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 03/26/26

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA, TO APPROVE TAX ABATEMENTS FOR CAR TECH, LLC

NOTICE is hereby given that the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama, (the “City”) will meet in public session at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, for the purpose of considering the transaction of business that may properly come before the Council, such business to include, but not be limited to, the authorization by the Council, pursuant to Amendment No. 772 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, of a resolution (the “Resolution”) approving certain tax abatements and exemptions (the “Abatements” for Car Tech, LLC (the “Company”).

The Company has announced plans for a major addition (the “Project”) to the existing Facility located at 600 Car Tech Drive, Opelika, Alabama Drive, Opelika, Alabama, within the corporate limits of the City. The Project, involving the construction of an addition to the existing building, the acquisition of new manufacturing machinery and other new personal property, will require a total capital investment of approximately twenty-one million, five thousand dollars ($21,500,000.00). The Project is estimated to be placed in service by April 8, 2029. The Project is expected to result in the creation of approximately 40 new jobs.

Pursuant to the Tax Incentive Reform Act of 1992 (Section 40-9B-1, et seq, Code of Alabama, 1975) (the “Act”), the Company has requested from the City the abatement of (a) all state and local non-education ad valorem taxes (property taxes); and (b) all construction related transaction taxes (sales and use taxes), except those construction related transaction taxes levied for educational purposes or for capital improvements for education. The abatements granted by the resolution shall not include the portion of any ad valorem taxes or sales taxes or use taxes that are assessed, imposed or specifically designated for the benefit of East Alabama Medical Center, any children’s homes operated by Lee County or Opelika City Public Schools.

The City represents and warrants to the Company that it has the power under the Constitution and the laws of the State of Alabama to carry out the provisions of the Tax Abatement Agreement. The City wishes to secure the significant benefits to the City, its business community and residents that will likely result from the expanded use of the Facility due to the building expansion and the installation of new manufacturing machinery.

The business entity to whom or for whose benefit the City proposes to lend its credit or grant of public funds or thing of value is Car Tech, LLC.

All interested persons may examine and review the Resolution and all relevant documents and make copies thereof at personal expense at the offices of the City Clerk and City Council during normal business hours, before and after the meeting referenced herein.

Further information concerning the information in this Notice can be obtained from the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodation due to any disability.

DATED this the 26th day of March, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 03/26/26

ORDINANCE NO. 011-26

ORDINANCE ANNEXING CERTAIN PROPERTY INTO THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

(Property located at the end of the City Limits on N Andrews Road (223 Lee Road 799))

WHEREAS, Janie Powers and John Morgan (hereinafter referred to as the “Petitioners”) being the owners of the property hereinafter described, heretofore filed a Petition for Annexation (the “Petition”) with the City of Opelika, Alabama, a municipal corporation, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit “A”, requesting the annexation of certain property owned by the Petitioners as more particularly described below; and

WHEREAS, the Petitioners are the owners of all of the lands described in their Petition; and

WHEREAS, the territory to be annexed is contiguous to the existing corporate limits of the City of Opelika and does not embrace any territory within the corporate limits of another municipality, and when annexed into the City of Opelika will form a homogenous part of the City; and

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Opelika did find and determine that it is in the best interest of the public that said property be annexed into the City of Opelika and it did further determine that all legal requirements for annexing said real property have been met pursuant to Sections 11-42-20 through 11-42-24, Code of Alabama (1975).

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

Section 1. The City Council of the City of Opelika, finds and declares, as the legislative body of the City of Opelika, that it is in the best interest of the citizens of the City of Opelika, to bring the territory described in Section 2 of this Ordinance into the corporate limits of the City of Opelika.

Section 2. The following described property be, and the same is hereby annexed into the corporate limits of the City of Opelika, Alabama, and the boundary lines and corporate limits of the City of Opelika, Alabama shall be extended, altered and rearranged to include within the corporate limits of the City of Opelika, in addition to the territory now included therein, all the following territory, to wit:

Parcel 25, Plantation Place, Part Three, according to and as shown by that certain plat of said subdivision prepared by Boles Engineering dated October 5, 1990, and of record in Plat Book 16, at Page 59 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The above-described property contains 4.6 acres, more or less, and is located at the end of the City Limits on North Andrews Road (223 Lee Road 799).

Section 3. A map or plat of a survey describing the territory annexed and showing its relation to the corporate limits of the City of Opelika shall be attached to this ordinance, marked Exhibit “B” and made a part hereof.

Section 4. The Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to file with the Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama, a certified copy of this ordinance, together with a certified copy of the petition of the property owner and the Clerk is further directed to take all necessary and proper steps to perfect the annexation of said territory herein described.

Section 5. This ordinance shall be published as provided by law in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

Section 6. The territory described in this ordinance shall become a part of the corporate limits of the City of Opelika upon publication of this ordinance as set forth in Section 5 above.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 17th day of March, 2026.

/s/W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC

CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 18th day of March, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 18th day of March, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

LEGAL RUN 03/26/26

ORDINANCE NO. 012-26

ORDINANCE DECLARING 601 AVENUE A AS SURPLUS PROPERTY AND APPROVING CONVEYANCE TO KATIE AND JEREMY WOLTER

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

Section 1. It is hereby established and declared that the following described real property of the City of Opelika, Alabama, is no longer needed for public or municipal purposes, to-wit:

Parcel 5 of Downtown Urban Renewal Unit #2 which is recorded in Town Plat Book 8 at Page 158.

Section 2. That the City of Opelika, Alabama, having received an offer from Katie Wolter and Jeremy Wolter to purchase the real estate described in Section 1 above, it is hereby declared that it is in the best interest of the public and the City to sell said premises to Katie Wolter and Jeremy Wolter for and in consideration of the sum of $400,000.

Section 3. That the Mayor and the City Clerk be and they are hereby authorized and directed to execute and attest, respectively, for and on behalf of the City of Opelika, Alabama, a warranty deed, a copy of which is on file in the office of the City Clerk, whereby the City of Opelika does convey the premises, in AS IS condition, as described in Section 1 above to Katie Wolter and Jeremy Wolter for and in consideration of the sum of $400,000.

Section 4. That the Mayor, City Clerk and other appropriate officers and employees of the City are hereby authorized to take such further actions and execute and deliver such other agreements, contracts, documents, certificates and instruments as may be necessary or desirable to carry out and comply with the intent of this Ordinance.

Section 5. That this ordinance shall become effective immediately upon its adoption and publication as required by law.

Section 6. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to cause this ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper published in and of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 17th day of March, 2026.

/s/W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC

CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 18th day of March, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 18th day of March, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

LEGAL RUN 03/26/26

INVITATION TO BID 26015

Sealed bids for the construction of City-Wide On-Call Hardscape Projects

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall IT Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Monday, April 20, 2026, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License. All bidders must submit with their bid, contractor’s license number, and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number.

Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable laws, rules, or regulations for the performance of the work.

Any drawings and specifications may be obtained from the City of Opelika Purchasing Department located at 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama, and by phone at 334-705-5120. Bid documents may also be obtained from the city’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bid must be submitted using the original bid form furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the bid must be completed by the bidder for the bid to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: City-Wide On-Call Hardscape Projects

LILLIE FINLEY – PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5121

LEGAL RUN 03/26/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830) Friday 04-03-2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 576

Unit 660

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 03/26/2026

STORAGE TREASURE

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, April 2 2026 at 10 am

D25

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 03/26/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

DAVID PATRICK TRUSSELL, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-126

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to RAY TRUSSELL as Executor for the Estate of DAVID PATRICK TRUSSELL, deceased, on March 17, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 17th day of March, 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 03/26/26, 04/2/26, 04/09/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, 04/02 /2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 91

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 03/26/2026

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Tuesday the 7th day of APRIL 2026 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 501 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801:

3139: Jamala Hughley: BOXES, TOTES, APPLINACES, HOUSEHOLD GOODS

1122: Micheal Bratton: TOOLS, FURNITURE, AND TIRES

Legal Run 03/26/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extraspace Storage 2357 E Glenn Ave Auburn, Al 36830

04/2/2026 at 10:00am

Unit 1098

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 03/26/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1412 Opelika Rd Auburn AL 36830 ) Thursday, 04/02/2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 247 & D63

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 03/26/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, April 2 , 2026 at 10:00AM

Unit A32

Unit C295

Unit C397

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 03/26/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BETTY CAREN WHITE DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2024-165

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of BETTY CAREN WHITE, deceased, having been granted to Daniel Clinton Pridgen, on the 6th day of March, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY

Legal Run 03/26/26, 04/02/36, 04/09/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JUDY DIANE BENTLEY , DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-120

NOTICE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of March 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TANYA LACY Administrator

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 03/26/26, 04/02/26, 04/09/26

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Development Plan for Cedar Creek PUD. The Development Plan for Cedar Creek PUD was approved by the City Council as required by Section 8.18(n) of the Zoning Ordinance of the City. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO.__

ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN

FOR CEDAR CREEK PUD

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. FINDINGS. The City Council has determined and hereby finds and declares that the following facts are true and correct:

(a) Cedar Creek of East Alabama, LLC, heretofore submitted to the City a Development Plan for a planned unit development (“PUD”) entitled “Cedar Creek PUD” consisting of approximately 42 acres.

(b) Pursuant to Ordinance No. 126-04, the City Council approved said Development Plan for Cedar Creek PUD and amended the Official Zoning Map of the City to designate the zoning classification of Planned Unit Development (“PUD”) for approximately 42 acres located north of Hillflo Avenue and West of U.S. Highway 431 (Lafayette Parkway).

(c) Moore’s Construction, LLC, by and through its authorized representative, Mike Maher, the owner of certain property located at the intersection of Oak Park Drive and Cedar Creek Drive, has heretofore submitted to the City a proposed amended Development Plan for Cedar Creek PUD.

(d) The current Development Plan for Cedar Creek PUD provided for seventy-two (72) single-family residential lots, one (1) recreational lot and one (1) seven acre parcel to be developed for mixed residential and commercial use. The development would also include a swimming pool, playground, clubhouse, bike paths, walking trails and green spaces.

(e) The proposed amended Development Plan changes the use from an amenity lot (clubhouse and swimming pool) to five single-family lots (lot sizes 29,248 square feet to 36,948 square feet).

(f) The Planning Commission of the City of Opelika heretofore conducted a public hearing on the proposed amended Development Plan.

(g) The Planning Commission recommended approval of the amended Development Plan for Cedar Creek PUD.

(j) It is advisable and in interest of the City and the public interest that the amended Development Plan be approved.

Section 2. Approval of Amended Development Plan. The amended Development Plan for Cedar Creek PUD as submitted for review is hereby approved and confirmed as required by Section 8.18(n) of the Zoning Ordinance of the City.

Section 3. Retention of Copies of the Amended Development Plan. Copies of the amended Development Plan shall be maintained in the office of the City Clerk, City Planner, City Engineer, and Building Official and shall be open for public inspection.

Section 4. Repealer. That any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 5. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 6. Publication. This Ordinance shall be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

END

All interested persons are invited to attend the Public Hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at City Hall, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the Public Hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and Public Hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 26th day of March, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal run 03/26/26