Obituaries | March 24

Betty Patterson

Betty A. Patterson, a beacon of love and kindness, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2026, in Opelika, at the age of 80. Born on May 7, 1945, in Huntsville, Alabama, to Mildred Elizabeth Robison and Leroy Robison, Betty grew up in a nurturing environment that shaped her into the compassionate individual known to all.

Betty’s life was a testament to her unwavering faith and the Christian values she held dear. Her gentle spirit and thoughtful nature were evident to everyone she met. She was a cherished member of her community, where her involvement and dedication to helping others were unparalleled.

Betty graduated from David Lipscomb College in 1966. As a devoted educator, Betty dedicated her professional life to the noble calling of teaching. She spent countless hours in the classroom, where her passion for knowledge and her commitment to her students’ success left a lasting impact on many young lives. Her patience and understanding were hallmarks of her teaching style, and her legacy lives on in the generations she taught.

Above all, Betty was a loving wife to her husband of 49 years, Patrick Patterson, and a guiding light to her sons, Jonathan and Jeremy Patterson. Her brother, Gerald Robison, and wife Emilu Bailes, along with a host of nephews and nieces, also felt the warmth of her love and the strength of her character.

Betty is preceded in death by her sister Imogene Lang. Betty’s role as a matriarch was filled with grace, and her guidance was a cornerstone that supported the structure of her family.

Betty’s life was a beautiful tapestry woven with threads of love, kindness and thoughtfulness. Her presence was a comfort to those in need, and her ability to listen and provide wise counsel will be deeply missed. Her family takes solace in knowing that her spirit will continue to guide them, and her memory will be a treasure locked in their hearts forever.

As we bid farewell to Betty A. Patterson, we celebrate a life lived with purpose and generosity. Her journey on this Earth was marked by the love she gave and the lives she touched. Betty’s story does not end with her passing but continues in the values she instilled in her family and the positive influence she had on her students and community. Her legacy of love and kindness will resonate for years to come, a lasting tribute to a life well-lived.

CATHY NAOMI SANFORD MCCULLARS

Cathy Naomi Sanford McCullars, 76, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2026, at Bethany House, surrounded by her loving family. She left this world just as she wished — gently and at rest.

Cathy was born on Aug. 12, 1949, in Evergreen, Alabama. At a very young age, her family moved to Opelika, where she was raised and later graduated from Opelika High School in 1968. She continued her education at what is now Southern Union State Community College, where she met the love of her life, Robert.

Cathy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose greatest joy was her family. She shared 56 wonderful years of marriage with her husband, Robert McCullars.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jerry Lee Sanford and Cathleen Murphy Sanford; and her siblings, Mary Jean McDonald (James), Barbara Koester (Walter), Edna Hamm (Johnny), Swanee Thrift (Bobby), Jimmy Sanford and Jerry Sanford.

She is survived by her loving husband Robert McCullars; her children Mary McMichael (Lee), Frances Barlow (Steve), Jessica Naomi Shipp (Troy) and Samantha Mickle (Marc); her siblings Janice Sanford-Trotter and Joe Sanford (Gayle); her grandchildren Ashlee Steinman (Jonathon), Austin McMichael, Lucy McMichael, Bethany McCullars, Carter Astorga (Quinn Dawicke), Ethan Astorga, Chloe Mickle, Kensie Mickle, Phillip Barlow and Kate Barlow; and her great-granddaughter, Sadie Kate Steinman. She also leaves behind a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 21, at Providence Baptist Church — the East Campus.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Harper’s Hand in Cathy’s memory.

Harper’s Hand is a community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support, resources and hope to individuals facing financial and life challenges. Its mission is rooted in compassion and service, with a focus on assisting individuals on disability, those in retirement, single mothers and anyone in need within the Beauregard community. www.facebook.com

Ways to Donate

Venmo: @harpershand8

Cash App: $2024BGBlessin

Cash or Check (payable to Harper’s Hand or Mrs. Terrie Dykes)

Mailing Address:

303 Lee Rd 446

Opelika AL, 36804

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with all arrangements.

Marty Vann Meeks

Marty Vann Meeks, 50, of Opelika, passed away on March 18, 2026, after a courageous year-long battle with Stage 4 lung cancer. True to who he was, Marty fought hard until the very end, with strength, humor and love.

Born on Dec. 12, 1975, Marty was a resident of Opelika. He was a man who truly loved everyone he met, and in return, was loved deeply by all who knew him. Marty had a special gift — he could make anyone smile, laugh and feel seen. Whether it was a joke, a story or simply his presence, he made every day brighter for those around him. He never met a stranger and always looked forward to seeing, hearing and connecting with others.

Marty was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 23 years, Kathy Meeks; his father Larry Meeks (Debra); his brother Aubrey Meeks; his daughter Angel Meeks Owens (Randy Owens); and his beloved grandchildren Brannen, Magnolia, Kaylynn and soon-to-be-born Eliana.

He is also survived by his stepchildren Josh Tenold (Jennifer) and Matt Tenold; step-grandchildren Gavin Tenold (Elizabeth) and Hayden Tenold (Stacy); and step-great-grandchild Sage Tenold.

Marty was preceded in death by his mother Gloria Detmer; and his brother Shane Meeks.

Marty will be remembered for his big heart, his generosity and his willingness to help anyone at any time. He was always good for a smile, a chuckle and a kind word. His joy for life and love for people left a lasting impact on everyone he met. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Visitation was held on Monday, March 23, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika. A graveside service followed at Garden Hill Cemetery in Opelika.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Judy H. Adams

Nov. 13, 1943 to March 20, 2026

Services for Judy H. Adams will be at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Saturday, March 28, 2026. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. followed by visitation from 4 to 5 p.m.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Harry H. Smith Jr.

Harry H. Smith, Jr., 82, of Auburn, passed away on March 21, 2026.

Harry was born on May 30, 1943, to Harry H. Smith Sr. and Kate Kirby Smith of Tallassee, Alabama. He was a graduate of Reeltown High School Class of 1961. After high school, he worked at Life of Georgia selling insurance. He did this for 20 years before finding his passion in raising bobwhite quail until his retirement.

In 1962, he married the love of his life, Sue Casaday Smith. They were married 63 years. They had two children, a daughter, Kimberly Sue Smith and a son, Todd Morgan Smith.

Harry was a man that loved the outdoors, hunting field trialing and golf. He loved helping people and being a servant to others. He had a deep love for God and served Him in many ways and areas.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents Hersey and Kate Smith, along with one brother and four sisters.

He is survived by his wife Sue Smith; daughter Kim (Steve) Whitaker; son Todd (Melissa) Smith; grandchildren Whitney (Seth) Wood, Graham Whitaker, Kelsey (Malcomb) Webb, Morgan (Harley) Baker, Michael (Hannah) Smith; 11 great-grandchildren and his trusted canine companion Louie.

Services will be held at Elam Baptist Church, 4686 Notasulga Road in Tallassee, on Saturday, March 28. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. and the funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Elam Cemetery. The Rev. Don Downs and Rev. Todd Smith will be officiating the service.

Pallbearers will be Graham Whitaker, Michael Smith, Seth Wood, Harley Baker, Malcomb Webb and Mike Johnson.

Shane Lynn Hollis

A funeral service was held in the Chapel at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, beginning at 11 a.m. CST. A visitation was held the night before on Tuesday, March 24, from in the parlor at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Barbara Jean Keen

Barbara Jean Keen of Camp Hill, was born in Ozark, Alabama on Nov. 19, 1940 to the late Marion Sanders and Lula Griffin Sanders, and passed away at Russell Medical Center on March 21, 2026. She was 85 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond E. Keen Sr.; sons Raymond E. Keen Jr., and Michael E. Keen; and great-grandson Andrew O’steen.

She is survived by her children Dennis Keen (Valerie), Deborah Keen (Joseph Rosado), Daryl Keen (Jamie); grandchildren, Stormy Keen, Felicia Keen, Kimberly Keen, Robert Mollo, Joseph Mollo, Austin Keen and Lillian Keen; and great-grandchildren Riley Peters and Luna Miles.

Visitation was held Wednesday, March 25, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with a Chapel service following. Interment as at Tallapoosa County Memorial Gardens after the service.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Joan Langford

A visitation for Joan Langford was held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 25, in the Parlor from 5 to 7 p.m. p.m. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, at Sandy Ridge Methodist Church with interment to follow at Lafayette City Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.