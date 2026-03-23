Opelika celebrates new Miracle League ‘field of dreams’

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Who’s ready to play ball?

Miracle League of East Alabama players certainly are after the opening of an upgraded Billy Hitchcock Field at Opelika’s West Ridge Park on March 21.

During a sunny, comfortably warm dedication ceremony attended by dozens from Lee County and across the state, area leaders dedicated a brand-new artificial turf field that was more than three years in the making.

Michele Dean, who serves as director of operations for the Miracle League of East Alabama, said the facility will have an outsized impact for years to come.

“I’m floored at the response we’ve had from our community, our players and our parents. It’s wonderful and shows you how great this area is,” Dean said. “It’s such a blessing for the Miracle League of East Alabama. We’re so thankful to have it and for the support of the city, the city council, our current mayor and our former mayor to make this happen.”

According to Dean, the field represents a major upgrade for Miracle League participants, their families and “buddies.”

First built in 2009, the field players previously used became unsafe as tiles located on it became increasingly uneven.

Moisture also presented slipping hazards, particularly for wheelchair users like 33-year-old Jozef Wasson and those reliant on walkers.

His mother, Judy Wasson, commended the Miracle League and elected officials for coming together to provide adaptive athletes with the opportunity to play sports in a safe environment.

“It’s so important for a community to do this for the residents that need this type of facility, because there’s so little out there for people with disabilities,” Wasson said. “Being able to come and do something that anyone else can do is so important. A field like this typically draws people from a couple of hours away to come here to play, so it’s great that the community invested in this.”

According to documents provided by the city of Opelika, installation costs totaled $300,000/$350,000.

The Miracle League of East Alabama donated $40,000 that it raised over the past three-plus years, with the city covering the remaining cost.

Director of Parks and Recreation Sam Bailey said the field is a major upgrade not only for the Miracle League, but for Opelika itself.

“Come out here on a Saturday morning like you are now and you can see what it means to the community,” Bailey said. “It was something that was needed and we had to do. We felt great about doing it.”

Opelika Parks and Recreation will also host softball games for girls between the ages of 7 and 10 and some tee-ball games for boys.

The previous field was specifically oriented to the Miracle League and was used just six or seven times throughout the year.

Officials said they also expect to open a brand-new playground right beside the field within the next two to three weeks.

With the opening of the new field, the Miracle League of East Alabama is seeking volunteers, which are known as “buddies.”

Games will be played at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. each Saturday between March 28 and April 25.

Sixty players participate every hour, so the league is seeking 60 buddies to accompany each participant and ensure their safety.

Those interested in volunteering may call (334) 559-9387 or email eamiracleleague@gmail.com.