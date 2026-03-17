Public Notices | March 17, 2026

Notice of Appointment

Estate of Catherine Williams, deceased.

Court of Probate, Lee County.

Letters testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of February, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law, or the same will be barred. Witness our hands and dated this the 24th day of February, 2026.

Sue Jean Williams Legal Run 03/5/26, 03/12/26, 03/19/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PAUL MARY IV

ESTATE NO.: 2007-B-124

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Partial Settlement has been filed by the Petitioner, Tammie Mary, by and through her attorney. A hearing has been set for the 24th day of March 2026 at 1:00 p.m. central time at the Lee County Courthouse. Should you intend to contest this, you must appear on the date of the hearing as set above.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA LEGAL RUN 03/5/26, 03/12/26 & 03/19/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VERNICE L. BRITTON, DECEASED.

Case No: 2026-084

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 23rd day of February, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. MILTON T. BRITTON Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 Legal run 03/5/26, 03/12/26, 03/19/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF THOMAS BENJAMIN MCCOSH, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-699

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to MELANIE M. WRIGHT as Executor for the Estate of THOMAS BENJAMIN MCCOSH, deceased, on February 23, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 23rd day of February, 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge, Lee County, Alabama Legal run 03/5/26, 03/12/26 & 03/19/26

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution In the Estate of EDWARD SMALL, JR., deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Kimberlee McGee on December 11, 2025, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA LEGAL RUN 03/5/26, 03/12/26 & 03/19/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARK STEVENSON DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-039

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of MARK STEVENSON, deceased, having been granted to AMY HALL, on the 19th day of February, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA LEGAL RUN 03/5/26, 03/12/26 & 03/19/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF RAYMOND ERICKSON

ESTATE NO.: 2025-176

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: Paul Erickson and Scott Moore (Erickson)

Notice is hereby given that a Petition Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship has been filed by the Petitioner, Cynthia Erickson, by and through her attorney, Ben Hand. A hearing has been set for the 315t day of March 2026 at 1:00 p.m. central time at the Lee County Courthouse. Should you intend to contest this, you must appear on the date of the hearing as set above.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA LEGAL RUN 03/5/26, 03/12/26 & 03/19/26

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE

In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 a.m , April 3, 2026 at Opelika Ford, 801 Columbus Highway, Opelika, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2007 Ford F-150

VIN# 1FTPW12V87KB55082

LEGAL RUN 03/5/26, 03/12/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PEARLLENE REESE, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-083

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to TeQueada Huntley, Personal Representative on the 25th day of February 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TeQueada Huntley Legal Run 03/05/26, 03/12/26 & 03/19/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA,

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF RUSSELL WAYNE RAY, DECEASED.

CASE NUMBER: 2025-408.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS.

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Susan Bolt as Executor for the Estate of Russell Wayne Ray, Deceased, on February 26, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Done this the 26th day of February, 2026. Jere Colley, Probate Judge, Lee County, Alabama. Legal run 03/5/26, 03/12/26 & 03/19/26

IN RE: The Estate of GLENDORA GRANT, Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2026-091 Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of February, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CHERRI CELESTAIN, Executor

Blake L. Oliver

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 Legal run 03/05/26, 03/12/26, 03/19/26

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of MILDRED GERSTEN HUNTER, deceased. Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Susan G. Miller on February 5, 2026, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order direction Summary of Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

/s/ Jere Colley, Probate Judge LEGAL RUN 03/12/2026

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tyler S Smith and Mallory Smith Sloan to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for CMG Mortgage, Inc. dba CMG Financial, its successors and assigns, dated April 28, 2020 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 4569, Page 670 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on April 2, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 3.001 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LYING IN SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 29 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING SHOWN AS PARCEL 3 UPON A PLAT SURVEY FOR ROBERT H. GUNTER, JR., PREPARED BY RONALD G. DAVIS, R.L.S. ALA. REG. NO. 16682, DATED JULY 29, 1999 AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 189, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, WHICH PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE APART HEREOF BY THIS SPECIFIC REFERENCE.

TOGETHER WITH A 60-FOOT-WIDE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REFERENCE PLAT.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 184 Lee Road 2071 Salem AL 36874

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

26-000704 LEGAL RUN 03/12/26; 03/19/26; 03/26/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PEDRO ANGEL MATIAS, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-086

NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

TAKE NOTICE that BLANCA ESTHER MARTINEZ, as Executrix of the Estate of PEDRO ANGEL MATIAS, filed a Petition for Probate of Will of said Estate on the I 7th day of February 2026.

This case is set for hearing on the 30th day of March 2026 at 9:00 a.m. in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, contact the Lee County Probate Office at 334-737-3670.

Done this the 4th day of March 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate LEGAL RUN 03/12/26, 03/19/26 & 03/26/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF REBECCA H. WEEKS A/K/A SARA REBECCA WEEKS, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-055

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to SARA EMILY PHILLIPS as Executor for the Estate of REBECCA H. WEEKS A/KIA SARA REBECCA WEEKS, deceased, on March 2, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 2nd day of March, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA LEGAL RUN 03/12/26, 03/19/26 & 03/26/26

In the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama,

In regards to the estate of Ira Covington, deceased

Estate Number 2026-099

Notice to file claims.

Letters of administration on the estate of Ira Covington, deceased, having been granted to Thelma Covington on the 5th day of March, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Jere Colley Legal Run, 03/12/26, 03/19/26, 03/26/26.

STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-031

ESTATE OF HERBERT MORTON WILLIAMS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Herbert Morton Williams, deceased, having been granted to Lydia Sue Cato Williams this 6th day of March 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Lydia Sue Cato Williams, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030. Legal run 03/12/26, 03/19/26 & 03/26/26

THE STATE OF ALABAMA, LEE COUNTY

In the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

In the matter of the will of Ira Harrison Weissinger, III, deceased.

Notice to file claims.

Letters testamentary on the estate of Ira Harrison Weisinger, III, deceased, having been granted to Melinda Williams Weisinger on the 5th day of March, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Jr., Judge of the Probate of said county, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Melinda Williams Weisinger. Legal run date: 3/12/2026, 3/19/2026 and 3/26/2026.

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN J. SWENDROWSKI , DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-105

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of March, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CAROLE J. SWENDROWSKI

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal run 03/12/26, 03/19/26, 03/26/26

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated October 7, 2024, executed by TAMIR M. LAISTER, A SINGLE MAN, to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR CMG MORTGAGE, INC. DBA CMG HOME LOANS ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, which mortgage was recorded on October 15, 2024, in Book MORTGAGES 5076, Page 720, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and which mortgage was duly transferred and assigned to CMG MORTGAGE, INC., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Lee County Courthouse at Opelika, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on April 30, 2026, the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 107, HEATHERBROOKE, PHASE II, LYING IN SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 29 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, AS SHOWN UPON A MAP OR PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 19, PAGE 133, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, WHICH PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY THIS SPECIFIC REFERENCE.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of Treasury, now requires the collection, certification and reporting of certain information relating to non-financed transfers of real property to legal entities and/or trusts, which such information the successful bidder(s) shall be expected to provide to the auctioneer at the time of the subject sale. Interested bidders with questions regarding the necessary information to be provided are hereby directed, generally, to FinCEN’s website and, more specifically to the FinCEN Real Estate Report ocated in the forms bank thereof. The successful bidder must tender full funds at the conclusion of the sale in the form of a certified check made payable or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded. Padgett Law Group reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

CMG Mortgage, Inc

PADGETT LAW GROUP

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Ste. 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

Opelika Observer – AL March 19, 2026, March 26, 2026, April 02, 2026

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING

OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

NOTICE is hereby given that the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama, (the “City”) will meet in public session at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, for the purpose of considering the transaction of business that may properly come before the Council, such business to include, but not be limited to, the authorization by the Council, pursuant to Amendment No. 642 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, of a resolution (the “Resolution”) approving the execution and delivery of a Project Agreement (the “Agreement”) and approving certain tax abatements and exemptions by and among the City, Opelika Industrial Development Authority (“OIDA”) and GMB USA Alabama, Inc., an Alabama corporation, (the “Company”) to be dated the date of delivery with respect to a proposed new manufacturing facility to be located in the City (the “Facility” or the “Project”) .

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will agree to establish an automotive plant to be located at 95 Orr Avenue within the Orr Industrial Park in the corporate limits, requiring an initial capital investment of approximately nine million, six hundred thousand dollars ($9,600,000), subject to changes, plus or minus, in the equipment and construction costs. The Company estimates that it will initially employ approximately seventy-five (75) full-time employees at the Facility. In consideration for the obligations of the Company under the Agreement, the City will agree, among other things, to provide financial incentives to the Company described more particularly in the Agreement, including cash incentives, job performance incentives, tax abatements and infrastructure improvements.

The City seeks to achieve, by undertaking its obligations pursuant to the Agreement and the Resolution, to promote the local economic and industrial development of the City by facilitating the acquisition and construction of the Project for the benefit of the general public and to increase employment in the City and to increase the tax and revenue base of the City.

The business entity to whom or for whose benefit the City proposes to lend its credit or grant of public funds or thing of value is GMB USA Alabama, Inc.

All interested persons may examine and review the Agreement and Resolution and all relevant documents and make copies thereof at personal expense at the offices of the City Clerk and City Council during normal business hours, before and after the meeting referenced herein.

During the public meeting referenced above, the Council will conduct a public hearing with respect to the Agreement and the matters therein contained. Interested persons will be given reasonable opportunity to express their opinions, arguments and their views, either orally or in writing, or both, at the meeting. Persons unable to attend the meeting may submit their opinions, arguments and their views to the office of the City Clerk, 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama 36801.

Further information concerning the information in this Notice can be obtained from the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

DATED this the 19th day of March, 2026.

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA LEGAL RUN 03/19/2026

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From a R-2 District (Low Density Residential District) to a C-3, GC-P District (General Commercial, Gateway Corridor-Primary District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Part Sec 9 T19N R26E: Commence Northeast corner; West 375’ South to beginning; West 2330’ South; South 185’; West 500’ to East right-of-way North Auburn Road; South 820’ South on right-of-way to Northeast right-of-way U.S. Highway 280; Southeast 3170’ South on right-of-way; Northeasterly 355’ South on right-of-way; Northeast 245.7’; Northeast 522’; North 600’ South; Northwesterly 380’ South; North 1350’ South to Point of Beginning.

The above-described parcel contains 113.4 acres and is located in the 4600 Block of Birmingham Highway, Opelika, Alabama.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on March 12, 2026, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-78 and 11-52-85, Code of Alabama (1975).

At said public hearing, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to said ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 19th day of March, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 03/19/2026

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From a R-1 District (Rural District) to a R-2 District (Low Density Residential District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commencing at a 1” open top pipe at the northeast corner of Section 11, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; Thence South 47° 22’ 18” West, a distance of 1885.23 feet to a point of beginning of a parcel of land more fully described as follows;

From said point of beginning, thence South 03° 16’ 24” East, a distance of 131.00 feet to a point;

Thence South 40° 10’ 11” East, a distance of 542.38 feet to a point;

Thence South 37° 35’ 32” East, a distance of 376.59 feet to a point;

Thence South 55° 01’ 44” West, a distance of 90.92 feet to a point;

Thence North 85° 40’ 28” West, a distance of 304.92 feet to a point;

Thence South 04° 18’ 47” West, a distance of 429.21 feet to a point;

Thence North 85° 41’ 47” West, a distance of 155.86 feet to a point;

Thence North 04° 20’ 12” East, a distance of 210.48 feet to a point;

Thence North 85° 45’ 41” West, a distance of 17.05 feet to a point;

Thence North 04° 14’ 51” East, a distance of 139.86 feet to a point;

Thence North 85° 43’ 44” West, a distance of 260.21 feet to a point;

Thence North 04° 01’ 57” East, a distance of 253.62 feet to a point;

Thence North 27° 10’ 16” West, a distance of 647.94 feet to a point;

Thence North 49° 38’ 10” East, a distance of 97.23 feet to the beginning of a non-tangential curve,

Said curve to the right having a radius of 330.00 feet, a, chord bearing of North 83° 30’ 41” East, a chord distance of 37.83 feet, and arc length of 37.85 feet;

Thence North 86° 45’ 45” East, a distance of 396.39 feet to the point of beginning, said parcel containing 14.00 acres or 609,757.93 square feet, more or less.

From a R-1 District (Rural District to a R-3 District (Low Density Residential District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commencing at a 1” open top pipe at the northeast corner of Section 11, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; Thence South 54° 11’ 59” West, a distance of 2335.85 feet to a point of beginning of a parcel of land more fully described as follows;

From said point of beginning, thence South 27° 10’ 16” East, a distance of 647.94 feet to a point; Thence South 04° 01’ 57” West, a distance of 253.62 feet to a point;

Thence North 85° 43’ 44” West, a distance of 132.31 feet to a point;

Thence South 04° 25’ 56” West, a distance of 20.28 feet to a point;

Thence North 85° 34’ 04” West, a distance of 60.17 feet to a point;

Thence North 81° 55’ 22” West, a distance of 89.84 feet to a point;

Thence North 41° 30’ 55” West, a distance of 116.62 feet to a point;

Thence North 27° 10’ 58” West, a distance of 239.97 feet to a point;

Thence North 19° 40’ 28” West, a distance of 459.47 feet to a point;

Thence South 86° 23’ 31” East, a distance of 225.00 feet to a point;

Thence North 49° 38’ 10” East, a distance of 159.42 feet to the point of beginning, said parcel containing 7.11 acres or 309,790.6 square feet, more or less.

The above-described parcels contain 21.11 acres and are located at 598 Dunlop Drive, Opelika, Alabama.

This rezoning request is being sent to the Council with a negative recommendation by the Planning Commission. According to the Planning Commission, the proposed, more intensive use is not compatible with the scale and character of the adjacent, lower-density residential properties.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on March 12, 2026, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-78 and 11-52-85, Code of Alabama (1975).

At said public hearing, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to said ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 19th day of March, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 03/19/2026

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From a R-1 District (Rural District) to a C-2, GC-P District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor-Primary District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of Lot 2-A-2 of the Administrative Plat of Broad Metro LLC Lot 2-A Redivision; thence N89°46’22”E a distance of 331.43 feet; thence N89°53’07”E a distance of 95.41 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence N89°53’07”E a distance of 99.67 feet; thence S05°16’50”E a distance of 395.73 feet; thence S74°31’26”E a distance of 221.04 feet; thence S38°30’18”E for a distance of 204.92 feet; thence S07°26’48”E a distance of 395.46 feet; thence N75°28’10”W a distance of 447.16 feet; thence N69°30’25”W a distance of 101.04 feet; thence N00°01’47”W a distance of 857.75 feet to the Point of Beginning. Described parcel contains 6.59 acres, more or less.

The above-described parcel contains 18.1 acres and is located at 3310 Society Hill Road, Opelika, Alabama.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on March 12, 2026, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-78 and 11-52-85, Code of Alabama (1975).

At said public hearing, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to said ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 19th day of March, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

CITY CLERK

LEGAL RUN 03/19/2026

Permanent Polling Place Location Changes

The following voting locations will move permanently beginning with the Alabama Statewide Primary Election on May 19, 2026.

Lee County Beat 1 will move from Beulah High School to Beulah Baptist Church located at 5500 Lee Road 270, Valley.

Lee County Beat 6 Box 7 will move from All Christ Church to Lake Wilmore Park Recreation Center located at 2000 Grove Hill Road, Auburn.

If you have questions regarding this move, please contact the Lee County Probate Office, Elections Division at (334) 737-3671.

Jere Colley

Probate Judge LEGAL RUN 03/19/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF IVA LAVONNE WILLIAMS DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-080

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of IVA LAYONNE WILLIAMS, deceased, having been granted to Timothy Joe Williams, on the 20th day of February, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 03/19/26, 03/26/26 & 04/02/2026

INVITATION TO BID 26016

Sealed bids for the construction of the Northpark Drive Extension & Bridge Over Halawakee Creek

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall IT Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit, with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected that do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule, or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive, as an email attachment, or electronic drop box. Additionally, bid documents will be made available on the City of Opelika’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Ope¬li¬ka, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Northpark Drive Extension & Bridge Over Halawakee Creek

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120 Legal run 03/19/26, 03/26/26, 04/02/26

BEST COPY PRODUCTS, INC.

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

Notice is hereby given that Best Copy Products, Inc. (an Alabama corporation) was dissolved on March 13, 2026, with said Articles of Dissolution filed in the Office of the Alabama Secretary of State. Persons with claims against Best Copy Products, Inc. are requested to present such claims to Best Copy Products, Inc., c/o M. Bret Ried, P. O. Box 2711, Auburn, AL 36831-2711. Included in such claim should be any and all documentation to determine the amount of and the validity of the claim. A claim against Best Copy Products, Inc. will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after the publication of this notice pursuant to 1975 Code of Alabama Section 10A-1-9.22. LEGAL RUN 03/19/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF THERESE ANNETTE CUMMINGS, DECEASED.

Case No. 2025-641

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Rhonda L. Tremblay, as Executrix of the Estate of Therese Annette Cummings, deceased, on the 9th day of March, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Rhonda L. Tremblay, Executrix Of the Estate of Therese Annette Cummings, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033 Legal Run 03/19/26, 03/26/26, & 04/02/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF Johnnie Skinner Gipson

ESTATE NO.: 2024-474

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Annual Partial Settlement and Accounting has been filed by the Petitioner, Robert J Leavell, by and through his attorney. A hearing has been set for the 20th day of April 2026 at 9:00 a.m. central time at the Lee County Courthouse. Should you intend to contest this, you must appear on the date of the hearing as set above.

Jere Colley Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 03/19/26, 03/26/26 & 04/02/2026