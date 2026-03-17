Community health event to feature screenings, resources and blood drive

BY OBSERVER STAFF

OPELIKA — A community health and wellness event is being organized to bring together medical professionals, community organizations and local residents for a day focused on health, service and outreach.

Larry Patterson of Bethel No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church said the event will offer a variety of resources and activities designed to support the community.

“We’ll have medical professionals there, along with representatives from Alabama Cooperative Extension and human services who will provide information on things like nutrition and diabetes,” Patterson said. “There will also be free health screenings, vendors, door prizes, kids’ games and the blood mobile on site.”

Nursing students will also be present to assist with the event, and representatives from Lab Outreach Services will provide additional health information and resources.

The event is open to the entire community, and organizers have worked to spread the word across Lee County and surrounding areas, including Macon and Russell counties, through churches and local schools.

Free food will also be available, with volunteers grilling hot dogs and hamburgers for attendees.

Patterson said the blood drive portion of the event is especially meaningful to him.

“One pint of blood can save three lives,” he said. “Sometimes surgeries are delayed when there is a shortage of blood, so if we can help someone in that way, it’s important for the whole community.”

Patterson said his commitment to blood donation began years ago after a coworker encouraged him to start giving blood regularly.

Organizers have placed sign-up sheets at several churches to help estimate attendance, and many pastors have already committed to participating in the blood drive. Flyers have also been distributed through local schools, including Beauregard High School and Sanford Middle School, to help spread the word to families across the area.

Patterson said this is the first time the community event has been organized, and he hopes it will become an annual gathering focused on health, service and community engagement.