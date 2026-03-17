Auburn mourns one of its own

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Auburn and the nation are mourning the death of Maj. John Alex Klinner after his KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed on March 12 in Iraq during a mission. Klinner, 33, leaves behind his wife, Libby, a two-year-old son and seven-month-old twins.

“We are fervently praying for peace and strength over this family and trust that God will surround them with His comfort and supernatural peace,” an online family statement said. “[Alex] was a devoted husband, a loving father and the kind of person who would quietly step in to help anyone who needed it. He embodied what it means to be a servant leader. His loss has left an immeasurable void in the lives of all who knew and loved him.”

Klinner grew up in Auburn and graduated from Auburn High School in 2011 and Auburn University in 2016. After eventually moving to Birmingham, he maintained deep roots in Lee County.

His parents, Johnny and Mary Ellen Klinner, still live in the area, and his late grandfather, Kent Klinner, served Opelika and the surrounding area as a physician for 42 years. Lee-Scott Academy also released a statement saying that an unnamed faculty member is related to Klinner.

At AHS, Klinner was a “young man of strong character, kindness and dedication” who participated in organizations including the National Honor Society, the Mu Alpha Theta mathematics society, Key Club and Honors Band.

He was also a standout player and leader on the Tigers’ varsity soccer team, where he helped set the foundation for the school’s first boys’ soccer state championship the year after he graduated.

After graduating from AHS, Klinner attended Auburn University, where he joined the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) Fraternity and later graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering.

He then joined the Air Force in 2017 through its Reserve Officer Training Corps program and completed his pilot training in November 2018.

According to a press release from MacDill Air Force Base, Klinner deployed in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2026 in support of Operations Inherent Resolve, Atlas Guardian, Southern Spear and Epic Fury, flying 543 combined combat and combat support hours.

He most recently directed the 99th Air Refueling Squadron’s standardization and evaluation program as an evaluator pilot, ensuring 34 aircrew maintained required proficiency, safety and compliance with directives.

Local leaders expressed their grief and condolences to a family now grappling with the sudden loss of a father, husband, son and friend who meant so much to so many people.

“Our community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Major Alex Klinner,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said in a statement. “On behalf of the Auburn community, I share heartfelt condolences with his family and friends and extend sincere gratitude for his service to our country. Alex will be fondly and respectfully remembered by all of us in Auburn.”

U.S. Central Command, which oversees operations in the Middle East, said the crash occurred during a combat mission associated with Operation Epic Fury over friendly territory.

KC-135 aircraft, like the one that Klinner served on, primarily refuel other planes in midair, transport wounded personnel and perform surveillance missions according to publicly available specifications.

Officials said they are investigating the incident and revealed it involved another aircraft, which later landed safely.

Five other airmen — Capt. Ariana Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington; Tech. Sgt. Ashley Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky; Capt. Seth Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Indiana; Capt. Curtis Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio; and Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio — perished alongside Klinner.

Sixth Air Refueling Wing Commander Col. Ed Szczepanik, who oversees the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, said the loss of such young lives is incalculable.

“To lose a member of the Air Force family is excruciatingly painful, especially to those who know them as son, daughter, brother, sister, spouse, mom or dad,” Szczepanik said in a statement. “To lose them at the same time is unimaginable.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to directly support Klinner’s family. As of Tuesday morning, the fund had raised nearly $1.39 million of its $1.5 million goal.

“During this incredibly difficult season, we wish to surround Libby and the children with the same generosity and love that Alex so freely gave to others,” the account said. “Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful impact.”

Those interested in donating to the fund can do so here: www.gofundme.com/f/major-alex-klinner. Support the families of other fallen airmen mourning their loved ones through donating in memory of Ashley Pruitt at www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-ashley-pruitts-family-kmxke and Ariana Savino at www.gofundme.com/f/capt-ariana-savinos-honor-and-legacy.