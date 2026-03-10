Shinhwa announces $37 million expansion in Auburn

CONTRIBUTED BY city of AUBURN

AUBURN — Shinhwa Auto USA Corporation announced today that it will invest an additional $37 million in its manufacturing operation in Auburn.

“Shinhwa is once more growing its operations in Auburn, proving yet again that our city is fertile ground where businesses thrive,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “Businesses are the lifeblood of our community. We are grateful for Shinhwa’s investment in Auburn and look forward to seeing their continued success.”

Established in 1995, Shinhwa is a leader in the production of aluminum die casted parts for automotive manufacturers. Shinhwa began operations in Auburn in 2020, and since then, has seen multiple expansions of its business to include high pressure, counter pressure and low pressure aluminum die casting, fully automated machining centers and assembly lines of system components. This new expansion incorporates a renowned toolmaker into the company and will bring approximately 20 additional jobs to Auburn, creating new, highly skilled technical and engineering opportunities.

“After our acquisition of eminent Italian toolmaker SAPP S.p.A., this expansion is another important milestone that allows us to create a vertically integrated U.S.-based company,” said Kwi Hyun Lee, chairman of Shinhwa Group. “Leveraging SAPP’s advanced engineering knowledge will further enhance our technical capabilities as manufacturer of complex and integrated aluminum car systems and will enhance our capabilities to service our customers quickly and efficiently.”

The tooling operation will be housed in a separate facility in Auburn Technology Park West, allowing the tooling business to service other customers with its engineering and maintenance needs for high-pressure, die-casting tooling.

“We congratulate the leadership at Shinhwa, Mayor Ron Anders and the Auburn City Council for the expansion in Auburn. The investment is a good indicator of the continued growth opportunities that companies find in Alabama’s auto sector,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Bringing the tooling capacity to Auburn should further strengthen the manufacturing ecosystem of die-casting companies in Alabama.”

For more information, visit www.shinhwa-auto.com. Employment opportunities will be posted on www.workinauburn.com.